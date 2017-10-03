by Dave Clark

Girls modified soccer

The girls modified soccer team played only one game this week and that was at Hamilton last Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Hamilton proved to be too strong for our young team and easily defeated them, 6-1. Old Forge could only muster six shots on goal for the entire game, but, one of them went in. Rachael Kelly scored the lone goal for Old Forge. Jenny Rundell played in the goal in the first half and recorded four saves and Kerissa Dunn played in the goal in the second half and had 10 saves.

The team played hard throughout the contest, but, they only have 10 players and eight of them are seventh graders–a very young team. They just have to keep on playing hard and they will only get better by playing better competition. It will pay off later in their soccer development.

Girls junior varsity soccer

I have three games to report on the girls junior varsity soccer team for this past week and the previous Friday.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the girls played Little Falls on the High School Field. Little Falls completely shut down the Old Forge offense and had little trouble in defeating our over matched team. Hannah Kane was in the goal and played very well as she stopped 25 shots. One knows that a team is in trouble when the goalie has that many saves.

Monday, Sept. 25, they continued their tough schedule with a home game against Poland. Any Poland girls team is always a tough game. Poland built up a 5-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 6-0 victory despite a good effort by the young Eskimos in the second half. Laura Bogardus had 14 saves in this game.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, the team hosted the Utica Science Academy and for once, they had most of their team suited up for this game.

Utica scored the first goal of the game only to have Old Forge score the next two goals of the half. Amanda Huber broke loose with a fine individual effort, got by the defense and smartly placed the ball past the Utica goaltender. Soon after, Huber passed the ball over to Cameron Gribneau who slammed the ball into the net to give Old Forge its first lead of the season. However, with a little over three minutes left in the half, Old Forge was called for an infraction in the penalty area and Utica tied the game on its successful penalty kick.

The second half was up and down by both teams and no one seemed to be able to mount a good enough drive to get a score. Again, late in the game, Old Forge was called for a hand ball inside the penalty area. Hannah Kane came in to take the goalie position in the second half and had done a good job. However, nothing compared to what she now did when she stopped the penalty kick and gave her team a chance to win its first game. The second half ended with both teams with the same score of the first half, 2-2.

They played a scoreless first overtime period. Remember this, in girls soccer, they play two 10-minute overtime periods fully. The boys also do that but, they have “sudden victory”.

The girls, who were getting tired from a tough game in the hot sun and a game played the previous day, refused to back down. They kept playing hard and finally it paid off. Near the end, Gribneau passed the ball near the goal and Rachelle Manzi collected the ball and promptly placed it into the net for the victory.

It was a great and thrilling victory for the team. Obviously, Kane and Manzi were big heroes, but, it was truly a team victory and other players had a big impact on the game. Gribneau was one, Huber was another along with Alex Aliasso. Perhaps, as good a game played, was by Leah Easton who made some great plays on defense.

I have watched this team all season, and it was wonderful to see them fight so hard to garner their first victory of the season. They did not quit on themselves and even though they had not won a game all season, they just put on the most exciting game played on our field this year. I wish there were more people there to enjoy the game as much as I did.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys varsity soccer team played two non-league games this past week, both at home.

Thursday, Sept. 28, they hosted West Canada Valley, a team they soundly defeated at their tournament a month ago. This time was no different as Old Forge easily defeated West Canada by six goals.

Old Forge opened a 5-0 half time lead and coasted to a 7-1 victory. The lone goal for West Canada was on a successful penalty kick. Josh Kelly scored the first two goals of the game. Sasha Fielteau scored a goal and then Dylan LaPorte got the next two goals before the first half was over. LaPorte’s goal was off a great cross from Charlie Uzdavinis and LaPorte headed it in — a very fine play.

Sully Ulrich scored the first goal in the second half and after West Canada scored on their penalty shot, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny scored the last goal of the game on an assist from Ryan Johnston. Kelly also had an assist on LaPorte’s second goal.

The game was too easy for the team and was not exciting to see, except for the good plays made by our team.

Saturday, Sept. 30, they hosted a fine Adirondack team that had defeated them on their field by a 4-2 score two weeks ago. This game turned into the best game I have seen this year in terms of hard play by both teams and exciting play.

Kelly opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game with a header off a fine pass from Uzdavinis. Five minutes later, Adirondack tied the game and that was all of the scoring for the day. With the two 10-minute overtime periods, both teams played hard for 100 minutes of action.

Both teams had their chances, but nothing could get in. Old Forge had a little better of the play, but, Adirondack had the better chances to score. In the second half, Adirondack hit the uprights or the cross bar three times and could not get the ball in. We were lucky. However, our team played very well and were led by the outstanding play from Tyler Kearns who saved the day for us on many occasions. He had a lot of help on defense from Calvin Barkauskas, Fielteau and Tyler Rudolph. The only mark against our team is that they received four yellow cards during the course of the game and must control themselves on the field better than they showed in that game.

