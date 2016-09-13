By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Everyone enjoys music, some more than others, but it’s seldom that we here in the United States think about how music represents freedom to many people in the world.

“In Pakistan, there are certain religious factions that would not want to have any music playing at all, and in the village where Anwar grew up, he was not allowed to play his sitar in public. The sitar was not only an instrument he loved, but he felt like it was his actual voice,” said Sultans of String band leader Chris McKhool, speaking of band member Anwar Khurshid.

The multiple award winning, independent band, Sultans of String are performing at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at View in Old Forge. Tickets may be purchased at View.

The Toronto, Ontario-based band brings with them a sound that resonates culture. Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms are all melded together to bring the audience to their feet. The band has been nominated for two Juno Awards (the Canadian version of the Grammy,) and are SiriusXM Award winners.

Bandleader/violinist, McKhool said, “We really have a fun show, at our last concert in the U.K. at the WoW Festival, all generations were up dancing; adults, kids, teens. That is very gratifying as a musician because it makes us feel like we are really contributing to people’s joy!”

Mckhool, comes from a diverse background of immigrant ancestors from Egypt and Lebanon. Rosendo “Chendy” Leon, Cuban percussionist, and Anwar Khurshid, sitar player, are also immigrants to Canada.

“With these band members, and all our special guests, we’ve created a space where they can be themselves artistically, politically and personally,” said McKhool.

The band has just returned from a UK tour, with a stop at London’s Trafalgar Square and are ready to share their inspirational sounds with Old Forge.