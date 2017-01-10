by Dave Clark

Girls Nordic skiing

This is an addition to last week’s article on the Nordic ski team. To explain, I have a strong love/hate relationship with my computer. Last week, I could have thrown the darn thing out the window, but, finally got the article sent to the Express on time, however, not all of it. My fault, but I would rather blame the computer. The results of the girls’ varsity team at Adirondack was not sent to the Express but here are the results. The meet was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and the girls had their top three skiers at a ski school in Lake Placid. It gave the other three girls a good chance to see how they would do.

The three girls left, which made up a team, did very well. Emily Rudolph placed second, Mikeeli Hanson was fourth and Julie Brosemer was l9th. It was a good showing, but, it allowed Camden to win the meet.

To those three girls, I am sorry for leaving that part of the article out of the paper. I never entered the 21st Century too well and would love to go back to writing articles on the IBM Selectric and delivering the hard copy over to the Express by hand. But I will admit that, when the computer works well, it really is easier for me.

Boys junior varsity basketball

Since my early deadline on Thursday, Dec. 29, the boys basketball teams have played four games in eight days.

Friday, Dec. 30, the boys jayvee team played at Remsen and lost a close game, 44-38, to the Rams. A poor third period was the difference as the Rams outscored the Eskimos, 12-5.

Leading the way was Jimmy Connell who had a big night as he scored 22 points, hitting on four 3-pointers, had 13 rebounds, three steals and seven blocked shots. Dylan LaPorte had four points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals; Shane Hulser had three points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots; Tyler Pittarelli had two points, Nolan Fenton had three points, David Ehrensbeck had four points, six rebounds and three deflections and Ryan Johnston had 11 rebounds and two assists.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, the team played its first home game of the season and they lost to Poland after a close first half. Connell had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocked shots; LaPorte had eight points, five rebounds and two steals; Pittarelli had five points, six rebounds and two steals; Ehrensbeck had four points, three assists and four steals; Collin Weedmark had three points and four rebounds and Fenton had two points.

Thursday, Jan. 5, the team hosted New York Mills and competed very well against them before tiring and losing 55-41. LaPorte had his best game of the season as he had 11 points, 16 rebounds , four assists and five steals, a fine all-around game. Connell also had 11 points with nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks; Weedmark came off the bench to play his best ball of the season with eight points and six rebounds; Pittarelli had six points, one assist and two steals, Ehrensbeck had three points and four rebounds and Johnston had two points.

Saturday, Jan. 7, they hosted Little Falls. Little Falls had destroyed our team earlier in the year, but this time Old Forge gave a much better showing before dropping a good competitive game, 56-39.

Little Falls had a slim one-point lead at the half and had to struggle hard to get the victory. Foul trouble for Old Forge hurt their chances as Connell and Hulser each had to sit some minutes before they fouled out in the fourth period. I thought it was the best effort that I have seen this year from this young and inexperienced team, but it depends on Hulser playing with the team. Hulser had played several games with the varsity and his loss is missed on defense and on the boards.

Hulser led his team with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Connell had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots; Pittarelli had four points and three assists; Fenton had three points and three steals; Weedmark had two points and two rebounds; Johnston had one point and eight rebounds and LaPorte had two points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Boys varsity basketball

The boys varsity basketball team, after losing a poorly played game at Owen D. Young, seemed to wake up and realize that they are not a good enough team to win without their best effort. That loss, propelled them to an excellent week of games.

Friday, Dec. 30, they played at Remsen in a league contest and many expected a close game. However, Old Forge rolled to a 35-17 first half lead and kept it up for an easy 61-37 win. Their defense, led by Connor and Sully Ulrich, forced many turnovers and limited the play and good outside shooting of the Rams main players.

Carter Kelly had 16 points largely on four 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Josh Kelly had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, Connor Ulrich had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal, Sully Ulrich had six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal; Tyler Kearns had four points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal; Waddie Kalil had six points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal; TJ Hulser had two points, eight rebounds and one assist, Erik Lenci had two points and one rebound and Josh Huber had two points.

Their next game was played at home against a good Poland team. The team came out ready to play and show the home fans how well they can play. Old Forge played an excellent first half and built up a 32-22 first half lead. Their play in the third period was poor and it allowed Poland to gain a 41-41 tie going into the fourth period. Instead of hanging their heads as losers do, they came storming back in the fourth period to outscore Poland 20-8 to win the game 61-49. It was a very impressive showing.

Josh Kelly led the team in the first half by scoring 15 of his game high 23 points in that half. He also had three rebounds, two steals and three assists. Carter Kelly (no relation) led the team in the second half especially the important fourth period. Kelly scored 13 of his total of 22 points in the fourth period. Kelly hit three 3-pointers and calmly sunk four foul shots. Kelly also had five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Kalil had four points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot; Shane Hulser had four points and four rebounds, TJ Hulser had one points and seven rebounds; Kearns had two points and four rebounds; Connor Ulrich had two points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots and Sully Ulrich had three points one assist, one block and two steals.

Thursday, Jan. 5, New York Mills came to our place to engage in another league game. Whenever the Mills comes to Old Forge everyone expects them to go home the winner. The last time Old Forge defeated the Mills was in 2008 on their court. It was considered a big upset even though we had a good team. Nobody beats the Mills on their court.

