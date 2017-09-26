Photo by Saige Rowe

Noah Lamphear boots the ball downfield in the game against Poland.

by Dave Clark

Boys varsity soccer

The boys varsity soccer team finally played at home this past week as they played two league games and one non-league game, all at the North Street Field.

They opened the week with a game against ODY with both teams looking for their first league victory of the year. Old Forge allowed ODY the first goal of the game and then came back to score two of their own before the half ended. Josh Kelly got the first goal and Shane Hulser got the second goal, a rocket launched from about 35 yards out from the right side of the field that just made it in the upper left side of the net, a terrific shot.

ODY scored first again in the second half to tie the game at two and one began to wonder if a big upset was in the making. However, Old Forge continued to control the game and scored the last two goals of the game to win their first league game by the score of 4-2. The goals were by Charlie Uzdavinis and by Austin Ludwig on an assist from Uzdavinis.

Old Forge dominated the game but had little to show for it as they had trouble finishing the plays. They outshot ODY 32-9 and had a 5-2 advantage on corner kicks. David Ehrensbeck only had to make three saves in the game compared to the ODY goalie who had 18 saves.

That set up a very important game at home against Poland on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Poland came into the game undefeated and also held a 1-0 win over the Eskimos on their field.

The game was closely played with Poland having a little advantage in the play. Poland scored a goal late in the first half to give them a 1-0 lead at the half. The goalie stopped a shot and then kicked the ball the length of the field past our defense and a Poland player beat everyone down and shot the ball past Ehrensbeck.

In the second half, as our leading defensive player, Tyler Kearns, was waiting to get back into the game, Poland took advantage of his absence and scored their second goal to win the game 2-0.

Poland outshot the Eskimos, 16-10 and the saves were eight for Ehrensbeck and five for the freshman goalie for Poland–who is going to be an outstanding goalie. The corner kicks were about the same, 7-8, but, again, Old Forge could not finish any of their plays. The closest we got to scoring was a hard shot off the cross bar.

The loss to Poland leaves the Old Forge team with a 1-3 league record and virtually eliminates them from any chance at a title. I truly believe that they have the talent to play with anyone, but they have to find a way to win the close games, namely, by being better at finishing their plays.

Friday, Sept. 22, they played a non-league game against Johnsburg and had little trouble with them as they rolled to a 7-0 win. Johnsburg only had two subs and started five freshmen and they were simply outmanned by a larger and faster Old Forge team.

Josh Kelly led the way with three goals with Dylan LaPorte scoring two goals and Uzdavinis and Jared Kane each scoring one goal. Uzdavinis also had two assists and LaPorte had one assist.

Ehrensbeck and Clayton Miller combined in goal for the shutout with Ehrensbeck stopping four shots and Miller stopping five shots.

The team has two non-league games to play this week, both at home against West Canada on Thursday, Sept. 28 and against Adirondack on Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 11 a.m.

Boys modified soccer

The boys modified team played three games this past week and came out without a loss.

Monday, Sept. 18, they played at good Herkimer team on their field. In a hard fought game, Old Forge came out on top with a 2-1 victory. The goals were scored by Tom Levi and Griffin Masters. Porter Kelly played a strong defensive game and Ethan Ehrensbeck controlled the midfield play. Dawson Dunn had eight saves in goal.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, the team started slowly in front of a home crowd and were lucky to come out of the first period tied at zero. In the second period, Zach Quinn and Ehrensbeck each scored a goal to give their team a 2-0 halftime lead. Old Forge controlled the play throughout the second half and finished the game with a strong 2-0 victory. Ehrensbeck, Kelly, Masters and Brady Payne all had very good games with Dunn saving 6 shots to preserve his shutout.

Their third and last game of the week was at Hamilton and this was the toughest game yet. Both teams battled hard in this contest, but, neither team could score even though both had their chances. They played two overtime periods and still could not score as they went home with a 0-0 tie.

Dunn had six saves for the game to complete his second straight shutout. The Hamilton goalie had five saves, none bigger than when he stopped a penalty kick to preserve his shutout and keep his team from losing the game.

