by Dave Clark

Boys Varsity Track

The boys’ varsity track team had two meets this past week with some good results.

Monday, May 8, they traveled to Frankfort-Schuyler to take on their host plus Cooperstown and Hamilton. They scored this as one meet and points were awarded to the top five placers in each individual event and to the top three in the relays. The points are 6-4-3-2-1 for the individual events and 6-4-2 for the relays. When the meet was over and the points totaled, Old Forge came out on top with 104 points. Cooperstown was next with 84, Frankfort had 50 and Hamilton, 15.

In the individual events Tyler Kearns placed second in the high hurdles in 19.3, fifth in the 400 in 59.0 and second in the 200 in 26.0. Sully Ulrich placed third in the high hurdles in 19.6 and first in the intermediate hurdles in 64.9. Dylan LaPorte was third in the 100 in 12.4, second in the 400 in 56.9 and first in the 200 in 25.9. Nick Olsen was fifth in the 100 in 12.7 and fourth in the 400 in 58.3, Jack Rivet placed second in the 1600 in 5:13 and second in the 3200 meter run in 11:03. Brendan Kelly won the 800 in 2:26 with Tyler Rudolph placing fourth in that event in 2:28. Skyler Delano placed fourth in the 200 in 27.0 and Ryan Johnston placed fifth in the 400 hurdles in 77.5.

In the relays, the 4 x 800 team of B. Kelly, Olsen, Johnston and Rudolph placed second in 10:07, the 4 x 100 relay team of Calvin Barkauskas, Nolan Fenton, Josh Kelly and Delano placed second in 54.4 and the 4 x 400 relay team of Kearns, B. Kelly, Olsen and Noah Lamphear placed first in 3:59.

In the field events, Lamphear placed third in the long jump with a 16; 9 1/2” jump, won the triple jump at 36’ 5” and placed second in the high jump at 5’ 2”. Josh Kelly was fourth in the long jump at 16’ 1 1/2”, fifth in the triple jump at 31’ 11”, third in the high jump and third in the pole vault at 8’ 6”. Rudolph placed second in the triple jump with his 34’ 10” jump followed by Delano in third at 32’ 8” and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placed second in the discus with a 91’6” throw.

The team had their last meet of the year as a team before the league championship meet at Remsen. The only divisional team they had not faced this year was also at the meet, Morrisville-Eaton, with Poland making up the four team meet. Old Forge was so geared up to defeat Morrisville that they forgot about a much improved Remsen team. This meet was scored the same as the meet at Frankfort and the final team result was Remsen winning with 89 points, Old Forge had 80, M-E had 56 and Poland, 25.

Kearns placed fifth in the high hurdles in 18.7, third in the 100 in 12.4 and first in the 400 hurdles in 62.9; LaPorte was fifth in the 100 in 12.6, second in the 400 in 56.3 and second in the 200 in 25.9. Rivet was second in the 1600 in 5:12 and first in the 3200 race in 11:03, Olsen was third in the 400 in 58.5, Ulrich was second in the 400 hurdles in 64.9, B. Kelly was fourth in the 800 in 2:21.8 and Delano was fifth in the 200 in 26.9.

The relays were much improved as coach, Tim Leach, used some different runners in each relay and each relay team placed second behind some fine running by Remsen who won all three relays. The 4 x 800 relay team of B. Kelly, Olsen, Ulrich and Rudolph ran it in 9:45; the 4 x 100 relay team of Kearns, Lamphear, LaPorte and Delano posted a fine 48.5 time and the 4 x 400 relay of B. Kelly, Olsen, Rudolph and Barkauskas posted a 4:03 time.

In the field events, Lamphear placed third in the long jump at 16’4”, third in the triple jump at 35’ 10” and second in the high jump at 5’2”, Ulrich placed fourth in the long jump at 16’ 3”, Josh Kelly placed fourth in the pole vault at 8’ 6” and he was fourth in the high jump at 5” and fifth in the triple jump at 33’ 1”. Tyler Rudolph had his best triple jump of the year with a 37’ 4” jump good for second place with Delano placing fifth in the triple jump at 33’ 4’. Last, Ritz-Kenny placed second in the discus with a 94’ 6” throw.

The team will be competing in the league championships this Tuesday, May 16 at Sauquoit starting at 4:00 p.m. As I said last week, when they are all together–all eight teams–anything can happen. Old Forge should be in the mix, but, they will have to improve their times and distances–especially in the field events.

Girls Varsity Track

The girls’ varsity track team, following the same schedule as the boys, competed in two team meets this past week and enter the league championships with a winning record.

