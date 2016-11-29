by Dave Clark

Boys basketball

The boys’ basketball teams will be starting action this week, Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Little Falls in a non-league game.

As usual for basketball, the schedule is very difficult. We play 12 games in our league, the most competitive

Class D league in Section III and, last year, arguably, the most competitive in the state. The rest of the schedule is against larger schools, so they have no breathers.

Last year’s team was probably the most talented team we have had in a number of years. However, in our league, we ended up tied for fourth place with Poland with a 5-7 record. Trying to beat West Canada, Oriskany and New York Mills is a very difficult task. The entire starting five is gone from last year and Coach, Tom Greco, has to see who is going to be his starting five this year. The good thing is that most of the teams in our league were heavy on seniors last year and should be a bit weaker. However, the top three schools have a history of reloading and we expect them to be very competitive again.

The junior varsity team is very young and it will take some time for them to learn how to play at the high school level and work together. Many of the team are only ninth graders with a couple of juniors coming down to help out. There are only two sophomores out for the team.

What the teams need will be your support, win or lose, to help them become as good as they can be.

Girls modified volleyball

The girls’ modified volleyball team kicked off their season of play and the winter sports season with three matches.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, they hosted a large Remsen team and they played A and B competition. Old Forge has enough girls that they hope to play A and B all season. This gives the entire team some playing time.

The Eskimo A team lost 9-25, 25-9 and 25-20. After a great start, they could not get the all-important second win in this very competitive game. Saige Rowe was 16/18 on her serves with 4 aces, 2 assists and 2 kills. Cameron Gribneau had 2 aces, Alyssa Green had 2 kills and Shelly Manzi had 2 assists.

The B team lost 11-25 and 24-26. Brooke Schweinsberg and Sarah Beck each had 2 aces, Alison Russell was 8/9 in serving with 4 aces.

Next up was a match at Adirondack on Friday Nov. 18. The A team lost in another competitive match. Laura Bogardus, Green, Alana Haehl, Rowe, Reagan Ehrensbeck and Elsa Vellone all had aces.

The B team also lost in a very competitive match, winning one set and losing another set 25-22. A slow start in this game was their problem as they lost the first set 25-12.

Amanda Huber had 3 aces, Skyler Madtes had 4, Schweinsberg had 5, Beck 4 and Russell led the way with 9 aces on 16/19 serving.

Even though both teams lost their matches, coach, Kristin Armendola, feels it will only be a matter of time before they start winning these close matches.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, the A team did just that–they defeated Clinton, 25-22 and 25-4. Clinton had enough girls to field two A teams and two B teams and that can explain why the games were so close in the first and so one-sided in the second.

The top servers in this game were Bogardus who was 15/18 with 9 aces, Haehl was 10/12 with 2 aces and Vellone was 13/13 with 2 aces. Digs were recorded by Russell, Gribneau and Haehl. As a team, they served 47/56 which was the main reason for the victory.

The B team lost, 23-25, 25-9 and 23-25. Old Forge played very well with little separating the two teams.

Like the A team, the B team served very well. Katie Kelly had 3 aces and Madtes had 4. The top servers were Ehrensbeck who was 13/15 with 8 aces and Beck was 11/14 with 8 aces.

Armendola is very pleased with her two teams and is looking forward to more victories after the Thanksgiving break.

Week’s sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 29

GMODVB at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.

BJVBB at Little Falls 6 p.m.

BVBB at Little Falls 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

GMODVB at Westmoreland 4:30 p.m.

GJVVB vs. South Lewis at home 6 p.m.

GVVB vs. South Lewis at home 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

GVVB at Dolgeville 10 a.m. (Tournament)

BVBB at Coaches vs Cancer Tournament 2:30 p.m. TBD

Monday, Dec. 5

GJVVB vs. Adirondack at home 6 p.m.

GVVB vs. Adirondack at home 7:15 p.m.

BJVBB at Morrisville-Eaton at 5:30 p.m.

BVBB at Morrisville-Eaton at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

GMODVB at Remsen at 4:30 p.m.