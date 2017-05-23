by Dave Clark

Girls Track

Division III

Championships

The girls varsity track team took part in the Division III Championship meet held last Tuesday, May 16, at Sauquoit. All eight of the schools in the division were there.

New York Mills took home the first place prize over Poland with Morrisville-Eaton edging out Old Forge by one point for third.

It was a good performance for the Webb team as they were led by the first place finish of their fine 4 x 800 relay team. The team of Emily Greene, Emily Rudolph, Rachel Smith and Laura Levi had a winning time of 10:27.3 which was their best run of the season. That time broke the school record of 10:44.5 that was set by Berkley Leach, Amanda Buczkowski, Christine Roberts and Jessica Ritz.

In the other two relays, Old Forge placed fourth in the 4 x 100 relay with Alyssa Green, Karleigh Hollister, Melissa Hoffman and Maria Lutz. The 4 x 400 relay team of E. Greene, Rudolph, K. Hollister and Paige Schweinsberg placed first with a winning time of 4:32.92.

In the individual events, Levi placed second in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.98 and won the 800 in 2:27.26. Alexis Hollister was sixth in the 100 in 14.02, fifth in the 200 in 29.66 and fourth in the long jump with a 13’ 2” leap. Rachel Smith was fifth in the 1500 meter run in 5:27.01, E. Greene was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:21.35, Rudolph was third in the 800 in 2:36.55 and last, Karleigh Hollister, only a seventh grader, had an incredible run in the 400 meter dash as she placed second with a fine time of l:07.43. She will be one to watch in the future years as long as she works hard.

The sectionals will be held today, May 23, at New York Mills for those girls who have qualified in their events. If you cannot attend, follow both the boys and girls teams on Leone Timing.

Boys Track Team

Division III

Champions

With a fine team effort, the boys track team were crowned the Division III Champions based on their performance in the league championship meet held last Tuesday, May 16, at Sauquoit. Winning only one event, but, scoring points in 16 of the 17 events run, the team held off charges by Oriskany and Remsen to win with some great late event scoring. Old Forge totaled 123 points which was 25 points better than second place Remsen with 98. Oriskany had 88, Morrisville-Eaton had 81, New York Mills, 73, Poland 29, Hamilton, 21 and ODY, 12.

In the relays, the 4 x 800 relay team of Tyler Rudolph, Brendan Kelly, Sully Ulrich and Nick Olsen placed third in 9:44.97; the 4 x 100 relay team with 3 ninth graders running were third in 48.97. Tyler Kearns joined ninth graders; Calvin Barkauskas, Nolan Fenton and Dylan LaPorte in that run. The last relay was the 4 x 400 relay and the team of Barkauskas, LaPorte, B. Kelly and Olsen placed second in 3:48.19. All three times are very competitive.

In the individual running events, Kearns had the only winning time posted by the Webb team as he ran a fine 1:01.51 to win the 400 hurdles. Kearns also placed second in the 100 meter dash in 12.03 to upset a number of good sprinters in that competitive field. Jack Rivet, a ninth grader, had a good day as he placed second in the 1600 meter run in 5:06.31 and he had a personal best in the 3200 meter run with a 10:48.62 to place second. That time, for a freshman, is one of the best–if not the best–time for any Old Forge distance runner. LaPorte placed third in the 400 in 56.01 and fourth in the 200 in 25.06, Olsen placed fourth in the 400 in 56.97, B. Kelly placed third in the 800 in 2:19.12, his best time of the year. Kelly is also the only senior on the team.

In the field events, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placed fourth in the discus with a 94’ 2” throw, Ulrich was third in the long jump with an 18’1” jump which was his best and was very important in their fight with Remsen for team honors. Noah Lamphear was second in the triple jump with a 37’3” jump and he placed fifth in the long jump with a 17’ 9” jump and finished his day with a fourth place finish in the high jump at 5’. Josh Kelly was sixth in the long jump at 17’ 8” and fourth in the pole vault at 9’. Tyler Rudolph was fourth in the triple jump at 35’ 2”, Skyler Delano placed fifth in the triple jump at 34’ 8” and Barkauskas was fifth in the pole vault with an 8’ vault. The two events that helped the team the most were the 400 hurdles and the triple jump which netted a total of 34 points.

Much like their team last year, they won with their team, not a few great individuals. In all they had one first place, 6 second places; 5 thirds; 6 fourths; 5 fifths and one sixth. The top five scorers for the team all scored in double figures and were led in order, by Kearns, Rivet, Ulrich, LaPorte and Lamphear.

The competition only gets tougher as they will be facing some very good teams in the sectionals today, May 23 at New York Mills. They come from all over, led by West Canada and Faith Heritage. It will take an even better performance than this one to overcome that competition. Can they do it? I was worried that they could not defeat Remsen for the Division III title and they won. They will be in the mix.

Varsity Golf Team Wins Northern League Championship

With a fine 10-1 record, the varsity golf team has clinched first place in the Northern Division of the Center State Conference. With some fine playing this past Monday and Tuesday, the team garnered all of the points necessary to win. They do have one more match to play–if they can get it in, and even if they lose that match, they still will be champions.

Monday, May 15, in a very important match played on the par 36 Thendara Golf Course, the team defeated Remsen, Adirondack and West Canada to run their record to 9-1 in the league. They easily defeated Remsen and Adirondack and just got by West Canada by a score of 178-181. Earlier in the year, Old Forge nipped West Canada by only one stroke to defeat them on their own Newport course. This was a key victory for the Webb team.

Carter Kelly was the medalist for the day with a fine 38 score. Erik Lenci followed with a 42, TJ Hulser had a 48 and David Ehrensbeck had a 50 for their 178 win.

The next day, Tuesday, May 16, they hosted Oriskany and Herkimer. The final score was Old Forge, 177, Herkimer, 179 and Oriskany, 203. Herkimer is not in our league, so the victory over Oriskany gave our team a 10-1 league record.

Kelly had a 40 to lead his team followed by Lenci with a 43, Hulser had a 46 and Thailer Ehrensbeck had a 48 for the teams score of 177.

Teams that are competing in the Northern Division of the CSC that Old Forge has to play are as follows: Adirondack, Poland, Remsen, Oriskany, West Canada and Holland Patent.

The team has two competitions left, the sectionals held yesterday, May 22 and the CSC 2-man playoffs on June 1. Carter Kelly and Erik Lenci will be the two vying for this special competition.

Congratulations to John “Louie” Ehrensbeck and his entire team for their fine year. I’ll keep you posted as to how they fared in the last two competitions.

Boys Modified Baseball

The boys modified baseball team played two away games this past week against Clinton and Remsen.

Wednesday, May 17, they played at Clinton, a much larger school and the result of the game showed why a larger school has the big advantage. Clinton won the game, 17-2.

The pitching chores for Old Forge were divided up between Cliff Donovan, Cedric Barkauskas, Ethan Ehrensbeck and Dawson Dunn. Dunn led the offense with 3 singles.

Friday, May 19, they played their game at Remsen and lost to the Rams, 15-5. Poor fielding contributed to many of the Rams runs.

The offense was much better in this game as Donovan led the team with a single and a double. Porter Kelly had 2 singles. In addition, Dunn, Jacob Bolton, Collin Weedmark, Anthony Gaffney and George Uzdavinis each had one single.

The team did not play their scheduled game at Hamilton on Monday, May 15, due to a lack of numbers. With their loss at New York Mills the week before, the team now stands at 0-3.

The team has 3 games this week with a home game against New York Mills on Monday, May 22. That game is the first home game of the season.