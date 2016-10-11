Columbus Day Soccer Tournament

Watertown IHC and the Blessed Virgin Mary school were the big winners in the second annual David R. Leach Memorial Columbus Day Soccer Tournament held Oct. 8 and 9. In all, this is the 46th consecutive year of this soccer tournament for the boys and the 35th year for the girls.

The first day went as follows: In the first game, Watertown easily defeated Adirondack to move to the championship game and Blessed Virgin Mary had their hands full against a young Carthage team before winning 3-2. The Old Forge girls’ team lost to a young, but talented, Bolton Landing team who are currently ranked eighth in the state among Class D schools. Finally, in a wild and hard fought game, Utica Academy of Science defeated the Old Forge boys’ soccer team in a shootout after both teams battled through a total of 90 minutes without a score. In this game, Old Forge had the better of the play, but could not finish and get that badly needed score. They played hard and were strong defensively with Waddie Kalil shutting down any shot Utica had. Kalil later had to leave the game with an injury and David Ehrensbeck stepped in to finish the game. Utica finally got the win on the second set of penalty kick periods and advanced to the finals. It was another tough blow to our team who have played so hard, but can’t get the big win. Officially, for the team’s record, this goes down as a tie for both teams.

In the girls’ consolation game, Old Forge, also a team with difficulties finishing on offense, used goals by Rachel Smith and Laura Levi to take a 2-0 lead at the half. They allowed Adirondack to take control of play in the second half, but they were most fortunate that Adirondack had trouble finishing as they sent errant kicks off the mark in seemingly easy scoring chances. The Eskimos ended up winning the game, 2-0. The defense led by Emily Greene and Alex Sutherland helped goalie, Mackenzie LaPorte, record the shutout. Midfielder, Dayna DeAngelo, had an outstanding game as she controlled the play at her midfield position and got the ball to her front line teammates. The win was their third victory of the season.

In the second consolation game, Old Forge broke loose on offense (where has that been all year?) and played their best ball of the season in defeating Carthage, 7-1. What made this more remarkable is that this was against a good young Carthage team. In the first half, they struck early and often. They had a 3-0 lead before Carthage scored their only goal of the game. In the last two minutes of play in the half, they scored two more goals to take a 5-1 halftime lead. They continued to play solid soccer the entire second half as the defense played well and Ehrensbeck, playing his first full game for the varsity, played a solid game in goal.

Josh Kelly led his team offensively with three goals and two assists. A great game. Dylan LaPorte, Nikolai Orekhov, Carter Kelly and Charlie Uzdavinis all scored one goal each. Other assists were recorded by Uzdavinis with two and Noah Lamphear with one. The defense was led by the outstanding play of Tyler Kearns, a quiet force on this team because he gets little chance to score from his sweeper position, but he is as important to the team as any player on the field.

If the team can use this game as a turning point to their scoring woes, they will be one tough team to play in the sectionals coming up soon. They have already qualified for sectional play with a current 6-5-1 record with two games left at ODY and Adirondack.

The Watertown IHC girls defeated Bolton, 3-2 and the Blessed Virgin Mary boys defeated Utica Academy of Science, 4-0 in the championship games.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team played one league game this past week prior to the weekend tournament. Tuesday, Oct. 4, they journeyed to Oriskany to take on a team that had defeated them earlier in the season at home. In a very exciting game, Old Forge pulled out a 3-2 victory that had to give them some extra confidence going into the tournament.

Laura Levi scored the games first goal to give her team a lead until the closing of the half when Oriskany tied the game. Levi scored her second goal early in the second half to make the score read, 2-1 in the Eskimos favor. Just when one thought we will go home with a victory, Oriskany scored the tying goal with about six minutes left to play. The Old Forge girls responded very well and came back with a goal with two minutes left. Paige Schweinsberg had her first goal of the season and one of the most important goals for the team this year. Schweinsberg has played steady ball all season and it was nice to see her get that winning goal.

Dayna DeAngelo, one of the main players on the team, assisted on two of the goals. On defense, Sydney Payne had another strong performance.

Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys’ JV soccer team had a difficult week playing three games against three great soccer programs.

Monday, Oct. 3, they traveled to Cooperstown and lost that game, 3-2. It was a tough loss to take, but, the boys know that they had to play well to stay with them. Thailer Ehrensbeck and Austin Ludwig scored the goals for the Eskimos, with Tyler Rudolph and Jacob Bolton each getting an assist.

They played Poland next and at home on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Old Forge struck first on a goal by Nolan Fenton assisted by Ludwig. Poland scored halfway through the half in this closely played game at that point. Then Poland ripped off two goals in the last two minutes of the half to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Poland then went on to an easy victory. The stats of the game showed that Poland clearly deserved their win

Friday, Oct. 7, before a big following, as many people came to watch and be there for the bonfire and alumni game, the team played host to Hamilton, a team that had defeated them 4-1 earlier in the season.

