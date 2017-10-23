by Dave Clark

Cross country running

The cross country running teams took part in the Center State Conference Championships held at Westmoreland last Saturday, Oct. 21. All runners in each division ran together with overall scoring and scoring by division kept.

In the boys varsity race, Jack Rivet placed eighth overall to lead his team to an 11th overall finish and a fifth in Division III. Oriskany won the division and Sauquoit was the overall winner.

Coming in behind Rivet were the following team members in order: Nick Olsen, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny, Ryan Johnston and Tyler Rudolph.

In the girls varsity race, Laura Levi led her team with an eighth place finish overall. As a team, they placed seventh overall and fourth in Division III. Clinton won the overall team race and New York Mills won the Division III Championship. Old Forge’s finish was a bit disappointing, but after losing Rachel Smith to knee injury, they lost all chance of winning the championship which they probably would have won if she could have run.

Behind Levi, in order, came Emily Rudolph in 15th place, Emily Greene in 37th, Renee Smith in 47th and Brittany Johnston in 82nd. Those places are the overall places against all divisions of the CSC,

Tom Levi was the only modified runner to take part in the meet and he came in a very respectable 22nd place, not bad for a seventh grader.

This does not end the season for some of the runners as they have the John Bernard Invitational meet to run in this Saturday, Oct. 28, at Adirondack starting at 9 a.m. The following Saturday, Nov. 4, is the Section III race held at Verona.

Girls modified soccer

The girls modified soccer team ended their season with two games played this past week.

The team played Adirondack last Saturday, Oct. 14 and lost to them, 7-0. The Adirondack defense only allowed three shots on goal by the young Eskimo team and the combined goal tending of Jennifer Rundell and Kerissa Dunn stopped 21 shots.

In their final game of the season, they played a home game against Remsen on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The older, larger and deeper Ram team easily won the game with Old Forge getting few attempts at the goal. One of those was successful as Raigan LaPorte had the only Webb goal. Rundell and Dunn had 14 saves between them in the goal.

This ends the season for this young team with only one ninth grader on the team moving up to high school ball next year, Katie Kelly. This Old Forge team was basically a seventh grade team and were undermanned for the year with only 10 players. They tried hard and never gave up against the odds against them.

Boys modified soccer

The very successful boys modified soccer team ended their season of play with two final games played this past week.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, they played at Remsen, the only team that had defeated our team this year. That was a very closely played game with the Rams taking a hard fought 2-1 victory. This time, it was another closely played game. But, this time Old Forge won the game, 3-1.

Clifford Donovan scored all three goals for Old Forge and coach, Jason Perkins, received great team play between George Uzdavinis and Cedric Barkauskas. The defense played their usual fine game and Dawson Dunn had 6 saves in goal.

Thursday, Oct. 19, they played their final game against ODY at home. Working well together, Old Forge built up a 4-1 halftime lead on their way to a 6-2 victory.

For the first time this year, I was free to see their game and went away being very impressed on how well they played together. The front line of Donovan, Uzdavinis and Barkauskas were very impressive. The defense, anchored by Porter Kelly, took care of most of the offensive drives by ODY with Dunn only having to make three saves in the goal.

Donovan had two goals, Brady Payne and Barkauskas each scored on a penalty kick, and Uzdavinis and Tom Levi had the other two goals.

The team finished their season with a fine 7-1-1 record.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys varsity soccer team’s season came to a crashing halt last Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Brookfield. They ended their up and down season with an 8-0 spanking from a school smaller than we are. Not much to report about the game, we simply got beat from start to finish.

The team ended the season with a 9-7-1 record and certainly we are always glad to see a winning record. However, they ended the season losing the last three games played and ended up in our league with a 3-5 record and in fourth place. Two of those wins were over a winless ODY team and they were not impressive wins–4-2 and 1-0.

The team was 6-2-1 in non-league games and they won two soccer tournaments on the way which is something to be proud of. But, in the two tournaments played, we never played against a team with a winning record. That is no one’s fault, when you make your schedule, you are never sure of what a team that you have on your schedule will do that year. Good for the team who took advantage and made the most of their opportunities. Of the nine games won, only one victory was against a team with a winning record. However, we played tough against all of the winning teams we played–mostly from our own league–but, could not win the close ones. Our defense was strong with some fine midfield play and much skill shown by the offensive front line although they had trouble finishing plays.

The team was heavily laden with seniors, many of them were very valuable members of the team and will be sorely missed next year. In addition, with no junior varsity team this year, we will not know how much this will affect the teams in the future. It cannot help. Younger players who lost valuable playing time can easily get discouraged or lose their confidence and time will tell how that can affect them and the team. Nothing one can do when the enrollment keeps getting smaller, but, I always felt, even if its a close call, save the junior varsity team.

We thought we had a fairly tough league, but, Old Forge is not alone in losing their opening round of the soccer playoffs. Remsen and Hamilton also lost with only Poland moving on.

To the seniors on the team, most of whom played very well throughout the year and we are all proud of your efforts for your entire career in Old Forge soccer. Now, it is on to basketball or skiing. Have another good season and enjoy what you do.