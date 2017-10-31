by Dave Clark

Girls junior varsity soccer

The girls junior varsity soccer team concluded their season with the highlight of their season being that exciting 3-2 victory over Utica Academy of Science Charter School.

The team had a losing record, but, the strength of having a jayvee team was in evidence with this team being a good example–that is having more girls playing competitive soccer throughout the season. During the season, several girls were brought up to the varsity team when they were down in numbers and did quite well. After they had completed the main part of their season, as many as six different girls received considerable playing time with the varsity.

The girls varsity will lose some very valuable members of the team to graduation this year, but they know that a strong core of younger athletes are ready to take over those slots. Between the two teams, these young girls got a lot of playing time and are ready.

Coach Mike Nasypany, gave out the following season awards to his team: Best Teammate: Lexie Aliasso; Team’s High Scorer: Karleigh Hollister; Defender of the Year: Leah Easton; Most Crucial Save: Hannah Kane and the Best Goal: Rachelle Manzi.

Nasypany was very pleased as to how hard the team worked despite losing many of his girls to injury or to being called up for a few varsity games. They always managed with what they had and never quit playing hard. Hopefully, the varsity will reap the benefits from many girls off this team next year. Adapting to varsity ball should not be a huge transition for these young athletes.

Cross country running

The cross country running teams took part in the 2017 John Bernard Adirondack Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday, Oct. 28.

This invitational always draws many schools as they need the run to prepare for the Section III Championships this Saturday, Nov. 4 at Verona.

The meet was run in two divisions and then they compared the times to establish the overall winning team. In the girls varsity race, Laura Levi placed fourth in her division and led her team to a strong sixth place finish among the 16 teams competing. Emily Rudolph, who has had a great season and certainly one of two most improved runners on the team along with Renee Smith, placed ninth. Emily Greene was next with a 26th place followed by Renee Smith and Brittany Johnston. There were 105 runners in their division. When they merged the other division with Old Forge’s division, Beaver River came out on top. Overall, with the merger, Levi was ninth and Rudolph was 22nd out of the total 233 runners.

The boys varsity did not have a complete team, they were missing one runner, and they did not figure in the team scoring. Jack Rivet continued his fine season as he placed sixth in his division and 15th with the merged divisions. In all, there were 318 runners in the two divisions. Rivet was followed, in order, by Tyler Rudolph, Ryan Johnston and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny. The overall winning team was New Hartford.

Tom Levi was the only modified runner to take part in the meet and he placed in the top third of the 60 runners in the race, a very good showing by this seventh grader.

Section III, Class D soccer playoffs

The Poland boys and Poland girls were the only CSC, Divison IV teams to reach the semi-finals in the Class D sectional playoffs. Both teams advanced to the final game with the girls defeating Morrisville-Eaton 4-0 and the boys defeated the top-seeded Bishop Ludden, 3-0.

The Poland girls moved on to the final game against Cincinnatus on Saturday, Oct. 28 at SUNY Cortland and won another Section III championship with a 4-1 victory. It seems that it just is expected that they will win and we certainly will be rooting for them in the regional state playoffs.

The Poland boys (15-2-2 overall) will take on Lyme in the Class D final at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Lowville. Lyme got to the final round with a 1-0 victory over Manlius Pebble Hill. Poland is seeded fourth and Lyme (15-1-1) is seeded second.