Sisters of Xi Gamma Iota Chapter of the Sorority Beta Sigma Phi held their election of officers for 2016-2017 in a candle-lit ceremony at the home of Hazel Dellavia. Left to right are President Carolyn Trimbach, Vice President Hazel Dellavia, Recording/Corresponding Secretary Gail Murray, and Treasurer Karen Beck.
The Chapter will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. The group has evolved from a Traditional Chapter meeting generally every two weeks from September through June to a Career Chapter meeting once a month year round to better serve the needs of its members.
Sorority Chapter elects officers
