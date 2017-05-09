by Dave Clark

Boys Varsity Track

The boys’ varsity track team had two key meets this past week as they met four more teams that are in their league and they defeated all four.

Monday, May 1, they traveled to New York Mills to take on the Mills, Hamilton and ODY. They easily defeated all three teams and had a close meet with a non-league school, Sherburne-Earl. The final score of that meet was not given and it really does not affect them as they are not in our division of the CSC and they are a Class B school and will not compete against us in the sectional competition.

Old Forge defeated New York Mills, 82-49 and that was the closest meet of the league competition.

Only the top three finishers were provided and that includes Sherburne-Earl. Tyler Kearns placed second in the high hurdles in 18.6 and won the 400 hurdles in 62.9. Sully Ulrich placed third in the high hurdles in 19.3, third in the long jump at 17’ 8” and third in the pole vault at 9”. Dylan LaPorte placed third in the 100 meter dash in 12.3 and came back strong to win the 400 meter dash in 56.6. Jack Rivet placed second in the 1600 meter run in 5:08.9, his best time this year and he won the 3200 race with his best time of the season in 11:15.7. Brendan Kelly placed second in the 800 in 2:26. Nick Olsen had another fine run in the 400 as he was second in 57.1. Tyler Rudolph placed third in the 400 hurdles in 68.2 and second in the triple jump with a 35’ 7 1/2” jump. Noah Lamphear won the triple jump with a 37’ 6” jump and he placed second in the high jump at 5’. Skyler Delano placed third in the triple jump at 34’ 5 1/2”. Placing in the top three in any event is a good effort when you have five schools all competing for that honor.

Wednesday, May 3, on a cold and windy day, they traveled to Sauquoit to take on Sauquoit, Westmoreland, Oriskany and ODY. They defeated all but Sauquoit and with the win over Oriskany, they have defeated six of the seven schools in our division. Their toughest foe will probably be Morrisville-Eaton who they will face this week to complete their swing against all seven schools to face in our division. However, the league championship is based solely on the league meet which will be held at Sauquoit on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 4 p.m. How they do head to head is one thing and how they do when they are all competing against each other in one meet is a whole new game. One never knows how it may turn out.

The individuals that placed in the top three of each event are as follows: Ulrich was second in the high hurdles in 18.6 with Kearns, third in 18.7. Kearns won the 400 hurdles in 63.6. LaPorte won the 400 in 58.0. Brendan Kelly placed second in the 3200 in 12:00, Lamphear was second in the triple jump with 37’ 1” and second in the long jump at 17’ 1”, Rudolph was third in the triple jump with a 34’ 11” jump, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny was third in the discus throw with a 93’ 2” toss, Josh Kelly placed third in the pole vault at 9” and third in the long jump at 17’.

The team enters its last week of dual meet competition this week with an 8-1 overall record and 6-0 league record.

Girls Varsity Track

The girls’ varsity track team competed in two meets this past week at New York Mills and at Sauquoit.

Monday, May 1, at New York Mills, the team competed against the Mills, Hamilton, Sherburne-Earlville and ODY. New York Mills ended up as the winner, but the Webb girls did defeat Hamilton and ODY with no score registered against Sherburne Earlvile. In the first running event, the 4 x 800 relay, our team took home first place with a time of 11:11.0. Running for Old Forge were Emily Greene, Laura Levi, Rachel Smith and Emily Rudolph.

In the individual events, Levi placed first in the 100 meter high hurdles in 18.8, placed first in the 400 meter run in 65.3 and second in the 200 meter dash in 28.9. Alexis Hollister placed third in the 100 meter dash in 14.7 and third in the long jump with a 13’ 2” jump. Rachel Smith was second in the 1500 meter run in 5:25, Greene was first in the 400 meter hurdles in 77.4 and Rudolph was second in the 800 meter run in 2:39.9.

On Wednesday, May 3, on a cold and windy day which prevented improving their times, the girls lost to Westmoreland and Sauquoit and defeated Oriskany and ODY.

They had a good time in the 4 x 800 relay team as they took first place in 11:02.5 with Greene, Levi, Smith and Rudolph again, the team. Also, the 4 x 400 relay team of Smith, Greene, Rudolph and Paige Schweinsberg took first place with a time of 4:48.4.

In the individual events, Hollister was second in the 100 meter dash in 13.8 and was third in the 200 meter dash in 28.7. Levi placed first in the 1500 meter run in 5:28.4, second in the 400 meter hurdles in 75.0 and second in the 200 meter dash in 28.6. Rachel Smith placed second in the 1500 meter run in 5:30.9 and Rudolph was first in the 800 in 2:40.3.

The team will be competing at Frankfort Schuyler on Monday, May 8 and at Remsen on Wednesday, May 10. They have a winning record in the league, but their lack of points in the six field events hurts this team a great deal. Fortunately, they have shown good improvement in their running events.

Varsity Golf Team

The varsity golf team only had one match this past week at Adirondack last Thursday, May 4. Their scheduled first home match for Friday, May 5, was rained out.

Thursday, at Woodgate Pines, a par 36 front nine, the team had their best score of the season as they defeated Adirondack, 180-236. West Canada was also competing that day and they also beat Adirondack with a 193 score.

Erik Lenci led his team to victory as he was the first golfer on his team to break 40. Lenci had a 39. Carter Kelly fired a 42, TJ Hulser had a 48 and David Ehrensbeck had a 51 for their team score of 180.

The victory raises their league mark to 3-l.

Girls Varsity Softball

The girls’ varsity softball team played two more away games this past week with one away game scheduled for Friday, May 5, postponed due to rain.

Monday, May 1, the girls lost to Westmoreland in a one-sided game and are still looking for their first win of the season. Alex Sutherland had a hit and scored two runs and Dayna DeAngelo had a double to lead the offense.

Thursday, May 4, they played at West Canada and were defeated by the home team in a game that was called at the end of four and a half innings of play. West Canada dominated the game from start to finish. The one bright spot was a home run hit by DeAngelo. It was the second home run she has hit this season with the first one coming against Waterville last Friday, April 28.

The team now stands at 0-5 and they have hopes of picking up a victory or two in their three scheduled games this week. If the weather holds up, they will play their first home game of the season this week.