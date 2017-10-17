by Dave Clark

Cross country

The cross country running teams traveled to Deerfield Wilderness Park for its weekly CSC meet with New York Mills, Sherburne-Earlville, Remsen and Clinton last Wednesday, Oct. 11.

It was a big meet for the girls as they had not met New York Mills in their division yet and if our girls won, they would have a nice point advantage going into the league championship this Saturday.

However, they would have to do that without the services of one of their top runners, Rachel Smith, who hurt her knee in soccer. The top five girls score for the team and coach, Tim Leach had only five girls left. The two teams ended in a tie and the Mills was awarded the victory based on their sixth runner. Now, going into the league championship, West Canada, New York Mils and Old Forge have the same number of points and it is doubtful that Old Forge can pull off the victory without Smith. With Smith they were the heavy favorites to win.

In the meet, which the powerful Clinton teams won, Laura Levi placed fourth, Emily Rudolph was ninth, Emily Greene was 13th, Renee Smith, 15th and Brittany Johnston was 33rd.

The boys team was incomplete again due to a soccer game and only two boys competed. Nick Olsen was 25th and Jack Rivet was DQ’d. What happened was that Rivet and Clinton’s top runner were leading the pack by a full minute when the two of them took a wrong turn on the course.

Girls and boys varsity cross country

Five runners from the girls and boys cross country running team took part in the 2017 Rome Free Academy Bill Coughlin Cross Country Invitational held last Saturday, Oct. 14. This is a good meet to help get ready for the league championships that will be run this Saturday, May 21, at Westmoreland.

In the girls competition, Laura Levi had a fine time and placed third overall among 106 runners. Two girls from the winning RFA team were the only girls to defeat Levi. As many people know, RFA is slightly larger than the Town of Webb School. Brittany Johnston was the other girl that competed as she wants to improve her time as she is now a scoring member of the team due to the knee injury suffered by Rachel Smith. Lets hope that this run helps. Johnston is certainly doing the right thing.

In the boys race, Jack Rivet had a good run as he placed sixth out of the 86 runners. Nick Olsen was the next Webb runner across the line followed closely by Ryan Johnston.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys varsity soccer team had to play two league games against league rival, Hamilton, this past week to end the regular season of play.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, they hosted Hamilton in a key league game that could have a large impact on the seedings for the playoffs. Old Forge had a good start and outplayed Hamilton in the first half on goals by Tyler Kane and Sully Ulrich. Josh Kelly picked up an assist on Kane’s goal and Ulrich’s goal was on a long direct kick that slid through the hands of the Hamilton goalie. The game was played on a wet field and with rain falling the entire game.

With a 2-1 halftime lead and having definitely the better control of the game, it looked good for Old Forge. However, Hamilton scored three goals in a row in the second half to take a 4-2 lead. The usual dependable defense for Old Forge was not up to par as they seemed to be troubled by a wet ball and wet field conditions. In the last 10 minutes of action, coach, Tanner Russell moved Tyler Kearns up to the line and it paid off as he scored a goal to make it 4-3. Previously to that goal, Hamilton had scored their fourth goal while Kearns was on the front line. You give up something and gain something and a coach has to make a move to change things around. With little time remaining, Old Forge missed a golden opportunity to tie the game. With the left side of the goal completely open, two Webb players missed their chance to score and that was the ball game. A tough loss.

The next day they had to go to Hamilton and this game turned out badly for the Eskimos as they dropped a 2-0 game. Hamilton scored one goal in each half and their defense and fine goalie turned away any offensive threat that Old Forge could mount. David Ehrensbeck had 10 saves and the Hamilton goalie had 11.

It was a bad week for our team as they ended the season in fourth place in the 5-team league. Only the winless ODY team ended behind them in the standings. They played tough against all of the teams in the league, but, ended with a poor 3-5 record. Fortunately, they have a 9-6-1 overall record and we will find out Sunday who, where and when we play our first sectional game. The two losses may have taken us out of a home field game in the first round. I hope to have the information and send it on to the Express just before my deadline. Hopefully, our kids will put forth their best effort and see how far it takes them.

