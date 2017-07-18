By Darryl Hogan

Softball columnist

Darryl Hogan here with this week’s round-up of the Adirondack Softball league. As the season heads towards the post, the teams that will play are now clearly evident.

The standings remain a mess and unsorted due to rainouts, make-ups, and illegal “freestyle” fields. Some jostling is yet to occur, as the lead horses in the league approach the finish.

Three time defending champions, Matt’s Hot Screamers, sponsored by Matt’s Brewhouse are undefeated, but with two make up games to come against Long Lake and Raquette Lake

Long Lake just took The Black Widows to their last strand on Tuesday before succumbing. They are a fast improving, young flock of Hooters. The Owl’s Head Pub’s pride is playing tighter and cleaner each game. They sharpen their claws as the Screamers make flight for Long Lake on the second make-up week.

The Screamers will first need to avoid falling to The Mudsliders, who they will face just before the playoffs.

The Mudsliders are atop the league with the aging Screamers. This means their regular season make-up game could be the very match up we’ll see in this year’s championship game.

According to league rules, record determines home field advantage. So if the ‘Sliders can give Inlet either its first, or second loss then the girls from The Tap Room will have won top seed in the league. This is one make up game you can’t make up!

Meanwhile, as I predicted the last two weeks, The Barking Spider’s nest of Black Widows are lurking strong in the shadows. Their narrow defeat of Long Lake pushes them into competition with Speculator. Speculator has the edge in the standings, having defeated the Widows in week two.

Speculator and the Black Widows both defeated Chester Town, so Chester Town is out, along with the Eagle Bay BombERNs and The Hooters.

Basically, buckle in, because the softball scene is scorching towards a sensationally searing cessation. It’ll be Inlet vs Raquette to see who has to survive the Widows’ web in order to meet again in the championship game.

I’ve written off Speculator, it appears, assuming them the weaker seed, they have one more game remaining versus Long Lake. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear The Hooters screech “Victory!” next Tuesday either. This isn’t to be disrespectful to the far flung squad from Speculator, as much as it is to point out that the top three seeds in the league (The Aging Screamers, The Fair Weather Sliders, and The Underdog Widows) have a substantial lead on the rest of the pack.

This Tuesday has the Bay BombERNs of Tavern fame, traveling Tap Room way looking to surprise. Meanwhile Inlet invites Chester Town for a demonstration of what foul lines look like, and how to use them. The Widows look to poison The Angels from Basil & Wicks, both teams keeping close to home up in North Creek. All games are a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

—Darryl Hogan is the Executive Chef of Great Pines, when softball allows.