Monday, May 8, they went to Frankfort to compete against Cooperstown and Hamilton. They scored the meet the same as the boys and Cooperstown ended up the winner. Frankfort was second, Old Forge third and Hamilton, fourth.

All of the points for Old Forge came from their running and the 4 x 800 relay team got them off to another good start as they won again, with Emily Greene, Laura Levi, Rachel Smith and Emily Rudolph turning in an 11:41 time. Levi had two individual first places as she won the 100 meter high hurdles in 17.91 and the 800 in 2:33. Rachel Smith won the 1500 meter run in 5:46 and Renee Smith placed second in 6:29. Greene won the 400 hurdles in 78.3, Karleigh Hollister was fifth in the 200 in 31.4 and, only a seventh grader, watch for her in the future. Rudolph ran the 3000 meter run for the first time this year and took home first place with a 12:59 time.

The 4 x 100 relay team of Alexis Hollister, Levi, Rachelle Manzi and Paige Schweinsberg placed third in 59.0 and the 4 x 400 relay team of Rachel Smith, Greene, Brittany Johnston and Schweinsberg place third in 5:15.

They finished in the middle of the pack at Remsen last Wednesday, May 10 as Poland won the meet followed, in order, by Morrisville-Eaton, Old Forge, Remsen and Madison.

Again, the 4 x 800 relay team got the team a good start as they won in 11:32. It is the same team as usual except this time, Johnston took the place of Greene, but they got the same results. Greene ran the 1500 meter run for the first time this year in order to qualify for the Steeplechase event in the sectionals. Greene had to run the event in 6:00 or under to qualify. She placed second in the event in 5:39.4 to easily qualify. Rachel Smith won the 1500 in 5:26.4. Levi placed second in the high hurdles in 18.0 and first in the 800 in 2:30.1. Johnston was second in the 800 in 2:59.6. Alexis Hollister was third in the 100 in 14.5, fourth in the long jump at 13’ 3” and third in the 200 in 29.6. K. Hollister was fifth in the 200 in 30.3. Fern Bailey was third in the 400 in 79.1 and Greene placed second in the 400 hurdles in 77.5.

A few of the kids, with qualifying times, will join the boys who have qualifying times in the Oneida Track Invitational held Friday night, May 12. The results of that meet will be in the sports section of this week’s paper, but it may not be linked on to this article.

Varsity Golf

The varsity golf team opened this past week with a match at Poland last Monday, May 8, with Remsen also competing. The team had little trouble winning their match against Poland as they scored their best total this year with a 175 team total.

Leading the way was Carter Kelly who shot a fine 41. Erik Lenci was close behind with a 44 that tied him with TJ Hulser and Dave Ehrensbeck had a 46 to give them a fine team score.

Tuesday, May 9, they played Remsen who plays at Alder Creek. They continued their fine performance from Monday as they won the match against Remsen, 177-228. Oriskany also defeated Remsen with a 188 total.

Kelly had his finest outing of the season with a 37. That matched my best score when we were called off the course due to lightning after seven holes of golf. Lenci had a 45, Hulser a 47 and D. Ehrensbeck had a 48. The team has only lost once this year and are in the mix for Northern League honors.

Girls Varsity Softball

The varsity softball team is still looking for its first win of the season as they dropped two doubleheaders this past week. Both Remsen and New York Mills swept their doubleheaders over Old Forge. No stats were forwarded and those four games are the only ones reported, but with no stats. Alex Sutherland had to pitch both games of each doubleheader which only meant that she had to pitch a total of 18 innings in those five-inning games. Sutherland is only a sophomore and a good athlete and she will only keep improving her pitching with more experience. Her first year at pitching on the varsity level has been difficult. Team errors also add to the team’s woes.

If I get any more information on these games, I will put the results into next week’s paper.

Girls Modified Softball

The girls’ modified softball team opened its season of play with an away game at New York Mills last Wednesday, May 10, with a heartbreaking loss to the Mills, 30-29. It was a tough loss for the Webb team as both teams showed that hitting the ball is way ahead of pitching the ball and fielding the ball. This is very common with boys and girls at a younger age.

There were some good defensive plays by Old Forge led by Sarah Beck and Hannah Kane. Madison Palmer pitched the first four innings and struck out two Mills batters. Amanda Huber had five RBIs and Alex Aliasso had four RBIs to lead the offense.

Although they lost, this team promises to be an exciting team to watch and hopefully they will collect some victories along the way. They will be playing three away games this week at Hamilton, Clinton and Remsen.