Girls Varsity Soccer

The girls varsity team wrapped up their regular season of play by playing two games this past week.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, they hosted Oriskany in a league game. Oriskany had already defeated Old Forge twice this season, once in a tournament and the other in a league game. Old Forge came into the game with four girls not able to play due to injuries and three of them were starters, a formula for an easy Oriskany victory.

And, it was an easy victory–for the Eskimos. In the first half, Alexis Hollister scored two goals and Shelby Mayeu scored one goal to lead the team to a 3-1 halftime lead. The only goal by Oriskany was scored by an Old Forge player, a good shot, but in the wrong net.

In the second half, Laura Levi scored two goals, Cameron Gribneau scored one goal and an eighth grader, Karleigh Hollister, scored the last goal on the way to a 7-2 victory. That last goal was the best one of the game as Hollister used her speed and ball handling ability to get around three Oriskany players and slide the ball past the goalie. Watch for her in the next four years. Alexis Hollister had two assists to complete a great afternoon and her classmate, Laura Levi, had one assist to complete a great afternoon too.

With a score that lopsided, the stats of the game showed that it should have been close. So much for stats. In shots and corner kicks, Oriskany had an edge. In saves, Mackenzie LaPorte only had four saves and the Oriskany goalie had eight. However, this was a great victory for the Webb team and showed how much they have improved over the year.

The next afternoon, they hosted Adirondack in a non-league game. Adirondack sports a very good team this year and is now heading to the playoffs. After a 0-0 first half, Adirondack took charge in the second half to score two goals, one on a penalty kick, to record their victory. LaPorte had a good game in the goal and recorded 14 saves and the Adirondack goalie only had two saves.

The team has an outside chance of making the playoffs. To be eligible, a team must win 40 percent of their games played or 40 percent of their league games played. Old Forge has a final 3-5 record in the league and that means they won 37.5 percent of their league games. It will be determined if they make the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 15. I hope to have the information in time to beat my deadline.

Girls modified soccer

To catch everyone up on the girls modified soccer team, we have to go back to Wednesday, Oct. 4 when they played a home game against Oriskany. The team could only field nine players and that makes it very difficult to win. When most of those players are seventh graders, it makes it even harder to compete against bigger and more experienced teams that field eighth and ninth graders.

The team lost this game with Macie Eisenhart scoring the only Webb goal for her team. Kerissa Dunn had nine saves in the goal with Jennifer Rundell recording 13 saves.

The very next day, they played at home against Poland and battled to a 0-0 tie at halftime. Poland used their superior numbers to wear down our team and they ended up with a 4-1 victory. Raigan LaPorte had the lone goal for Old Forge with Dunn recording eight saves and Rundell had five saves.

Saturday, Oct. 7, they played at West Canada and were competitive again, but eventually lost the game, 5-2. The team played hard all the way and were led offensively by Rachael Kelly and Eisenhart who each scored a goal and by LaPorte who had two assists. In the goal, Rundell had 10 saves and Dunn had six.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, they lost at Hamilton, 3-0. Again, the team never gave up and competed hard all the way. In an earlier encounter with this team, Hamilton defeated Old Forge on our field by a much larger margin and it shows just how much this Old Forge team has improved and has never given up. The fact that this team keeps at it despite the losses will bode well for them as they advance onward and finally play against girls their own age.

Katie Kelly played a very good game on defense and Dunn had five saves in one quarter of play and Rundell had 12 saves in the other three quarters.

Our team has a home game against Remsen this Wednesday, Oct. 18. Try to get out and cheer on the team.

Boys modified soccer

The boys modified soccer team played one game this past week and that was at Poland last Saturday, Oct. 14.

Old Forge recorded a very impressive 6-1 victory over their hosts as they played, perhaps, their best game of the season. This fine winning team was led by Clifford Donovan who had two goals and single goals were scored by Dominic Aliasso, Cedric Barkauskas, Ryan Madtes and George Uzdavinis.

They were scheduled to play Hamilton at home last Wednesday, Oct. 11, but Hamilton, after making the trip all the way up to Old Forge, could not play the game as there were no referees assigned to the game.

They play two games this week, one at Remsen on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and then at home on Thursday, Oct. 19 against ODY. Try to get out and see the team play on Thursday, you will be glad that you did.