By Dave Clark

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team had a very busy week playing two non-league games against Dolgeville and two league games against ODY and Remsen.

Monday, Sept. 26, they hosted a good Dolgeville team led by their high scoring left wing, Sarah George. George scored three goals in the first half to help her team to a 4-0 halftime lead. She scored two more in the second half to give her team a 7-0 victory.

It was a strange game for a 7-0 score. Old Forge actually out shot Dolgeville by a 17-14 advantage and Mackenzie LaPorte only had to make five saves to 10 for the Dolgeville goalie. We played with them, but George made her shots and we did not.

They had to play at Dolgeville the next day due to an earlier postponement and it was more of the same. LaPorte played a good game in goal as she recorded 20 saves in a 6-0 loss.

Thursday, Sept. 29, they hosted ODY in a league game and it was a case of someone finally winning a game as both entered the game without a win. Old Forge played a fine game and surprised even themselves with a dominating 5-0 win.

Old Forge scored three goals in the first half by Laura Levi, Alexis Hollister and Abby Kelly. Kelly also had a nice assist on Hollister’s goal.

Old Forge continued its domination of the game by scoring two goals in the second half, both by Levi to complete a “hat trick” for her.

Defensively, the team played a strong game as they helped LaPorte record her first shut out. Alex Sutherland, Dayna DeAngelo, Rachel Smith and Sydney Payne all played a strong game and with confidence. Hopefully, this will lead to more victories.

Old Forge out shot ODY 33-3 with LaPorte recording two saves and the ODY goalie making 17 saves. Corner kicks were 6-0 in favor of Old Forge.

Saturday, Oct. 1, they played another league game at Remsen. This game did not turn out in the Eskimos favor as the Rams routed them 9-1. In this one-sided affair, LaPorte had 17 saves and Hollister scored the only goal for her team.

Old Forge has a game at Oriskany this week as they tune up for the tournament. They hope to have Emily Greene back for that game who has missed the last three games due to a back injury. Greene is a very important part of this team and her return should help them.

Boys modified soccer

The boys’ modified soccer team will be directed by coach Andrew Moore. Moore has the following boys on his team: Cedric Barkauskas, George Uzdavinis, Clifford Donovan, Cole Entwistle, Logan Hodge, Anthony Gaffney, Porter Kelley, Jared Kane, Dawson Dunn, Zachary Quinn, Ethan Ehrensbeck and Brady Payne.

If the list of the team that I got from the school is correct, that is only 12 boys and they better not have any injuries.

I have not received any stats on any of the games and I certainly will forward them to the Express as soon as I get them. They opened their season of play with a 6-2 victory over ODY at the Old Forge school field on Thursday, Sept. 22. They were proud of the fact that they were the first team to record a victory by any of the Old Forge teams. However, that was only by minutes as the boys varsity recorded an overtime victory over ODY about 30 minutes later.

Saturday, Sept. 24, they recorded another victory with an easy victory over Adirondack. This past week they lost at Holland Patent and then on Friday, Sept. 30, they recorded another victory, this time, over a much larger Remsen team. They played that game with only 10 players and many of our players are small. Remsen has no jayvee team which means that ninth graders play on the team. It was a great victory for this team and they are the only team with a winning record for Old Forge at the time of this writing.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team had a busy week playing two non-league games away and finishing the week with an important league game at home against Remsen.

Monday, Sept. 26, they played an away game at Proctor. That certainly was an ambitious undertaking, but it is hard to find anyone to play after losing the two games off our schedule when West Canada failed to field a team. In the 60s, Proctor was probably the weakest opponent on our schedule, but, once they started to improve in the sport we have not played them since–until Monday.

The game was what one would think it would be. Old Forge battled hard, but Proctor was way too good for them, winning the game, 7-0. One never knows what playing such a tough opponent will affect a team–it can help.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, they traveled to Waterville for another non-league game and came away with a 1-0 victory. The game was not the best performance of the season for this team as they struggled throughout the contest in a game that they should have controlled. It took a second half unassisted goal by Noah Lamphear to finally pull out the victory. It was the first shutout of the year for the Old Forge goalie, Waddie Kalil, but, he had to make only two saves in the game to 16 for the Waterville goalie. That stat alone, tells you much about how the game was played. Tyler Kearns and Dylan LaPorte each played excellent games on defense.

