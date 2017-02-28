by Dave Clark

Team Scholar/Athlete Award

At the end of every season of play, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association honors every team in New York who has a team fulfilling its requirements for the student/athlete award. It is a team award, not an individual award, and it goes to any team that has the required minimum number of athletes on a given team that averages at least a 90 percent or more composite grade point average. You have read this before and know that it is one of my favorites of the season. It shows that a student can spend hours with his sport and still maintain a good average in the classroom.

Two teams representing the Town of Webb School, received this honor this past winter sports season. The girls’ Alpine team, with a combined grade point average of 92 percent was one of the teams. Members of this team that were honored, in no particular order, are: Alex DiOrio, Lauren Beckingham, Abby Kelly, Alex Sutherland, Paige Schweinsberg, Alexis Hollister, Sydney Payne, Hannah Kane and Maria Lutz.

The girls’ Nordic ski team was the other team that qualified. This team had a combined grade point average of 94 percent. Members of the team are: Emily Greene, Rachel Smith, Laura Levi, Julie Brosemer, Emily Rudolph and Mikeeli Hanson.

Remember, this is a team award only. There are many individuals on the other varsity teams that qualified, but their team did not because they did not have the minimum required number. Any student with a high average will be honored for that effort at the end of the year by the Center State Conference.

Congratulations to the girls Alpine and Nordic teams for this fine honor and to their coaches, Terry Murray and John Leach.

Winter sports season recap

Soon, the Town of Webb School will honor its athletes that have just completed its season with the Winter sports season Letter Awards Presentation held at the Town of Webb School Gymnasium.

At that presentation, coaches talk about their team and give out some post-season individual honors. Teams’ MVP or MIP or those selected to the league all-star teams are the usual. All of that I am aware of and will report it to the Express as soon as it has been given.

At this time, I would like to look back on our winter season and make sure you are aware of how well our students do in the sports world for our school. First, it takes all members to make a good team. We know of the top performers and they are recognized throughout the season. But all members of every team help in some way. They work just as hard in practice every day, providing some good competition for all players in their practice sessions. They are there to help cheer on their fellow teammates. They are a big part of the team.

The Alpine and Nordic ski teams had another great season and it came as no surprise. Their accomplishments so far this year, have been well documented by our paper. The boys’ basketball team surprised many with their fine winning record for the year and qualifying for sectional play. The girls’ volleyball team had a losing record, but they came back to play much better toward the end of the season and pick up some fine victories. They play in a tough league as some of our schools in Division IV do not play volleyball so they break the volleyball league into just three divisions. That means some larger schools are in our Division III, such as Morrisville-Eaton, Waterville and Westmoreland.

No, a team does not have to win a championship for us to be proud of them. If they show improvement, work hard and try to win, we are proud. I cringe when I hear some people saying that “Winning is the only thing.” I’ve coached many years and to me, the important thing in sports is “Trying to win is the only thing.” If they do that, a coach has nothing to complain about and he will also pick up some fine victories and championships if his team follows those words. I saw a lot of that in these teams this year.