In a wild and fiercely competitive game, the Mills had a 19-16 halftime lead. Old Forge decreased their lead in the third period to only one point and the all important fourth period began. Mills took charge and even built up a nine point lead in the period. In a low scoring game, neither team shot well, a nine point lead is big. They were ahead by seven with less than two minutes left to play before Old Forge suddenly got hot and started to make their shots. Carter Kelly hit a key 3-pointer, Josh Kelly hit a shot, Kearns had a shot and while that happened, the Mills missed some key foul shots. With time running out, Sully Ulrich received a good pass under the basket and hit the ensuing layup at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The momentum had shifted to Old Forge and there was no way they were going to lose this game. In the four minute overtime period, they scored as many points (11) as they averaged for each full period of play during the game. Josh Kelly hit two field goals, Kearns hit two more and Carter Kelly scored on three foul shots as they won this thrilling contest, 55-50.

The crowd went wild, as expected, it was not just an overtime win, it was an overtime win over New York Mills. I have no idea how many times the Mills has played us on our court, but, I do not ever remember our defeating them. They were never in our league until the Center State Conference was formed and we found ourselves in Division four of our league with the Mills.

Our shooting was off that night and we still won. Were we just off or did the Mills pressure us to throw us off, I do not know. It certainly was not a good shooting night for us–until we absolutely had to have it. Carter Kelly had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals; Josh Kelly had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Sully Ulrich had nine points, four rebounds and two assists; Kearns had nine points; Shane Hulser had two points and eight rebounds, Kalil had seven points,eight rebounds and two assists and TJ Hulser had four points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Saturday, Jan. 7, they hosted Little Falls in a non-league game. Little Falls has a very good team and both teams knew who was going to win. Old Forge battled hard, but, to no avail as we were down by 16 at the half and lost 70-46. In talking with the Little Falls coach, we agreed that this game helped no one. The league has to do a better job of scheduling and needs some pressure put on them to think about the kids playing, not on setting up a schedule easily made and throw it out to the athletic directors.

Carter Kelly led his team with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals; Sully Ulrich had 13 points and three steals, Kearns had four points, three steals and two rebounds, Josh Kelly had four points, six rebounds and four assists, Kalil had four points, nine rebounds and two assists; TJ Hulser had two points and 10 rebounds and Connor Ulrich had two points, two assists, two rebounds and two blocked shots.

The team is now at 3-2 in the league and 6-5 overall. They have some tough games coming up and must continue their drive to make the playoffs. Friday, Jan. 13, the jayvees and varsity play host to Morrisville-Eaton in a non-league game. The jayvees tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Varsity cross country team results

The cross country ski teams took part in a big Nordic race held at Gore Mountain on Saturday, Jan. 7. Teams from other sections around the state also took part in the Queensbury Invitational Ski Meet.

Teams took part in their own sectional race and in the overall race using their times in the 5k race to see how they did in both matches.

Against the other Section III teams, the girls easily won the meet with another sweep of the top three places. Emily Greene was first, Laura Levi was second and Rachel Smith was third to give their team a total of six points. In addition, Emily Rudolph was fifth, Mikeeli Hanson was eighth and Julie Brosemer was 24th. Camden placed second in the team scoring with 21 points, Adirondack was third with 38, Holland Patent had 39 points and Whitesboro had 58 points.

Combining all of the skiers from the other sections competing that day, Greene was third, Levi was eighth and Smith tenth. Placing three girls in the top ten was a great achievement, However, Queensbury won the meet with 12 points and Lake Placid was second with Old Forge placing third.

Rudolph was 21st in the overall race with Hanson placing 28th. Brosemer took part in the junior varsity race and came in 31st.

In the Section III race for the boys, Tyler Rudolph placed fourth, Jack Rivet was fifth and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny was 10th. Whitesboro won the race with nine points followed by Old Forge with 19, Camden had 20, Holland Patent had 41 and Adirondack scored 69 points.

In the overall race, Rudolph placed 29th. Rivet was 30th and Ritz-Kenny was 49th. Queensbury also won the boys competition with Lake Placid coming in second.

Girls Jayvee Volleyball

The girls junior varsity volleyball only had one league game this past week and that was a home match against Waterville last Friday, Jan. 6. Earlier in the week the team had its away game at Owen D. Young postponed to a later date.

The team showed improved play as they worked well together before losing to Waterville, 25-14 and 25-22. They put up a good fight against this larger school and should be happy with their efforts.

Britney Levi had one ace, one kill and one assist; Madison Palmer had one ace; Brittany Johnston had two aces and four kills and Caitlin Russell had one kill and one assist.

Girls varsity volleyball

The girls varsity volleyball team lost its only game of the week to Waterville last Friday, Jan. 6, on their home court. They played steady ball throughout the contest, but, Waterville was just too much for our team. The scores of the games were; 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17. Very competitive, but, not good enough to defeat a much larger school.

Mickayla Abrial had four aces, one kill and one dig; Dayna DeAngelo had one ace, three kills and seven digs; Mackenzie LaPorte had one kill and four digs; Laura Rubyor had two aces, two assists and two digs and Lexie Beal and Erin Timmerman each had two digs.

The junior varsity and varsity teams will play two non-league games this week at South Lewis and at Adirondack.