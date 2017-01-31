by Dave Clark

Alpine Skiing Results

The Alpine ski teams got their season under way with two meets held in the last week.

Thursday, Jan. 12, they had a meet co-hosted by Holland Patent and Camden at Woods Valley. Each skier had two runs of slalom competition.

In the boys’ competition, in the first run, Calvin Barkauskas placed first, a great result for his first race as a varsity skier, Charlie Uzdavinis placed second, Thailer Ehrensbeck was 11th, Noah Lamphear was 12th and Tyler Kane was 16th. In the second run, Barkauskas was eighth, Lamphear was 13th, Ehrensbeck was 14th and Kane 15th.

In the girls’ competition, the first run found Alexis Hollister leading the way with a first place finish followed by Paige Schweinsberg in sixth, Sydney Payne was seventh, Alex DiOrio was ninth, Laura Beckingham was tenth, Hanna Kane was 11th and Johanna Lutz was 21st. In the second run, Kane was fourth; Payne, fifth; Alex Sutherland, sixth; Beckingham was seventh; DiOrio was ninth; Schweinsberg was 14th; Abby Kelly was 15th; and Lutz, 16th.

No team scores were provided. It takes the top three skiers to figure the team score and it appeared to me that the girls were close, if not, the winners.

Monday, Jan. 16, the skiers had a full day to compete at Snow Ridge Ski Center and they vied for honors in both the slalom and giant slalom. Two runs in each skill.

In the slalom, the first run had Barkauskas in 11th place, Kane was 13th and Lamphear was 14th. The second run was not provided, however, Old Forge did have too many DNF’s to win. It looked like it was between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake for team honors.

In the boys’ giant slalom, Uzdavinis was fifth, Barkauskas was ninth, Kane, 13th, Lamphear, 14th and Ehrensbeck, 17th. Again, the second run of the boys was not provided by the meet directors.

In the girls’ slalom race, the first run had Hollister winning again with Sutherland in fifth; Payne, sixth; DiOrio was 11th; Beckingham, 12th; Kane, 13th; Schweinsberg, 14th; and Lutz, 15th. In the second run, Hollister was first, DiOrio was eighth; Payne, ninth; Beckingham, 10th; Kane 11th; Lutz, 12th; and Schweinsberg, 14th.

In the giant slalom race, Hollister was fourth in the first run, Sutherland was sixth; Payne, seventh; DiOrio, ninth; Kane 11th; Beckingham, 14th; Lutz, 16th; Kelly, 18th and Schweinsberg was 20th. In the second run, Hollister placed second, Sutherland, fifth; Payne ninth; Beckingham, 10th; DiOrio, 11th; Kane, 14th; Lutz, 16th; Kelly, 17th and Schweinsberg, 21st.

In trying to figure the team scores, it had to be very close, again, for the girls in the slalom and I figured that our girls won the giant slalom. But keep in mind, this is a basketball guy writing this article, so wait for the official results to come out–if they ever do. It was a fair opening for this team and the good thing is that they looked good against the other Section III teams and should have another good year.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team played one league game this past week on Thursday, Jan. 19 at home and had an away game at New York Mills, also a league game, postponed due to icy road conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. No date has been settled on as to when that game will be played.

Westmoreland defeated Old Forge 3-0, by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20. Again, the team is competitive, but can’t seem to get that extra push needed to get a victory.

Lexie Beal had four aces and four digs; Dayna DeAngelo had six aces, seven kills, five blocks and seven digs; Mackenzie LaPorte had two kills and three digs; Natasha Manktelow had six digs, Laura Rubyor had seven assists and two digs; Mickayla Abrial had one kill and one dig; Erin Timmerman had one kill and one dig and Shelby Townsend had one ace.

Starting with last Saturday, Jan. 21, the team traveled to ODY and lost in straight games, 25-8, 25-16 and 25-19. They got off to a very poor start and although they improved their game, they never really were in this contest.

Dayna DeAngelo had an ace, three kills, two blocks and four digs; Natasha Manktelow had one kill and six digs; Laura Rubyor had three aces, two kills, three assists and four digs and Katie Ludwig had one ace, one kill, one assist and three digs.

Monday, Jan. 23, they journeyed to Boonville and lost to Adirondack in straight games, 3-0. Again, they got off to a slow start and continued to improve their game, but not enough.

Mickayla Abrial had five aces and two digs; Ludwig had one ace, one kill, two assists and two digs; Manktelow had seven digs, Rubyor had three aces, two assists and three digs and Lexie Beal had two digs.

Saturday, Jan. 28, they hosted a fine Morrisville-Eaton team and played good ball at times, and other times seemed to have trouble. They served the ball quite well, which is a big part of this game, but, that was offset by their trouble handling the other team’s serves. They ended up losing, 3-0.

Abrial had one kill and six digs; DeAngelo had one ace, five kills, one assist, one block and six digs; Mackenzie LaPorte had three kills; Ludwig had two aces and three assists; Manktelow had one kill and three digs; Rubyor had three aces, one kill and five assists; Erin Timmerman had one kill and two digs and Beal had one dig.

The team will be playing four games in five days this week to end their season of play. Try to get out and support your teams, it means a lot to them and can make a difference in the outcome of the games.

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

The boys’ junior varsity basketball team lost a home game to Oriskany last Friday night in a game that they never really got started in as Oriskany, displaying outstanding shooting, dominated the game from start to finish.

