by Dave Clark

Boys junior varsity basketball

The boys’ junior varsity basketball team played two away games this past week at Morrisville-Eaton and at Oriskany.

Monday, Dec. 5, they played a non-league game at Morrisville and came away with their first victory of the season with a 58-34 win.

The team jumped off to a quick 16-5 first period lead and moved that lead steadily upward for the next two periods for a 30 point lead. Only in the last period did Morrisville outscore the Eskimos.

Jim Connell led a balanced attack as he hit for 16 points. Connell also had nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Tyler Pittarelli had his best outing of his career as he scored 12 points along with five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Nolan Fenton had 10 points and three assists, Dylan LaPorte had eight points and two steals, Shane Hulser had six points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Collin Weedmark had four points and nine rebounds and David Ehrensbeck had two points.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, the team lost their game at Oriskany. Oriskany had a 10 point lead at the half and built that up even more in the second half as they easily won the game. Dylan LaPorte led the scoring for Old Forge with 11 points, his best game of the season. Hulser had his best outing of the year as he had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Pittarelli had six points and Skyler Delano and Connell each had four points.

Girls varsity volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team played two matches this past week at home against Adirondack and Holland Patent.

Monday, Dec. 5, they hosted Adirondack, the first of two large schools they had to play this week, and lost a heart breaker, 3-2. Scores of the games were 25-12, 25-21, 13-25, 24-26 and 25-18.

After a slow start, the team seemed to pick up their game as it went on and they played their best volleyball of the young season against Adirondack in the last four games.

Mickayla Abrial had three aces and one kill; Lexie Beal had eight digs; Dayna Deangelo had three aces, eight kills and 10 digs; Katie Ludwig had three aces and one assist, Natasha Manktelow had one ace, two kills and nine digs and Laura Rubyor had six aces, one kill and five assists.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, they hosted another large school and Holland Patent defeated Old Forge in straight sets: 25-15, 25-12 and 25-22.

DeAngelo had one ace, six kills, one block and nine digs; Ludwig had two assists and four digs; Manktelow had three aces and five digs, Rubyor had five aces, one kill, one assist and five digs; Abrial had one ace, one assist and one block and Beal had three digs.

Hopefully, playing these larger schools will help improve their play as they settle down to playing the smaller D schools in our league. I’m putting my money on them getting some nice wins in future weeks of play.

Boys varsity basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team played two away games which included their first league game of the season.

Monday, Dec. 5, they made the long trip to Morrisville to take on the Morrisville-Eaton team in a non-league game.

With a 10-10 tie after one period of play, Old Forge managed to gain a four point lead at the half. They stretched the lead to 38-30 at the end of three and held on to that lead for a final 47-39 victory. The win was not easy as the team did not play well down the stretch as they wrongly shot quickly with the lead and simply did not play with their heads enough. However, it still was a good victory and their second straight win from a team trying to find themselves and learn to play as a team.

Josh Kelly led the team with 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Sully Ulrich had his best game as a varsity player with 14 points, largely from his four 3-pointers. Ulrich also had four rebounds. Carter Kelly had nine points, Tyler Kearns had two points, three rebounds, one assist and one block, TJ Hulser had two points and seven rebounds, Waddie Kalil had two points and 11 rebounds and Noah Lamphear had two points.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, the team traveled to Oriskany to take on a very strong team for its initial league game. Oriskany won the powerful CSC Division IV league last year and went on to win the Section III title and then the New York State Class D Championship. In addition to the letter winners back from that team, a strong group of junior varsity players moved up from a 19-1 season last year.

Old Forge came out and after one period of play, they had a 9-8 lead. That woke Oriskany up and they came back and had a 20-point lead at the half. They went on to coast to an easy victory.

Being played on the date that they played Oriskany, reminded me that it was 75 years ago on that same date that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. After the devastation, one Japanese Admiral, Isoruku Yamamota was quoted as saying,”I’m afraid we woke a sleeping giant.” From all over the country, young men, living their quiet and safe teenage years, came out from farms and small villages all over the land to join in the fight as part of the “Greatest Generation.” They fought back and changed the history of the world forever.

I certainly know that this game is not like the war, but, Oriskany seemed to wake up after the first period and realized they had to play ball to become winners again. That they did. They held the Old Forge team to just 23 points in the game while scoring 60 themselves. It seems that it will be Oriskany and West Canada battling it out for league honors.

Carter Kelly had six points, Kalil had five points with seven rebounds, Hulser had four points and 14 rebounds in probably his best game of his career, Kearns had four points, six rebounds and three steals, Connor Ulrich had two points, two rebounds and one block, Josh Kelly had two points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, Erik Lenci had two rebounds and one steal and Sully Ulrich had three rebounds.

The team now stands at 2-2 for the season with many league games coming up.

Girls junior varsity volleyball

The girls’ junior varsity volleyball team played two home games and lost both matches, but showed steady improvement as they move on to their league games this week.

Monday, Dec. 5, they hosted Adirondack and lost in straight sets: 25-19 and 25-21. Both games were played just like the scores indicate, very competitively.

Natalie Brownsell had two aces and one dig; Britney Levi had three digs; Madison Palmer had one dig, Brittany Johnston had one ace, one kill and three digs; Lili Pittarelli had one ace; Caitlin Russell had two assists and one dig; Brooke Dolan had four aces and one kill and Melissa Hoffman had one kill.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, they hosted Holland Patent and won their first set of the season by winning the first game 25-21. Holland Patent came back to capture the next two sets to win the match. It was another outing in which the girls have shown improvement.

Shelby Mayeu, Brownsell and Johnston each had one ace; Palmer had one dig, Russell had one kill and Dolan had four aces.

Now they start with league foes which means playing against some smaller schools, and with it, hopefully some fine victories.

Nordic ski team

The Nordic ski team got their season under way with a Section III meet at Osceola, hosted by Camden. All five schools that ski in Section III were there.

In the boys’ race, Tyler Rudolph won the race for his best showing ever with ninth grader, Jack Rivet, placing second. Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placed 13th. You only need to have three skiers competing to field a full team. Whitesboro, who doesn’t win often, edged out Old Forge for first place.

It was no contest for the girls as the Old Forge team swept the top three positions. Emily Greene replaced her sister, Megan, as the top skier and won the race. Laura Levi placed second and Rachel Smith was third. Emily Rudolph placed seventh, Mikeeli Hanson was eighth and Julie Brosemer placed 20th. In the team scoring, Camden was a distant second, Holland Patent, third, Adirondack, fourth and Whitesboro had an incomplete team.

Showing just how good the Old Forge girls are, the top three girls for Webb had a combined time that was better than any of the boys’ teams.

Girls modified volleyball

Tuesday, Dec. 6, the girls modified volleyball team journeyed to Remsen to take on the Rams who had defeated them earlier in the season in close games.

The A team played their poorest game of the year in the first game and lost the game 25-6. They started to play much better in the second, but they lost that game too, 25-22 and thus, the match. It was just a case of too many errors and not being focused on the job they had to do.

Laura Bogardus, Alyssa Green, Alana Haehl, Rachelle Manzi, Saige Rowe and Elsa Vellone each had an ace with Cameron Gribneau getting two digs and one kill. Assists were recorded by Haehl, Manzi, Rowe and kills by Green, Manzi and Rowe.

The B team lost in three games and were very competitive. The scores were: 25-16, 19-25 and 25-22.

They, also, committed too many errors to win especially after many of their games have already been played. Serving did continue to be their strong suit and they were led by Amanda Huber who was 10/12 with six aces and Sarah Beck who went 15/15 with five aces.