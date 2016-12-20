by Dave Clark

Boys basketball

We, in Old Forge, love all of the snow we got last week, but it did not help the basketball teams as both of their league games were postponed to a later date.

Monday’s game at Remsen will be made up on Dec. 30 with the jayvee game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday’s home game against West Canada, the first scheduled home game of the season, will now be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at home with the jayvee game starting at 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball

The junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams played only one game each this past week and that was a home match against New York Mills played last Monday, Dec. 12. The final result was that both teams gained their first victory of the season and it was in a league contest.

After playing much larger schools, it was nice to play a Class D school. The junior varsity team seemed to get every part of their game together on defense and on offense as they ripped through the Mills team, 25-12 and 25-10.

It was definitely a team victory and some individual stats were scored by Nat Brownsell with three aces, Madison Palmer had one ace, Brittany Johnston had two aces and two kills, Brooke Dolan had three aces and Caitlin Russell led the team with eight aces.

The varsity also got their first win of the young season with a 3-2 victory over the Mills. The scores will point out just how close this contest was. Old Forge won, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 27-29 and 25-22. It is hard to get a match closer than that. Our girls have had some close matches against some larger schools, but never came out the victor. It was nice to see them finally pull out a victory and it should give them confidence that will help the next time they are in a close match.

Individually, Mickayla Abrial had two aces, two kills, one assist and three digs; Dayna DeAngelo had five aces, five kills, four blocks and nine digs; Lexie Beal had 11 digs; Mackenzie LaPorte had two kills and eight digs, Katie Ludwig had seven aces, four assists and three digs; Natasha Manktelow had two kills and seven digs; Laura Rubyor had five aces, two kills, six assists, one block and five digs; Shelby Townsend had four aces, three kills and one dig and Ashley Eisenhart had two aces and one assist.

Their regularly scheduled match at Westmoreland, set for this past Saturday, Dec. 17, was rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 starting a 2 p.m.

Nordic ski team

The Nordic ski team had their second meet of the young season and it was back to Osceola this past Saturday, Dec. 17 for a Section III Meet.

Four of the five schools were competing that day with only Holland Patent absent. In the girls’ modified race, Renee Smith placed third in her race. Smith was the lone skier for Old Forge. In the boys modified race, Dawson Dunn, the lone skier for Old Forge, placed second.

In the boys’ varsity race, Tyler Rudolph won again this week with Jack Rivet placing sixth and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placing ninth. It appears that the team scoring is going to be close all year as Camden took first place with 14 points, Whiteboro was second with 15 points and Old Forge was third with 16 points. Adirondack was a distant fourth. How Holland Patent affects these results, we don’t know yet, but it should be an interesting year for these teams.

As expected, the girls’ varsity team swept the race and easily won as a team. It was the same order as last week with Emily Greene placing first, Laura Levi, second and Rachel Smith in third for a team total of six points. In addition, Emily Rudolph was sixth, Mikeeli Hanson was seventh and Julie Brosemer was 19th. Five girls in the top seven placers is quite dominating and a young ninth grader on the rise will only help. Camden took second with 15 points, Adirondack was third with 36 points and Whitesboro was fourth with 53 points.