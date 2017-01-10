The Town of Webb Police Department investigated a fatal snowmobile accident on Saturday, Jan. 7. The accident occurred on Trail 5, approximately two miles northeast of the North Street intersection at about 2:15 p.m.

The Webb PD determined that Jose J. Colon, 41, of Utica, was traveling south on Trail 5 operating a 2016 Ski Doo when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Witnesses and investigation by police revealed the operator was partially ejected from the snowmobile and made impact with a large tree along the trail. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Herkimer County Coroner Danforth Rivet.

Town of Webb police determined the cause of the accident to be excessive speed. Other agencies assisting at the scene were Inlet Police, Old Forge Fire Department and Old Forge Ambulance.