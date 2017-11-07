by Dave Clark

Poland soccer teams

The Poland boys soccer team won the Section III, Class D championship last Monday, October 30 at Lowville, by defeating Lyme, 2-0.

It was not an easy victory and one should never expect that the championship game should be. Led by three freshmen, Poland capped a fine 16-2-2 season with this win. They also won the CSC Division IV championship.

Two ninth graders each scored a goal and their outstanding freshman goalie was also instrumental in the victory. Like he did against us, he kicked a ball past the defense allowing his classmate to beat all to the ball and get it past the opposing goalie. But, his greatest asset was what he did in goal. According to his coach, Greg Haver, he made two outstanding saves to keep Lyme off the scoreboard.

The win means they join their girls team in their first state regional game against Section IV opponents. The boys drew South Kortright, ranked fourth in the state. They played Saturday, November 4 at HCCC’s Wehrum Stadium.

South Kortright used a strong defense to blank Poland and end their season with a 2-0 victory. Poland had its chances, but, the bounce of the ball did not go their way as they had two goals taken away by an off sides penalty and one point blank shot that hit the upright.

Poland has a strong contingent of players back for next season and they hope they can make it to the final four next year.

Meanwhile, the Poland girls were playing a very strong team who won the Section IV title in Delaware Academy.

In a classic struggle, Poland used a great goal by Taylor Clark four minutes into the first overtime period to give her team a 1-0 victory.

This is the fifth time that they have gone to the final four in the state in the last six years. They were state champions in 2012 and were runner-up last year. They hope to cap the year off with another state championship that begins with a game against Moriah in a state semifinal game at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 11, at Homer High School.

As Poland represents our league, Old Forge will be cheering for them to win.

Cross country running

Members of the girls and boys cross country teams took part in the Section III Championships that was run last Saturday, Nov. 4, at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

The girls had a complete team and ended up in this high quality field with an eighth place finish among the 16 complete teams competing. There were other schools competing, but, not with full teams. South Lewis ended up as the winning team with Beaver River in second place.

Old Forge, the smallest school to compete as a team in this meet, capped a fine season. They lost out as league champions when one of their best runners, Rachel Smith, injured her knee in a soccer game. They went on and competed hard even though they knew they were weakened a great deal with that injury.

As she has done all year, Laura Levi led her team with a 15th place finish. That finish may have been a bit disappointing to her, but, it does not take anything away from her great season of running. Emily Rudolph, who will probably take over as Old Forge’s number one runner next year, placed 25th. Rudolph was followed by Emily Greene, Renee Smith and Brittany Johnston.

For the boys, only Jack Rivet competed and he did an excellent job of running–like he has all year. Rivet placed 12th among the 157 runners and missed qualifying for the states by only three places. That quest will be what Rivet will be gunning for next year.

Beaver River won the race, closely followed by Sauquoit Valley, two perennial powers in cross country running.

The meet puts an official closing to the fall sports season. These runners don’t have long to wait for the beginning of the winter sports season as it began Monday, Nov. 6. It was nice to see the kids get a one-day vacation from sports. For those who think that is tough, forget it. They are young, in good shape and can’t wait to get started with their winter sport.