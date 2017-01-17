by Dave Clark

Boys varsity basketball

The exciting boys’ varsity basketball team played two home games this past week, one, a league game against West Canada and the other a non-league game against Morrisville-Eaton.

Monday, Jan. 9, West Canada brought their league leading team into Old Forge hoping to remain undefeated in the league. West Canada was 5-0 in the league and had a game lead over Oriskany in our division.

Apparently the Old Forge team cared less about who they were playing or they can’t read. They took a 15-11 first period lead and still led at the half, 27-24. The Eskimos got a shot in the arm from Tyler Kearns as he came off the bench to score 15 first half points. They held that 3-point lead in the third period and entered the fourth period with a 39-36 lead. Everyone wondered when West Canada would put on that spurt to win the game, but it never happened. With about two minutes to play, Josh Kelly hit a very key 3-pointer to get his team up by four points. Old Forge made good on some foul shots to end up winning the game, 56-49, a fantastic victory for the team.

The loss had to be a shock to West Canada, but I saw a team had trouble rebounding against a more aggressive Eskimo team and trouble shooting the ball and taking care of the basketball when in their possession. The foul line could also be the difference as Old Forge shot 60 percent from the line and West Canada was a poor 40 percent from the line. West Canada came in with two of the top five scorers in our division, averaging 27 points per game between them. Old Forge held these two scorers to a combined 13 points.

Kearns led the team with 19 points, his highest total as a varsity player, and he also had 10 rebounds. Josh Kelly had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals; Carter Kelly had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block; Sully Ulrich had six points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block; Waddie Kalil had two points, five rebounds and one block; TJ Hulser had five points, 10 rebounds, one steal and four blocks and Connor Ulrich had two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Old Forge now has a 4-2 record in Division IV of the CSC and in their last three league victories, all home games, I would call the first one a mild upset, the next one an upset and the last one against West Canada, a big upset. But to say upset every time they win may be totally wrong. Maybe our team is just playing better than these teams and they are not upsets. Tom Greco has his team playing hard and taking advantage of a weaker league this year from top to bottom. They have no stars and it seems that each night a new face leads the team, like Kearns did against West Canada.

Friday, Jan. 13, our team played host to Morrisville-Eaton, a team they defeated earlier in the season by a few points. I was very concerned about this game, maybe it was right after a big win and you expect a let down, or maybe it was played on Friday the 13th.

Well, you can throw out Friday, the 13th as that had to be good for one of the teams, but the let down, yes. Old Forge had a lot of trouble getting started in this game and had a 9-6 lead after one period of ugly basketball. They outscored M-E 22-12 in the second period receiving a big spark from Connor Ulrich who stole the ball on four consecutive possessions, drove to the basket and scored eight quick points.

That spark carried over to the third period as Old Forge outscored an over matched M-E team 15-2 and they coasted to an easy 59-34 victory. Carter Kelly led the team with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals; TJ Hulser had 11 points, and 10 rebounds in the best offensive game that I have ever seen him play. Connor Ulrich had eight points, two assists and nine steals playing a great defensive game. Josh Kelly had six points, five rebounds, two assists and five steals; Sully Ulrich had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals; Erik Lenci had eight points and four rebounds, Kearns had three points, one assist, three steals and one block; Josh Huber had two points and two rebounds and Kalil had two points and one rebound.

The team now stands a 4-2 in the league and 8-5 overall. People asked me after the game if they have a chance for league honors. Yes, they do, but they would have to win out the rest of the way. Remember, they have Oriskany at home Thursday and then have to play at Poland, New York Mills and West Canada, teams that can’t wait to redeem themselves against us. Play it one game at a time, sit back and continue to enjoy what you have seen so far, and simply root them on to more victories. I will say the home crowd has been a help to this team as they are large in numbers and loud in rooting them on. Lets continue to cheer the team in a positive way and not treat the opponents rudely.

Boys modified basketball

The boys modified basketball team have been very busy getting ready for their season opener scheduled for Jan. 31 at West Canada. Nate Smith has taken over the duties of coaching this young team and he has the following boys on his team: Clifford Donovan, Cedric Barkauskas, George Uzdavinis, Porter Kelley, Zach Quinn, Brady Payne and Ethan Ehrensbeck.

Junior varsity volleyball

The junior varsity volleyball team played two matches this past week against Westmoreland and South Lewis, both much larger schools.

Last Saturday, Jan. 7, the team traveled to Westmoreland and played competitive ball before losing to their hosts 2-1.

