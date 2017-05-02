by Dave Clark

Varsity golf team

The varsity golf team got its season under way this past week with three matches played — all away.

Monday, April 24, the team lost a heartbreaker to Holland Patent, played at the Camroden GC, with Oriskany also competing.

As a reminder, in golf the visiting teams only compete against the home team with the home team competing against both the visiting teams. In this match, Holland Patent and Old Forge ended up with a 199 tie. In our league, only four golfers count for the team score. Before the match begins, the coaches name their pick of any six golfers on their team to be counters. The top four of those chosen six have their scores tallied up and whoever has the low score wins. When a match ends in a tie, as in this case, they go to the fifth best scorer and here, Holland Patent was better and thus declared the winner.

Carter Kelly led Old Forge with a fine 40 score. Erik Lenci had a 44, TJ Hulser had a 56 and Dave Ehrensbeck had a 59.

Wednesday, April 26, the team went to Oriskany to play on their home course, the Shamrock G.C. Led by Kelly and Lenci, the team easily defeated Oriskany by 17 strokes, 189-206, to even their record at 1-1. Kelly had a 41, Lenci a 42, Hulser had a 51 and Ehrensbeck had a 55 for their 189 total.

Friday, April 28, they had another exciting match at West Canada and this time they just got by, 192-193, to raise their record to 2-1. The match was played on the Golf Club of Newport a par 36 course and a very demanding course to play.

Kelly led his team to victory as he registered a very good 40 score. He has been very consistent with his golf, but this had to be his best round of the young season as it was done on such a difficult course. Lenci had a 48, Ehrensbeck had a 51 and Hulser a 53 to complete the scoring.

It was a fine week for this team and they should only get better as the season progresses. The team has two matches this week, an away match at Adirondack on Thursday, May 4, and their first home match on Friday, May 5, against Oriskany and Holland Patent. They will certainly be ready to get back at Holland Patent for their only loss of the season. The next day, the Thendara Golf Club officially opens their season.

Boys Track off

to a good start

The boys’ varsity track team got off to a good start with victories over Remsen and Poland in their first track meet of the season. The meet was run last Wednesday, April 26, at Remsen.

With a poor spring weather wise and just getting back from a 17 day vacation, the team did surprisingly well in its initial outing. The skilled events which represent about half of the meet, were the ones that surprised me the most. All six of the field events and the two hurdle runs require a lot of work to compete favorably, but our kids held their own, in fact were the high scorers in those events. Both Remsen and Poland had at least one meet before this meet.

Old Forge was led by three boys who won multiple events. Dylan LaPorte had a great day as he won the 100 meter dash in 11.5, the 200 meter dash in 24.4 and the 400 meter dash in 57.9. All three times are going to be very competitive and he should improve on those times as the season wears on. Jack Rivet, another ninth grader, won the 1600 meter run in 5:14 and he won the 3200 meter run in 11:22. Noah Lamphear was a double winner in the long jump and triple jump with a 16’ 11” and 34’ 11” distance in the respective two jumps.

Those three boys had a great deal of help from the rest of the team. In the hurdles, Tyler Kearns and Tyler Rudolph placed third and fourth overall in the high hurdles in 18.9 and 19.7 respectively and then in the 400 meter hurdles, Kearns placed first, Sully Ulrich was second and Rudolph third in 64.0, 67.5 and 69.8 respectively–all three are good times–especially for their first chance to run the event. Nick Olsen had a good time in the 200 as he placed with a 25.6 time and he had a 58.3 time in the 400 to place second. Also, the relay team of Jacob Bolton, Olsen, Brendan Kelly and Ryan Johnston won the 4 x 800 relay, the relay team of Lamphear, LaPorte, Brendan Kelly and Kearns placed second in the 4 x 400 relay.

In the field events which, to me, was the biggest surprise on how well the team did, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placed first in the discus throw with a 96’5” throw. Josh Kelly placed second in the long jump at 16’ 3” and second in the pole vault at 9’; Rudolph was second in the triple jump and Skyler Delano was third; Ulrich was second in the high jump at 5’ and third in the pole vault at 7’ 6” and Calvin Barkauskas was third in the high jump at 4’ 10”. In addition, there were a couple other boys that probably earned points, but, only the top three placers were given and any boy who placed fourth or fifth could have scored against one or both of the teams.

It was a good start, but, the times and distances will have to improve as the season progresses or else they will fall behind some of the better teams in the league.

Girls varsity track

The girls’ varsity track team got their season under way last Wednesday, April 26 at Remsen with Poland also taking part in the meet.

No official results from the meet have been forwarded to the Old Forge coaches, but I do have some individual results that I personally saw. As to the score of the meet, one could only guess. I saw all of the running events but none of the field events. I felt that Poland had the upper hand in the running events.

Individually for the Old Forge team, Laura Levi won the 100 meter high hurdles in 18.5, placed second in the 400 meter run in 66.4 and second in the 200 in 28.4. All of Levi’s times easily qualified her for sectional competition. Levi was also a leg in the winning 4 x 800 relay team that had a time of 11:08.2 that easily qualified them for sectional competition. The other three runners in that relay were Emily Rudolph, Emily Greene and Rachel Smith.

Alexis Hollister qualified for the sectionals with her placing in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Hollister ran a 13.9 in the 100 and 28.8 in the 200. Alyssa Green, an eighth grader, ran a solid 100 meter race in 14.6 and she ran a 32.8 in the 200. Green did not place, but she ran well for her age and has the potential to become a good track performer. Emily Greene asked to run the 400 meter hurdle race for the first time in her career and I questioned her decision to want to run the most difficult event in track and field. She laughed, but when she tripped on the very first hurdle and almost fell, I am sure she questioned her decision. However, she made sure she cleared every remaining hurdle and surprised many of the fans by taking first place and with her 80.5 time, qualified for the sectionals.

In other races, Rachel Smith ran a sectional qualifying time in the 1500 meter run placing second in 5:49.9 and Emily Rudolph also qualified for the sectionals in the 800 meter run placing second in 2:44.7.

There was no report on any of the field events and if they are ever sent to Old Forge, I will report it in next week’s edition of the Express.

Girls varsity softball

The girls’ varsity softball team opened their season of play this past week by playing three away games. That is not how one would like to have a team open up after not being able to get outside for even one practice and just getting back from a 17 day break.

Monday, April 24, they played at Poland, a very powerful team. Poland had little trouble with the visiting Eskimos and the game ended after 4 1/2 innings of play. Old Forge could only manage one hit and they committed 7 errors in the field. I might add that Poland played three games that week and defeated those three teams by a combined 80-0 score.

They lost the next two games by double figures at Hamilton on Wednesday, April 26 and at Waterville on Friday, April 28. No individual stats were provided, but I know they only had two hits against Waterville and there were, quite frankly, very little by way of individual stats to report.

Of all the sports played at the school, the softball team suffered most by the lousy spring weather. They could not hold meaningful infield practice, no outfield practice, no practice on running the bases and defensive team work. The pitching is from girls who have never before had any experience pitching at this level and it simply is going to take time for them to gel. I expect, with hard work and more games under their belts, that we will see improvement in their play. As long as they try as hard as they can, no one should criticize their play.