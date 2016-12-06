By Dave Clark

For the Express

Girls varsity volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team opened their season Dec. 1, with a non-league game at home against a very strong South Lewis team.

In sweeping our team in three straight games, South Lewis used its great serving and strong net play to its advantage in their victory. Their serving was especially impressive as several of the girls even used a great jump serve that we had trouble returning.

Individually for Old Forge, Dayna DeAngelo led her team with one kill and seven digs. Laura Rubyor had one kill and two assists; Shelby Townsend had one ace and one kill; Mickayla Abrial had one kill and one dig; Ashley Eisenhart had two assists and Mackenzie LaPorte and Natasha Manktelow each had two digs.

Boys junior varsity basketball

The boys jayvee basketball team opened their season of play last Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Little Falls in a non-league game. Little Falls came away with a solid 51-28 victory.

After a nervous and slow start to the game, Old Forge settled down to play much better in the last three periods of play. With many ninth graders on the team, it will take them some time to learn how to play on the high school level, but, they showed some good play in their first game.

Six different members of the team scored points in this game led by Jim Connell with eight points. Connell also led the team in assists with four and he pulled down 10 rebounds just missing a double-double. Shane Hulser added seven points and pulled down a game high 13 rebounds. Dylan LaPorte had six points, Tyler Pittarelli had three and Wyatt Beckingham and Skyler Delano each had two points.

The schedule is tough as this non-league game attests to in playing such a large school, but, that tough competition may help this team improve faster. They just have to continue to work hard and not get discouraged.

Boys varsity basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team opened their season with an away game at Little Falls last Tuesday, Nov. 29, in a non-league game.

Playing an opening game is hard enough, but, when you have to play a good larger school on their court, it becomes extremely difficult for a school as small as Old Forge. Little Falls used its advantage to the fullest in the first quarter, established a huge lead and never looked back on this one-sided game. In affect, the game did neither team any good.

Waddie Kalil led the scoring with eight points followed by Josh Kelly with six and Tyler Kearns with four. Five other Webb players got into the scoring column. Connor and Sully Ulrich, Carter Kelly, TJ Hulser and Noah Lamphear all scored for their team. Hulser, Kalil, Josh Kelly and Kearns were the leading rebounders with four rebounds each. Josh Kelly finished out a good game by leading the team in assists with three and he added two steals for the night.

Girls junior varsity volleyball

The girls’ junior varsity volleyball team lost its season opener at home against a strong South Lewis team last Thursday, Dec. 1. South Lewis won all three games played with Old Forge becoming more competitive as the evening wore on. Part of it was opening game nerves and much had to do with the strength of the South Lewis squad. Both their jayvee and varsity teams put on an exhibition equal to any school I have seen play in our gym.

Shelby Mayeu, Britney Levi and Brooke Dolan each had two aces, Lili Pittarelli had one kill and Caitlin Russell had one ace and one assist.

Girls modified volleyball

The girls’ modified volleyball team continues to show improvement in their play as both teams were very competitive against two larger schools this past week. The B team won both of their games and the A team, although they lost both, were very close to their opposition.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, the A team lost at Holland Patent, 25-22, 26-28 and 25-22. This was a very close and exciting match that could have gone either way.

Alyssa Green was 16/18 on her serves with three aces and Laura Bogardus was 11/13 on her serves also with three aces. Those two were the leading servers, but, Alana Haehl had one ace and Rachelle Manzi had one ace and one assist. Elsa Vellone had one dig.

The B team won their match, 20-25, 25-19 and 25-17. As a team, they served very well and that was the main factor for their victory. Sarah Beck was the leading server with a 14/16 evening and six aces. Aces were also credited to Amanda Huber, Skyler Madtes, Chelsea Clark, Alison Russell and Reagan Ehrensbeck.

Thursday, Dec. 1, the team traveled to Westmoreland to complete a busy week for them–with both games on the road. Westmoreland won the A game, 26-24 and 25-13.

Haehl led the team in serving on a perfect 14/14 performance and one dig. Saige Rowe, Green and Bogardus each had an ace with Green also having one kill and one dig. Cameron Gribneau had one dig, and Vellone had one assist.

The B team defeated Westmoreland, 26-24 and 25-14. The leading servers were Huber who was 11/12 with five aces and Madtes with 11/14 and seven aces. Russell, Clark and Ehrensbeck also had aces.

Webb Varsity Basketball team plays in Coaches vs. Cancer Game

For the first time ever, the Town of Webb School varsity basketball team took part in a Coaches vs. Cancer game played this past Saturday, Dec. 3, at Ft. Edwards against Hartford.

The game was an exciting game from start to finish and, with the score tied with only seconds to play, Tyler Kearns took a half court pass from Sully Ulrich and drove in to hit a game winning layup just before the buzzer.

Old Forge had a 20-13 lead at the half, but, Hartford came back to narrow the lead to one-point by the end of the third period. It was closely played throughout the fourth period and not decided until Kearns hit the shot to win the game.

Josh Kelly led the team with 16 points, four steals and five assists. Waddie Kalil, a much improved player, had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Hulser had two points and 10 rebounds, Carter Kelly had five points, Kearns had four and Sully Ulrich had six points.

Was it worth the long trip to Ft. Edward? Well, the victory helps, but, the main purpose was the game was played for a good cause. We are certainly proud of the team and their coach, Tom Greco, for taking part.

The schedule does not get any easier for our teams as they have to play at Morrisville-Eaton and at Oriskany, last year’s state champions, this week.