Friday, Sept. 30, the team hosted Remsen in an important league game. It was a very competitive game with both teams gaining control of the game and then surrendering it. Sully Ulrich scored the only goal in the first half on a penalty kick. Both teams missed on several excellent scoring chances.

The second half started with the Rams gaining control of the game and dominating the first 20 minutes of the half. It finally paid off as they scored a goal to tie the game. Old Forge slowly got back into the game with an increased effort and went ahead when Nikolai Orekhov slammed home his penalty kick. From that point on, it was hectic. Both teams had chances to score–Old Forge missed a penalty kick in that time–and it ended with Old Forge carving out a 2-1 victory.

The victory was important for Old Forge as it moved them into a tie with the Rams for second place behind Poland. A loss would have eliminated any chance to win the league championship. Old Forge played a good game defensively as Remsen used its quickness to penetrate into the defensive end of Old Forge many times. Most of the time, the defense stopped their drive and got the ball to our offense. The offense continued their problem of not being able to finish the plays. Kearns, LaPorte and Connor Ulrich all played solid defensive ball. The stats of the game favored Old Forge. Old Forge out shot the Rams, 16-7 with the goalie saves being two for Kalil and seven for Remsen.

The team has an important league game at home this Thursday, Oct. 6, against Poland. A loss will eliminate them from any hopes of a league title. Poland, under their fine coach, Greg Haver, always plays tough against Old Forge no matter what kind of team he has. This could be a great game and your support will help.

Old Forge has now won 4 of the last 5 games played. That brings their league record to 2-2 and their overall record to 4-4. It shows great improvement after an 0-3 start.

Girls modified soccer

The girls’ modified team played a good game last Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Dolgeville. They lost to Dolgeville, 5-3. Dolgeville scored four goals in the first 15 minutes of play and one goal in the last 15 seconds of play. In between, Old Forge played their best ball of the season.

Karleigh Hollister scored two of the goals with an assist from Alyssa Green. Cameron Gribneau had the other goal on a direct kick from 18 yards out. Julia Bernard had 12 saves in the goal.

Coach, Kristin Armendola, was happy with the improved play of her team. Earlier in the season, they lost to Remsen, 8-1, and did not play well in the game. Hollister had the only goal for Old Forge in that loss.

Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys’ junior varsity soccer team played two games away this past week and lost both games to schools that always have a good soccer program.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, they lost to Hamilton, 4-1. They played hard and were only behind 2-1 late in the game before Hamilton scored two quick goals just before the end of the game. Bradley Sexton scored the only goal for the Eskimos with Shane Hulser credited with the assist.

Thursday, Sept. 29, they lost at Clinton, 7-0. Not much can be said of the game as Clinton dominated the play from start to finish.

The team is looking for its second win of the season and hopes that this week will be when they get it. To do so, they will have to defeat one of three good teams, Cooperstown, Poland or Hamilton. No one can say that the team has an easy schedule.

Cross country running

The cross country running teams hosted the CSC meet at Woodcraft Camps on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Other schools competing that day were Poland, Remsen, Little Falls and Herkimer.

The first running event was the modified boys and girls race. They do not keep a team score on the modified level. There are now six girls on the modified team–no boys–and they did quite well. If they kept score for the team, the Old Forge team would have come in second behind a very strong Remsen team. Alyssa Green led her team with a ninth place finish. Right behind Green came Rachelle Manzi in 10th, Natalie Herron in 11th, Reagan Ehrensbeck in 13th, Amanda Huber in 17th and Charlotte Clark in 18th.

Due to the junior varsity and varsity boys soccer games out of town, the boys varsity team did not have enough boys to field a scoring team. The three individuals that could run that day did very well. Brendan Kelly led the way for Old Forge with a 5th place finish with Jack Rivet right behind him in sixth. Collin Weedmark had his best race of the season with a strong 14th place finish. Herkimer won the meet.

In the varsity girls run, it was no contest as the Old Forge girls placed their entire team in the top ten finishers and easily defeated all four teams. Laura Levi led the way with a first place finish, Rachel Smith placed second, Emily Rudolph was fourth, Emily Greene was sixth and Brittany Johnston had her best race of the season with a ninth place finish.