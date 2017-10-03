File photo

The girls played their finishing game at last year’s tournament under a gorgeous sunset.

By Dave Clark

For the Express

This weekend, Oct. 6, 7 and 8, the annual Columbus Day Soccer Tournament will be held at the North Street Field. The schedule of the games is on the Week’s Sports Schedule page in this issue of the Express.

Two things to remember: the first game on Saturday is a boys game between Blessed Virgin Mary and Utica Science Academy. It was necessary to flip-flop the boys and girls due to scheduling challenges. Also, not on the schedule is the usual rain or snow postponement. In case of that, as always, the games will be played on Monday, at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6, the weekend starts with a parade at around 3:30 p.m. The floats will be judged and leave from the school for a parade down Main Street to the soccer field on North Street. The annual bonfire will take place that evening at 7 p.m. and the annual alumni game will take place immediately after the bonfire ceremonies.

Keep in mind that the Class of 2019 will have the concession in the pavilion again and will have many choices to satisfy all tastes.

All are invited to take part in this annual affair. Come have a great time and please support your team in a very positive way. See you at the games.