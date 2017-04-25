By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Grades 9-12 at the Town of Webb school will host speaker Marianne Angelillo on May 3. Angelillo will share her experience of losing her 17-year-old son in a drunk driving accident. In her talk she emphasizes what a horrible impact losing a family member has on the people who’ve been left behind.

“The main message of my talk is to bring heightened awareness to the students regarding the value of their lives and how one wrong choice can impact that beautiful life,” said Angelillo. “I share photos and videos of our family and how difficult it is to live with an empty seat at the kitchen table. The students connect with my son’s life and death and hopefully will use our story as a cautious reminder when faced with their own situations.”

For the 12 years since her son’s death Angelillo has found purpose and strength in helping others and educating teens. She has written a book about her experience, “Sharing My Stones,” that she hopes will help get her message about faith and reaching out during times of hardship to more people.

“I am very passionate about saving lives and helping American families in any way I can,” she said.

Angelillo says that the leading cause of death for adolescents is car accidents and that distracted driving is a serious problem. She tries not to bore the kids during her talk with a lot of numbers and statistics, but he does want to get her message across.

“Parents should reinforce the dangers of texting or being distracted while driving. They should also discuss the impact of drugs and alcohol in a teenage environment. Research shows the earlier a teenager uses alcohol or other drugs, the greater the chance to develop dependency later in life. Nothing good happens under the influence. When you drink, you don’t think,” said Angelillo.