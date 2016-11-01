by Dave Clark

Cross country running

In preparation for the upcoming sectional meet at Chittenango this Saturday, Nov. 5, coach, Tim Leach, entered his team in the annual Adirondack Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday, Oct. 29. The meet is always a very competitive meet with many large schools competing. Old Forge, the smallest school in the meet had to compete against over 30 schools and over 200 runners.

In the girls modified race, Maria Lutz was the only girl running and she finished in the middle of the pack of 91 runners.

In the boys’ varsity race, Brendan Kelly was the top runner for the Eskimos followed, in order, by Jack Rivet, Nick Olsen, Tyler Rudolph, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny and Ryan Johnston. The race was divided into two sections with a total of 228 runners competing.

In the girls’ varsity race, Laura Levi had the best finish of all of our runners as she placed eighth in her race and 13th in the merged two races. That is a fine showing against some large schools with a total number of runners at 185. Emily Rudolph was next in 24th place, Rachel Smith, running for the first time since her injury, placed 36th. Emily Greene was 44th and Brittany Johnston was 90th. As a team, Old Forge placed ninth in their race among 17 schools and overall in the merged race, they placed 12th among 31 schools.

After their meet at Chittenango, they will have a day of rest on Sunday and the next day, Nov. 7, they all start the winter sports season.

Soccer playoff results

To keep you posted as to how the soccer playoffs are going in Class D, both Poland teams were top seeded and both teams made it to the championship game.

The Poland boys’ team lost to McGraw, 2-0, to give McGraw their first Section III title in their school’s history. Poland had good chances to score in the first half that ended in a 0-0 tie. Once McGraw scored in the second half, they hit on another score only five minutes later. That ends the season for a fine Poland team led by eleven seniors who played their last game for their team. The game was played on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Sauquoit.

The Poland girls. varsity team also reached the final game after just getting by a tough Cincinnatus team, 2-0, in overtime in their semi-final game. That set up the final game played Saturday, Oct. 29, at SUNY Cortland. Their opponent was state ranked Sackets Harbor, ranked fifth in the state, they lost to the number one ranked team in the state, Poland, 3-0.

After a scoreless first half, Poland finally got on the scoreboard in the 49th minute of play and dominated the rest of the game. Poland went through the section III playoffs without giving up a goal. That brings back memories when in 1980, coach, Pat Farmer, led his girls team to victory in the sectionals without giving up a goal. The goalie that year was my daughter, Kathy and that is why I probably remember it so well.

Poland now goes on to play the Section IV winner, South Kortright. South Kortright is state-ranked number two and it should be a great game. This first round game of the state tournament is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the Fulton High School Field.

One last note on sectional play is about the Mount Markham soccer team. Coached by the legendary Charlie Engle, they have made it to the final game for the Section III title to be played on Tuesday, Nov. 1, against Bishop Ludden. Engle was here for an early season scrimmage and in talking with him, he announced that this is his last year. I wrote an article on Engle last year being the winningest soccer coach in New York State. Second place to him was far back.