The game was a good one to see and one would hope that we will see a smarter team out their in their next game with the same effort as they had against Adirondack. The stats show a lead for Old Forge as they outshot Adirondack, 22-15, the saves by David Ehrensbeck totaled six to Adirondack’s 11 and we had a small 3-2 lead in corner kicks.

Make your plans to come out and support both our girls and boys team in this weekend’s tournament games. The varsity now stands at 1-3 in the league and 5-4-1 overall.

Boys modified soccer

The boys modified soccer team kept their undefeated season alive with two more victories against West Canada and Adirondack played at home.

Thursday, Sept. 28, they played West Canada and had little trouble with them as they cruised to an easy 5-0 victory. Zach Quinn had a big day as he scored three goals in the first half and another goal in the second half. Cedric Barkauskas scored the other goal and had two assists to go along with that.

It was a strong team effort as indicated by how little Dawson Dunn had to do in the goal. Dunn recorded one save in each half for his shutout.

Saturday, Sept. 30, they, again, played their game on the high school field and just got by Adirondack, 2-1.

Ryan Madtes scored the first goal of the game off a corner kick and Ethan Ehrensbeck had the other goal off a kick from 35 yards out that bounced off the goalie’s head and into the goal.

The game was well played with Old Forge definitely in charge of the play most of the time. Dunn recorded three saves for the game.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls varsity soccer team played three games this past week all away from home.

Monday, Sept. 25, they traveled to Oriskany with hopes of getting a needed victory. Oriskany had other ideas and they outscored Old Forge, 6-4. Old Forge was competitive but gave up too many goals, some of which should not have happened.

Alexis Hollister led the offense with two goals with Britney Levi and Laura Levi each scoring a goal.Hollister had an assist and Melissa Hoffman also had an assist with Hannah Kane getting 15 saves in the goal.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, they made the long trip to Morrisville-Eaton and suffered a 4-0 loss as their offense could generate little against a solid Morrisville defense. Paige Schweinsberg had 15 saves in the goal.

Friday, Sept. 29, they suffered another tough loss at Remsen, 1-0. This was the second loss to Remsen by one goal. Again, the offense was held without a goal for the second straight game showing a weakness to finish their plays. The defense and goalie, Mackenzie LaPorte, played a strong game to keep the game close. She had 15 saves in the goal.

Today, Oct. 3, the team will host ODY at the North Street field, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and then they host state ranked Poland on Thursday, Oct. 5. They open the tournament play this weekend with a game against Waterville starting at 5:00 p.m.

Cross country results

The boys and girls cross country team went to Remsen Wednesday, Sept. 27 for another CSC meet. Other schools participating that day were Cooperstown, Waterville and Sauquoit Valley.

The girls team did not have a full team due to a soccer game that day, and only had two girls run as an incomplete team and did not figure in the scoring. Emily Greene placed seventh in this very competitive meet, and Renee Smith was 19th. As expected, Sauquoit Valley won the meet.

The boys did have enough to run as a team and they sure got some good competition from Sauquoit Valley. If it was not for Jack Rivet, Sauquoit would have been unscored on. Rivet placed third and Sauquoit placed in eight of the top 11 places including six of the top seven places. Rivet was followed by Nick Olsen, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny, Ryan Johnston and Tyler Rudolph. They combined to defeat Remsen and Waterville and they lost to Cooperstown and Sauquoit.

Saturday, Sept. 30, they competed in the 75th running of the E.J. Herrmann Cross-Country Invitational held at Thomas R. Proctor Park. This is one of the largest invitational meets of the year which draws schools from all over the state and one that Old Forge has competed in for many years.

The boys varsity did not have a complete team due to a soccer game, only two boys were able to run. Jack Rivet placed very well with a 13th place finish among the 232 runners in this race. The meet was divided into two races, large and smaller school races. However, even in the small school race, Old Forge, as always, was the smallest school competing. Nick Olsen was the other Webb runner and he finished in the middle of the pack. Beaver River was the winning team.

The girls did have their complete team running and they did very well. Laura Levi led her team to a strong eighth place finish among the 33 teams competing. Five other schools from our league took part and they all were defeated by our girls. Sauquoit, Remsen, West Canada Valley, Cooperstown and Adirondack in order, finished 10th through 14th. CBA was the winning team.

Levi finished 22nd among the 217 runners with some fine places run by Emily Rudolph, 33rd, Rachel Smith, 50th, Greene, 63rd, and Renee smith and Brittany Johnston finishing in the middle of the pack.

The teams have another CSC meet this Wednesday, October 4 at West Canada with Adirondack, Canastota, Poland and Remsen. This should be a very competitive meet.