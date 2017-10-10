by Dave Clark

Girls varsity very competitive in tournament

The girls varsity soccer team played two competitive games, but, they could not come up with a victory. This “tough luck” team has been playing very hard and at times very well only to lose in close exciting games.

The girls portion of the tournament opened with a very good game between Bolton Landing/Warrensburg and Remsen. BJW won the game, 1-0.

Old Forge hosted Waterville and they had a very competitive game against the favored Waterville team. I even felt that they had the better control of the game until a burst of scoring by Waterville changed the game around. In the second half, Waterville scored three quick goals in a 5-minute period to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Old Forge continued to battle hard and scored one more goal to end up losing 4-2.

Alexis Hollister and Shelby Mayeu each scored a goal. In the stats, Old Forge actually outshot Waterville, 19-16, but like the boys team, they were not too accurate. The goalie saves for the game point this out. Waterville only had to make six saves and Mackenzie LaPorte made 10 saves.

On Sunday, Old Forge played league rival, Remsen in the consolation game. In the league, Old Forge lost to the Rams both times by only one goal. They were hoping that this would be different. But, unfortunately, it was not as Remsen won again by one goal, 2-1. Remsen controlled much of the first half, but, Old Forge played very well in the second half. Hollister had the only goal for Webb in the second half. Again, team speed had a lot to do with the two losses. Both teams that they played were quicker and often won the close battles for the ball. Remsen sports a very young team that promises to be a team to watch in the future. They start eight freshmen and one sophomore.

In the championship game, Waterville prevailed, 3-2, in a very exciting game.

The tournament was, once again, a very successful event giving the kids who took part in it something to remember the rest of their lives. I have not missed one of those 50 tournaments and that could make me feel–I won’t say it–but, maybe blessed to take in all of the excitement it has provided over the years. Lets go Eskimos.

Cross country

The modified and varsity cross country running teams hosted a CSC meet this past Wednesday, Oct. 4, at McCauley Mountain. Five visiting CSC schools were competing at this meet. Remsen, Poland, Adirondack, West Canada and Canastota were the competing schools against Old Forge.

The boys varsity team was one boy short of a complete team and did not figure in the scoring. However, it turned out that they still had a good result. Competing against five schools, the numbers were high, but Jack Rivet continued to have a good year as he came in second among all of the schools. One runner from Adirondack was the only boy to defeat Rivet. Ryan Johnston was second among the Eskimo runners followed by Macgregor Ritz-Kenny and Tyler Rudolph. Adirondack easily won the meet among the boys.

The girls varsity team had their full team ready to go and they did not disappoint their home fans. Laura Levi won the race with Rachel Smith coming in third, Emily Rudolph was fifth, Emily Greene was 11th, Renee Smith placed 15th, and Brittany Johnston placed 22nd.

As a team, they defeated all five schools with West Canada coming the closest to them and that was by the score of 22-33. That shows the dominance of this fine girls team. They still have some stiff competition left to win the league and, barring any injury, seem to be a favorite to do so.

Because of modified soccer games being played by both the boys and girls that day, only one girl took part in the modified race. Chloe Clark placed 13th in her race.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls varsity soccer team played two home league games this past week.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, they hosted ODY and Alexis Hollister had herself a dream first half. Old Forge dominated the first half and built up a 4-0 halftime lead. Hollister scored all four goals with her quickness and ball handling skills put to good use. Two of her goals were unassisted and the other two were assisted by Dayna DeAngelo and Laura Levi.

Paige Schweinsberg had a very good game on defense and ODY could not get the ball into the net as Old Forge closed out the game with a 4-0 victory. Mackenzie LaPorte had eight saves in the goal.

The next game was played Thursday, Oct. 5, and it was against a team no team in the league wants to play. The state ranked Poland team.

Old Forge hung in tough in the first half. They gave up the first three goals to Poland, one of which was a complete lack of communication between a fullback and the goalie. Following those three goals, Hollister surprised Poland with a very neat unassisted goal to put her team back into the running. The halftime score was 3-1. Poland is not use to scores that close at the half.

Old Forge missed a great opportunity to score to start the second half and that was basically it for the team. Poland dominated the rest of the game on their way to a 6-1 victory.

It was all Poland as they outshot Old Forge, 43-4. That is a big advantage and what kept the game as close as it was, was LaPorte in the goal. LaPorte had a total of 22 saves for the game and at least five of them were outstanding. I am the scorer for each game and I do not give out saves easily. 22 saves is a lot for any goalie. On the other end of the field, the Poland goalie made one save.

I felt the team played as hard as they could play, but they simply were up against a team that was better. Speed was a big difference. We may have about five girls that have good quickness, Poland seemed to have a whole team of fast and quick girls.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys varsity soccer team played two league games this past week as they headed into their big weekend hosting the Columbus Day tournament.

Monday, Oct. 2, the team hosted the Rams of Remsen who defeated them earlier in the season, 2-1, in overtime. It was time to get back at them and that they did.

Old Forge started the game dominating the play and had three open shots that all went just wide of the mark. All three were very good chances at scoring. Finally, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny took a pass from Josh Kelly and placed the ball neatly past the Ram goalie for a 1-0 lead.

After that goal, Remsen picked up the pace and played their best ball of the game in the latter stages of the first half. That play earned them a 1-1 halftime tie.

The second half was a lot of back and forth play with little to show for it by both teams. Old Forge had better control of the game throughout the half and it finally paid off as Charlie Uzdavinis got a fine pass off to Noah Lamphear who slammed in the game winner. The defense, led by Tyler Kearns and Calvin Barkauskas, made that goal hold up and David Ehrensbeck had some nice saves in goal as he recorded 11 saves for the game.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, the team went on the road to play ODY who were desperately looking for its first league victory of the season. They almost had it in a 1-0 loss to the Eskimos.

No one could score on this small field until Dylan LaPorte scored an unassisted goal in the second half to give his team a 1-0 victory. Old Forge played without the services of four of its members, two of them were starters. That is not an excuse as they should have done a better job in this game. Maybe they were still thinking about their big victory over Remsen on Monday or maybe it was thinking ahead to the big weekend, I don’t know. All I know is that athletes should have short memories. You play a game, win or lose, and you must quickly forget about it to focus on your next game–and only that.

As they head into the tournament, the two victories this week gave the team a 3-3 league record and a 7-4-1 overall record. That record has already qualified the team for post season play. After the tournament, the team has only two games left against a league foe, Hamilton. They will play those two games on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Fortunately the game at Hamilton scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9 was changed.

Boys modified soccer

The boys modified soccer team played two more games this past week.

Monday, Oct. 2, they hosted a big Remsen team and lost their first game of the season, 2-1.

Zack Quinn scored the first goal of the game in the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. Remsen was able to tie the game by halftime. Old Forge could not finish on many scoring opportunities in the second half and it enabled the Rams to eke out their 2-1 victory. This was a tough and frustrating loss for the Eskimos.

Good midfield play helped get the ball to our offensive end for scoring opportunities–all to no avail. Those players were Anthony Gaffney, Tom Levi, Quinn and Griffin Masters.

The team bounced back on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the expense of their hosts, ODY. Old Forge dominated the action and took home a 6-0 win with the bench players getting a lot of extra playing time.

Gaffney and George Uzdavinis each had two goals and Cliff Donovan and Porter Kelley each had one goal. Dawson Dunn made four saves in goal.