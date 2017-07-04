St. Williams on Long Point’s Thursday Evenings on the Lake series will present Cathy McGrath for its concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.Cathy calls her music “Teakettle Music” because it is seeped in tradition, brewed at home, and shared with friends.Based on research done for music for the Genesee Country Village and Museum with Flint Hill Folk, Cathy presents a program of nineteenth century music in period costume, “Songs That Never Grow Old” from the book of the same title, published in 1903, which states that it is a “collection of old-time songs that have long been tried and forever loved.” These songs are part of our collective past yet still resonate today. An experienced folk music performer, Cathy uses an 1870’s guitar, limberjacks, antique flute, and rolled tin whistle in her historical programs. Audience participation is encouraged!The program is free and open to the public, but due to limited space in the historic 1890s church; and the need for boat transportation to St William’s on Long Point, a boat access only site, reservations are required. Call (315) 354-4265. The barge leaves the Raquette Lake village dock at 5:50 p.m. and returns after the performance at approximately 8:30 p.m. In the event of severe weather the program will be held at the Raquette Lake School on Rt. 28. Come rain or shine.A pie raffle is held each Thursday during the series to help defray the costs involved in hosting the entertainment series. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.