Hopefully test rides will be possible at this year’s Snowfest, just like in 2015.

By M. Lisa Monroe

Express Staff

Snofest is an event that has been steadily growing in popularity from year to year. Sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association, Ski-Doo, Yamaha, Polaris, and Arctic Cat manufacturers premier their 2018 models at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street in Old Forge.

The Central Adirondack Association’s Laurie Barkauskas says that its an event like no other.

“Snofest is a really exciting opportunity for Old Forge. Having all four major snowmobile manufacturers under one roof is getting more uncommon. We’re one of a few stops throughout the nation that get to be on this premier sneak peek tour. Snofest visitors are fortunate in that they get a preview of 2018 sleds and gear, there are demo rides if the weather permits, the manufacturers offer special promotions and deals you can’t get anywhere else or any other time of the year and admission and parking is free,” said Barkauskas.

Eager snowmobilers flock to the pavilion to get a first look at the newest models of snowmobiles and gear. The manufacturers keep the new models and modifications under wraps until the event gets closer, leaving even the local dealers in the dark.The pavilion will be filled with snowmobiles, sled accessories, snowmobile related vendors, door prizes and food. Snofest committee co-chair Dave Etsen says that this year dog sled rides will be offered if the weather permits.

“As long as the ground is frozen, they’ll be able to run,” he said.

Etsen also says that if there is snow to move, the town will move snow to try to make sure that demo runs are possible.

“We’ll do our best,” said Etsen.

One of the great perks of attending Snofest is the special promotion that is offered by both the Towns of Webb and Inlet. Beginning March 10, riders can purchase their next season’s snowmobile trail permits (2017-2018) for $65 and ride the rest of this season for free.

This year the event is March 10 and 11. Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, and the doors will close each evening at 6 p.m. There will be signage for parking and shuttles to the event, as well as admission, is free.

For more information, contact the Old Forge Visitor Information Center at (315) 369-6983.