by Dave Clark

Winter Sports Awards held

at TOW UFSD

The Winter Sports Awards ceremony took place last Monday, March 6, in the Town of Webb High School Gymnasium with the proceedings beginning at 6:30 p.m. The introduction of the coaches and the welcome was done by the Varsity Club President, TJ Hulser.

Andy Kalil, coach of the junior varsity basketball team gave out three individual awards. Jimmy Connell had the most made 3-pointers on his team, Dylan LaPorte had the most steals and Collin Weedmark received the most improved player award.

Alicia Burnett, coach of the girls’ junior varsity volleyball team, had no individual awards, but did talk about the accomplishments of her team and the improved play they demonstrated down the line.

Terry Murray, second-year coach of the boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams had high praise for the accomplishments of both of his teams. All of their successes have been printed in my past articles.

John Leach, veteran coach of the boys and girls nordic ski teams, also talked about his teams accomplishments and praised Emily Greene for being undefeated throughout the regular season and named the top girls skier in Section III. Tyler Rudolph was also singled out for that top skier of Section III award. Leach also mentioned that Greene and Laura Levi qualified for national competition.

The girls’ varsity volleyball coach, Jessica Brownsell, had some individual awards to give out. Her Coach’s Award was shared by Laura Rubyor and Lexi Beal. In addition, two members of her team made the honorable mention team for their league. Rubyor and Mickayla Abrial both were selected to that team by the league. Last, Dayna DeAngelo was named the most improved player on the team and she also made the first team all-star team.

Last, Tom Greco talked about his winning boys’ varsity basketball team and how hard they worked to accomplish that winning record. Three boys were singled out by Greco for individual honors. TJ Hulser led the entire Division IV league in rebounding and Carter Kelly was among the top 3-point shooters in the CSC and ranked second in Division IV. Kelly was also selected as the MVP of his team. In addition, two members of his team made the all-star team. Josh Kelly and Carter Kelly each were voted to the first team all-stars for the 2016-2017 basketball season.

Congratulations to all of the athletes who put in many hours of their time to help their teams succeed. They and their coaches deserve our thanks for a job well done.

The ceremony, as always, was sponsored by the Varsity Club under the direction of Jessica Brownsell. President Hulser has the following officers under him: Vice President Rachel Smith; Secretary Emily Greene; and Treasurer Laura Levi.

Section III

Basketball

Playoffs

For all of the basketball fans in Old Forge, in case you missed the action, Madison, ranked number one in New York State among all Class D schools, won the Section III Championship by getting by New York Mills and McGraw in the semis and finals. Both victories were by wide margins.

When Madison met McGraw in the finals, it was the third time they had met. Madison won the first time they met at McGraw in overtime. The second time was by a good margin at Madison. When the number one and two seeds met for the Section III Title, it was all Madison as they exploded in the second half to run away with the victory, 71-41. Both teams have been ranked in the state all year and it certainly looks like their league, the Central Counties League, replaced our Division IV league of the CSC as the top Class D league in Section III. Our league, along with the Frontier D league seem to be close in strength from top to bottom.

Now, Madison will play their first regional state game at Potsdam against Harrisville, the Section X winner. The winner of that game will go to the state’s final four held this year at Binghamton. Binghamton replaced Glens Falls as the site for the state’s final four after Glens Falls had it for many years and did a great job of hosting the games. I hope that Binghamton can do as well.

Boys Modified

Basketball

In last week’s paper, I did not have the results of a boys modified game at Oriskany played on Monday, Feb. 27.

In a quick summary of the game, Oriskany won 42-27, but our team felt that they could play with them if they had a better game.

Cedric Barkauskas led the team with 10 points with George Uzdavinis right behind with eight points, Clifford Donovan had four points and Ethan Ehrensbeck had five.

There were no other stats on the game.