The Old Forge team started four ninth graders and their inexperience and undeveloped skills really showed against their more experienced opponents. If they work hard I would never have any worries about them, but I did not see that in this game. They have lost many games this year, but that is never a reason to stop playing as hard as they can–always. Not one member of the team played a good game and I’m not sure that they realize this. Work hard and no one can say a thing about your play and eventually you may end up with a good team. Lets hope that they learn from these hard times and work during the off-season to improve, because if they don’t, the other teams will just get an additional edge on them. Most areas within our league have summer leagues that help a great deal.

Dylan LaPorte had 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot, Jimmy Connell also had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, Tyler Pittarelli had two points and one assist and Collin Weedmark had five rebounds.

I hope that the team can bounce back and play competitive ball in their two home games this week.

Boys Varsity Basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team had their league winning streak snapped by a sharp shooting Oriskany team last Friday, Jan. 20 on our home court.

Old Forge started the game by jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead, but the game got real ugly for about five minutes of play with Old Forge missing a number of good scoring opportunities to increase their lead. Once Oriskany scored, they rattled off 14 straight points to take a 14-5 first quarter lead. Old Forge cut into that lead in the second quarter to end the first half down 30-24.

Starting off the third period, Oriskany simply got hot. They outscored the Eskimos 25-9 in that quarter and continued the same pace in the fourth quarter to win 72-43. Two members of the Oriskany team, Ryan Enos and Ricky Phelps, hit 11 three pointers between them and scored a combined 52 points to outscore our entire team. Seeing them play for the first time this year, they certainly look like the league’s top team this year. Their win moved them into first place as New York Mills defeated West Canada the same night as our game.

Our team played hard, just not well. Their shooting was off and they had a hard time solving the pressure defense that Oriskany placed on them. The guards, who usually have quite a few three pointers, rarely got a chance to even shoot them. Sully Ulrich had two three pointers and Carter Kelly had one. That was it.

Waddie Kalil came off the bench to play one of his best games of the year as he had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kalil was six of seven from the foul line. Sully Ulrich also had 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Connor Ulrich had three points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals; Josh Kelly had six points, two rebounds, two steals and one block; Carter Kelly had five points, two rebounds, two steals and one block; TJ Hulser had 10 rebounds, Shane Hulser had one point and two rebounds; Tyler Kearns had six points, three rebounds and one steal and Erik Lenci had two points.

Both games scheduled this past week were postponed due to icy conditions and snow. The home games against Adirondack and Remsen will be played later in the month.

The teams have six games remaining on their schedule and now have to play all of them before sectional playoffs begin in stead of only four. To get you up to date, three teams, modified, jayvee and varsity will be at West Canada tonight, Jan. 31. It will be the first game of the season for the modified team. Here is the rest of the high school schedule: Friday, Feb. 3, BJVBB and BVBB vs. ODY at home. Monday, Feb. 6, they will play Remsen at home. Tuesday, Feb. 7 they play at Poland; Friday, Feb. 10 they play at New York Mills and Monday, Feb. 13, they play a home game against Adirondack. All of these games start at 6 p.m.

The varsity team has already qualified for sectional play and if they win three of the remaining six games they could get a home court advantage in the first round. Winning four will insure a home court advantage. Doing so will not be easy, but this team has already fooled me and many others during the season. Whatever happens, happens. Lets root them on. Make a point of coming to the gym to cheer on both of our teams in their home games this week. Your support is important to these young boys.

Cross Country Ski Team

The scheduled nordic ski team meet for last Tuesday, Jan. 17, was not run due to a lack of snow on their trails. The lack of snow could seriously cut into the teams schedule if they are not saved by a good snow storm. Lets hope that we get more snow quickly to help this team and our town’s businesses. This weeks forecast is not good, but, that can change.

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball

The jayvee volleyball team played two games this past week against Westmoreland and Owen D. Young.

Thursday, Jan. 19, Old Forge hosted a fine Westmoreland team and lost in two straight games, 25-14 and 25-17. Madison Palmer and Britney Levi each had one ace, Brittany Johnston had one kill, Melissa Hoffman had one ace and one kill and Brooke Dolan had four aces.

Saturday, Jan. 21, they took the long trip to Van Hornesville to take on ODY with four of their key members missing. The remaining team members tried hard, did some good serving, but, they could not come up with a victory. The young Eskimo team lost 25-11 and 25-15.

Palmer had three aces and three digs; Johnston had one kill and one dig; Lili Pittarelli had one ace; Megan DeFilipps had two aces; Trinity Liddle had one dig and Hoffman had two aces and two kills.

The girls jayvee volleyball team lost to Adirondack last Monday, Jan. 23, 2-0. The scores were 25-17 and 25-16. Competitive, but it was not a victory.

Brittany Johnston had one kill and one dig; Caitlin Russell had one ace, Shelby Mayeu had one dig; Natalie Brownsell had one ace; Madison Palmer had seven digs, Megan DeFilipps had one kill and Trinity Liddle had three digs.

Saturday, Jan. 28, they had two exciting games against Morrisville-Eaton at home. They ended up losing both, 25-18 and 27-25. They had the serve to win the second game, but it was unsuccessful and M-E took advantage. However, it showed that our team has improved and has become very competitive. These games could have gone either way. When a team losses many games, sometimes it becomes hard to know how to win. They are close and as a team, they used many “three touches” to set up a good return. Their better play was good to see.

Britney Levi had one ace and two digs; Brownsell had one dig; Palmer had one ace, Johnston had three aces and four kills and Russell had two aces and two assists.