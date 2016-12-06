The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will have a booth at Snodeo where Club Membership Administrator Cindy Beckley will be accepting membership dues and issuing New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) vouchers. The annual membership dues are $30 per individual or family (additional family members are limited to one spouse or partner and children under age 18). All memberships expire Aug. 31.

The New York State snowmobile registration fee is $45 per snowmobile for those who are members of NYSSA-recognized clubs presenting a membership voucher at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The fee is $100 without the voucher.

Each snowmobile operated in New York State must be properly registered, unless it is used only on its owner’s property. A snowmobile owned by an out of state resident and operated in New York State must be registered in New York State even if it is registered elsewhere.

$10 of the registration fee goes to the Department of Motor Vehicles for their processing efforts. The rest of the fee–$90 or $35, your choice–goes to the Snowmobile Trail Fund, managed by law by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, where it is distributed through grants to snowmobile clubs, towns, etc. to develop, construct and maintain snowmobile trails and assist with the purchase of grooming equipment. A small portion – generally less than 15 percent – is used for snowmobile law enforcement, safety education efforts, and related administrative expenses.

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club grooms trails on state-owned lands adjacent to the Towns of Webb and Inlet Trail System. For additional information, contact Club President Ron Nihill, at (315) 357-5233.