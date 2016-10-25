Photos by Carol Perkins – Carter Kelly battles Bishop Grimes for the ball.

by Dave Clark

Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team qualified for the Class D, Section III Soccer Playoffs with a fine 8-5-1 record. That record gave them a ninth seed just behind Bishop grimes who had a 9-6-1 record. That meant that Old Forge had to travel to Syracuse to play on the better seeded team’s field. When an eighth and ninth seeded teams meet, one expects a close game and this was exactly that.

The two teams battled hard on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and no one could place the ball into the net. Both teams had excellent chances at scoring, but did not. Grimes may have had more chances, but fine goal tending by David Ehrensbeck and some excellent defensive play kept Grimes from scoring. Erik Lenci, who played a good game, cleared two shots away from goal that would have gone in. Connor Ulrich played, perhaps, his best game of the year at the other wing fullback position. Tyler Kearns and Dylan LaPorte played their usual solid games helping toward the shutout.

After 80 minutes of play and two overtime periods, the two teams were still scoreless and a penalty kick shootout was necessary. After the first round of kicks, the two teams were still tied. Both teams made four of their five kicks. Carter Kelly, Sully Ulrich, Noah Lamphear and Josh Kelly all were successful on their kicks.

In the second round, a “sudden victory” round, Grimes hit their first shot in and the pressure was on Waddie Kalil who promptly placed his shot in. Grimes hit the upright on the next shot giving a chance for Kearns to be the hero. A successful shot would win the game. Kearns placed the ball smartly into the back of the net in the lower left hand corner and Old Forge had its victory. I wonder if the team’s experience in the Columbus Day Tournament, when they lost the game in the same situation as this, helped them. I think, yes.

The team had little chance to savor its fine victory over a good Grimes team as the winner had to face the top seed, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 21 at HCCC. Poland had already defeated Old Forge twice in the league and many coaches feel that it is very difficult to defeat a team three times in a season. I have said before, I would rather face a team that I have defeated twice than the other way around.

Poland definitely showed why they were seeded number one in this game as they had complete control of the game with a convincing 4-0 victory. Old Forge needed to show a better offense against Poland to have any chance of victory and their failure to finish plays cost them.

Ehrensbeck had 10 saves in the game and Kearns played an excellent game, but that was not enough. Poland moves on and will definitely be challenged the rest of the way. They are sporting their best team in a few years and have surprised many teams this year and we will be cheering for them the rest of the way.

The Old Forge team can look back at this year and be proud of their final 9-6-1 record. Not a lot was expected of this team as most of the starters last year were seniors. After opening the season with three straight losses–all by one goal–they then went on a 9-3-1 streak to finish at 9-6-1.

Next year’s team could be even better with many key players returning, but they will miss the seniors on this team. TJ Hulser, Brendan Kelly, Carter Kelly, Erik Lenci, Nikolai Orekhov and Connor Ulrich, all played their last game of their high school careers at the Town of Webb School against Poland. Remember, every team that is good enough to make the playoffs, finishes its season with a loss–except the eventual state champion. There is nothing to be ashamed of losing in the playoffs.

Cross country

running

The cross country running teams took part in the CSC League Championship Meet held at West Canada Valley last Saturday, Oct. 22.

All of the divisions of the CSC were competing in the same race and they had 20 schools in attendance. The places that the runners have are the places against all of the schools, not just our own division.

Three girls from Old Forge took part in the girls modified race. They were led by Maria Lutz who placed 41st. Rachelle Manzi was next followed by Alyssa Green.

In the boys’ varsity competition, Brendan Kelly was Old Forge’s top finisher in 44th place. Kelly was followed in order by, Jack Rivet, Nick Olsen, Tyler Rudolph, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny and Ryan Johnston. There were over 100 runners in the race and Sauquoit was the overall winning team. In our division, Oriskany placed first, West Canada was second and New York Mills, third. Overall, the Old Forge team placed 13th among the 20 schools competing.

In the girls’ varsity race, Rachel Smith was still nursing an injured ankle and did not run, leaving the girls with a non-scoring team. However, Laura Levi placed in the top ten with a fine seventh place finish. Emily Greene was next followed by Emily Rudolph and Brittany Johnston. New York Mills was the overall winner of the meet upsetting a fine Clinton team.

The teams are not finished yet. They will compete in the Adirondack Invitational this Saturday, Oct. 29. That meet is a very well attended meet as teams like the competition leading up to the sectional meet the following week.

Girls modified

soccer

The girls’ modified soccer team played three games this past two weeks and that put an end to their season.

Monday, Oct. 12, they hosted a good West Canada team and the two teams locked into a great exciting game. In their finest game of the season, the teams ended the game tied at two after two overtime periods could not settle the tie. Laura Bogardus and Lexi Aliasso played outstanding games on defense to help their goalie, Julia Bernard, who ended up with six saves. In this sharp passing game, Karleigh Hollister scored one goal and assisted on a goal by Alyssa Green.

Friday, Oct. 21, they lost to West Canada, 2-0 with most of the damage coming in the fourth period. The team was shy eight players and they seemed to tire in the last part of the game allowing West Canada to take home the win. Bernard had a good game in goal as she recorded 16 saves.

Saturday, Oct. 22, they lost to the undefeated Adirondack team, 7-2. Adirondack is so good that they rarely give up goals. Old Forge did get both of their goals by Hollister.

Coach, Kristin Armendola, felt that the team had a good year and showed steady improvement throughout the season.