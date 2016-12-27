Photo by Kevin McClary

Wally Burr, from Gloversville, heats up the sticker location on his Ski-Doo prior to applying his new trail permit.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Visitors Center does all that it can to help snowmobilers get the info and permits needed to enjoy the Town of Webb’s extensive trail system even to the point of loaning you a hair dryer to make sure that your trail permit will stick to your windshield. To utilize the town’s trails a snowmobile must be registered in the state of New York.

Even if you’re just visiting for a weekend the vehicle must be registered. This can be done online at dmv.ny.gov/registration/register-snowmobile, or you can go to the DMV in Old Forge on Park Avenue. The DMV phone number is (315) 369-3301. The registration fee is $100, if you’re a member of a snowmobile club, the fee goes down to $45. The local club is the Inlet Barnstormers, you can find their info online at www.inletbarnstormerssnowmobileclub.com, follow the link to join online.

Once you’re registered you can stop by the info center to purchase a trail permit. A season’s permit is $80, or you can purchase a seven day pass for $45.

“That way people can try out the trails if they’ve never been here before,” said info center employee Alexis Bennett.

The seven day pass must be used at one time. It’s for seven consecutive days. If a visitor decides to upgrade then it would be $35.

There is also a seasonal weekday pass that covers from Sunday at 5 p.m. to Friday at 5 p.m.

The info center can also keep you updated on trail conditions in the Town of Webb. The trail groomers give the center a report each morning about the condition of the trails. Those reports are put on the info center’s answering machine at (315) 369-6983, press 1 for trail conditions.