Individually, Melissa Hoffman had four aces and two digs, Trinity Liddle had one dig; Britney Levi had one kill and three digs; Natalie Brownsell had one ace and one dig; Madison Palmer had three aces and three digs; Brittany Johnston had two kills and one dig; Caitlin Russell had three aces, two kills and three assists and Brooke Dolan had two aces, two kills, three assists and three digs.

Monday, Jan. 9, the team traveled to South Lewis to take on a very good team. I saw them play when they played us at home and was very impressed with their jayvee and varsity teams. South Lewis took over the first game and won 25-6, but Old Forge came back to give them a good second game before losing, 25-23. They played a third game for additional experience and Old Forge was competitive again before losing 25-22. The team was led by the serving of Hoffman and some fine digs by Levi. Their play helped bring them back from a 20-5 deficit in that last game to the close final score.

Shelby Mayeu, Brownsell and Liddle each had one dig; Levi had one kill and nine digs; Palmer had one ace, one kill and one dig; Johnston had two digs, Russell had three aces, one assist and one dig and Hoffman had four aces and one dig.

Girls varsity

volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team played two games this past week, a league game at Westmoreland and a non-league game at South Lewis.

Saturday, Jan. 7, they played at Westmoreland and lost in three games: 16-25, 11-25 and 16-25. Laura Rubyor had one ace, five assists and five digs; Dayna DeAngelo had one ace, two blocks, five kills and two digs; Mickayla Abrial had four aces and four digs; Lexie Beal had one kill and five digs and Ashley Eisenhart had one assist and four digs.

Probably the best team they have faced this year was against South Lewis and, as expected, South Lewis rolled to an easy three game victory all by the same 25-10 score.

Rubyor had one kill, one assist and two digs; DeAngelo had two kills, one assist and four digs; Katie Ludwig had two assists and six digs; Abrial had one kill and three digs and Shelby Townsend had two aces, one kill and one dig.

The game at Adirondack, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11, was postponed to a later date as many of Old Forge’s team went to New York City to see a play that day. This week they play two league games, one at New York Mills on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and one at home against Westmoreland on Thursday, Jan. 19. Starting time for the jayvee game will be at 6 p.m.

Boys junior varsity basketball

The boys’ junior varsity basketball team split their two games played this past week. Monday, Jan. 9, the team lost a home game to a much larger West Canada team who won the game quite easily.

Dylan LaPorte led his team with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals. Jimmy Connell had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots; Tyler Pittarelli had four points and three blocked shots, David Ehrensbeck had two points, three rebounds and one blocked shot; Nolan Fenton had three points; Collin Weedmark had two points and four rebounds and Ryan Johnston had three points, four rebounds and two steals.

Friday, Jan. 13, the team hosted Morrisville-Eaton in a non-league game and it was quite exciting to watch. Old Forge did not play a good first half and found themselves behind at the half, 26-18. The second half was different, especially the third quarter. Old Forge scored 18 points in the third period while holding Morrisville to only six to take a 36-32 lead into the fourth period. From that point, the teams traded baskets and Old Forge held on to win the game 44-40.

Both Connell and LaPorte had double-doubles in this game. Connell had 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots; LaPorte had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and one blocked shot; Weedmark, whose play has improved steadily this season, had three points and a game high 16 rebounds and three blocked shots; Fenton had a very positive game in helping his team win as he had four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals and he played a very good floor game. Ehrensbeck had two points, three rebounds and three steals; Pittarelli had one point, six rebounds, two assists, four steals and seven deflections and Skyler Delano had one point and five rebounds.

Nordic ski teams

The modified and varsity ski teams had a Section III meet held at Osceola last Saturday, Jan. 14.

In the girls’ modified race, Renee Smith placed fourth with Camden sweeping the top three positions. In the boys’ modified race, Dawson Dunn placed third.

The boys’ varsity race was closely contested with Tyler Rudolph taking first place in this race. Jack Rivet was sixth and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny was 12. Whitesboro won the team competition with 14 points. Camden was second with 18, Old Forge was third with 19, Holland Patent had 40 points and Adirondack had 66 points.

In the girls’ competition, again, Old Forge’s top three girls swept the top three places to easily win the team competition. Emily Greene had her best outing of the season as she took first place by more than two minutes over Laura Levi who came in second. In fact, Greene’s time would have placed her in fifth place in the boys competition. Rachel Smith placed third, Emily Rudolph was ninth, Mikeeli Hanson was 12th and Julie Brosemer was 25th. It was another outstanding outing for this fine team and if they do not have a rash of injuries, which is unlikely, they should be representing Section III in the state competition next month.

Old Forge scored six points in the team scoring with Camden next with 15 points, Adirondack was third with 41, Holland Patent had 43 and Whitesboro had 60 points.