The team plays this Thursday against West Canada and Saturday against Adirondack at 11 a.m. The same schedule as the boys varsity.

Cross country running

The boys and girls varsity cross country running teams took part in a CSC meet held at Holland Patent last Wednesday, Sept. 20. Little Falls, Remsen and Herkimer were the other schools competing that day.

The varsity boys team had an incomplete team due to a varsity soccer game played the same day. They were not involved in the team scoring in which Holland Patent easily won the meet.

Individually, Jack Rivet had another good run as he finished in second place. Nick Olsen also ran that day and placed 12th. In the division, the boys are now 1-1.

The girls, minus their top runner, Laura Levi, who was out sick, had a good meet. They defeated all of the larger schools and only lost by a slim three points, to Remsen. However, they defeated Remsen the week before and the league rules say that when you meet a team in your own division, what you do in the first meet against them is what counts for the league record. That means Old Forge has a 2-0 record at this point of the season.

In defeating Little Falls, Herkimer and Holland Patent, the team was led by the second place finish by Emily Rudolph. Emily Greene was sixth; Rachel Smith, eighth; Renee Smith, tenth and Brittany Johnston was 17th.

The teams have a busier week this week with a CSC meet at Remsen on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and a big invitational at Proctor on Saturday, Sept. 30. That meet starts at 9 a.m.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls varsity soccer team played only one game this past week and that was at state-ranked Poland last Tuesday, Sept. 19.

With a few injuries, a very hot day and a great team to play, it was not a close contest. Poland scored five goals in each half to easily win their game–as all of their league games have been.

Mackenzie LaPorte, the Old Forge goalie, was injured 15 minutes into the first half and Abby Kelly played the rest of the game in goal for the Eskimos. Both goalies ended up with eight saves each.

Caitlin Russell, Katie Ludwig, Paige Schweinsberg, Alex Sutherland, Laura Levi and Emily Rudolph all played hard and well on defense. The offense did have some nice tries at goal but failed to finish any drive at the goal.

In a game like this, athletes have to have short memories and simply forget it and move on. This, I’m sure they will do.

Girls modified soccer

The girls modified soccer team had their season opener at Poland on Tuesday, Sept. 19. To open their season at Poland with only 10 available girls ready to play on a very hot day, is asking a lot from a team. It was too much. Poland won the game 6-1.

Poland had a 2-1 lead at the half, but our girls began to show signs of fatigue in the second half. Raigan LaPorte scored the lone goal in the first half and then she played in the goal in the second half. Kerissa Dunn and Jenny Rundell split the goaltending duties in the first half with each getting some fine saves.

On defense, Katie Kelly, Raffaella Vellone, Macy Capron, and Chelsea Clark, all worked hard to get the ball headed back to our offensive end of the field by getting the ball to our midfielders, Rachael Kelly and Macie Eisenhart.

Going against Poland’s fine defense, the offensive line of Dunn, Mia DiOrio and LaPorte did have some chances in which they could only finish on one time during the game.

Coach, Jennifer Dunn, felt the girls gave all they had and couldn’t be happier with their effort.

Cross country running

In a meet that they just entered into this week and was not on our regular schedule, the cross country running teams took part in the Queensbury Cross Country Invitational last Saturday, Sept. 23. Many schools, mostly larger schools, entered into this race from all around the state. With so many schools entered, they divided the race into two divisions, but even in division two which was the one the Old Forge runners competed, the schools were quite large compared to our enrollment.

Only one boy took part in the boys varsity race and that was Nick Olsen who finished in the middle of the pack of a total of 143 runners. Tom Levi was the only boy running for the Eskimos in the modified race.

In the girls varsity race, Old Forge did not have enough girls to field a team, but they did have four girls take part and they did very well. Laura Levi had a great finish among the 125 racers in this 5k race as she placed fourth. Emily Rudolph had a good run and placed 13th, Emily Greene placed 30th and Renee Smith paced 68th. We had no girls in the modified race.

Running in this kind of competition should help these athletes as they compete in their regular league meets. They also have a big invitational to run in this Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Proctor Invitational.