Old Forge lost two starters, Ben Evans and Thailer Ehrensbeck in the Poland game and they are lost for the season. With only 12 players suited up to play, the team played a very good first half and it culminated into a 2-0 halftime lead. Bradley Sexton and Fenton scored the goals, Fenton’s goal was a great shot from outside that the Hamilton goalie had no chance of stopping.

You can’t hold a good team down forever and that is what happened in the second half as Hamilton came back to tie the game at 2-2. It looked like it would go into overtime when, with 25 seconds to play, Wyatt Beckingham scored his first goal of the year to win the game for his team. It was a fitting climax to another very exciting game by this team. Remember the Adirondack game?

Every member of the team contributed positively toward the victory. The defense of Nick Olsen, Josh Huber at the wings and the stopper, Jim Connell did a good job, the offensive line moved the ball past the defense very well, especially by Ludwig, the midfield, led by Shane Hulser was good and David Ehrensbeck had a couple of very good saves in goal. However, my MVP of the game has to go to Rudolph who was all over the field stopping Hamilton’s drives and delivering the ball downfield. His hustle saved us many times on defense.

Beckingham’s goal brought the entire Old Forge crowd together and put them in just the right mood as they prepare for the tournament. Unfortunately, later in the evening the lights went out postponing the alumni game.

Boys modified

soccer

Coach Andrew Moore has his team rolling as they continue on their winning ways.

Last week I was able to give you the scores and now here are some of the stats of those games. In the ODY victory, the two teams were tied at the half, 2-2. Old Forge came back strong to win 6-2. George Uzdavinis, Clifford Donovan and Jared Kane each scored two goals to lead the team.

The Adirondack game ended in a 9-2 victory as the team came from a 2-0 deficit to explode for their nine goals. Uzdavinis had a great day as he scored five goals to lead his team. Ethan Ehrensbeck and Kane scored two goals each.

Uzdavinis scored the only goal for Old Forge in a 6-1loss at Holland Patent.

In the 3-0 victory over Remsen, Uzdavinis, Kane and Cedric Barkauskas each scored a goal.

In their last game played on Thursday, Oct. 6, they defeated Poland, 4-3, in a very exciting game. Again, they had to come from behind to get the victory showing a willingness not to give up. The following facts about the game were given to me by members of the team and I forward it as correct facts–but have some doubts. Anyway, the report of the game was that Donovan scored two goals and Uzdavinis and Kane each had one goal.

The team has shown very good defensive play and the goal tending duties are manned by Anthony Gaffney. The defense tends to start out slowly, but, then kicks it into high gear when needed.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team played one non-league game this past week and one league game.

Monday, Oct. 3, Old Forge hosted Waterville in a non-league game and came away with a key 2-1 victory.

With only 2:45 gone on the clock, Calvin Barkauskas, a ninth grader just brought up to the varsity team, kicked home a goal to give his team a very quick 1-0 lead. Josh Kelly got the game winning goal later in the game to give his team a 2-1 victory. Charlie Uzdavinis and Sully Ulrich each had an assist. The defense, led by Tyler Kearns and Dylan LaPorte, did a good job in helping goalie, Waddie Kalil, having to make only five saves for the game. The major stats for the game were very even.

Thursday, Oct. 6, the Eskimos hosted Poland in a do or die situation as far as a league title is concerned. Unfortunately, Poland continued to go undefeated in the league by winning the game, 4-0. That clinches at least a tie for first for Poland and eliminates Old Forge from title consideration. Poland now stands at 4-0 in the league and 11-1 overall. Old Forge slipped to 2-3 in the league and 5-5 overall.

The game was not as one-sided as the score would indicate. The stats actually favored Old Forge for this game. Poland scored two goals that they should never have had and Old Forge had a number of opportunities to score, but, could not finish. We have seen that in many of the games and when they do start to score, this team can play with most teams. One shot rattled the cross bar, another hit one upright to the other and failed to go in.

Cross country running

The boys and girls cross country teams took part in their toughest CSC competition to date, last Wednesday, Oct. 5, at New York Mills. Other schools competing that day were Cooperstown, Little Falls, Sherburne-Earlville and Clinton. Clinton is one of the strongest teams in the Utica area and New York Mills is the favored team to win our division of the CSC.

The girls varsity team did not have a full team as one girl was out with an injury and one for illness. They have just five runners and cannot have one person missing or they do not score as a team. Clinton was the overall winner in both the girls and boys division.

Laura Levi led her team with a sixth place finish. That alone, shows just how tough the competition was that day. Emily Rudolph was 11th and Brittany Johnston was the other Old Forge finisher with a 34th place.

The boys varsity was missing Tyler Rudolph and Nick Olsen because of a soccer game, but, they did have the other five runners to compete as a team. They defeated Little Falls and Sherburne-Earville and with the two missing runners they could have defeated two other opponents as they lost by narrow margins to those two teams.

In the non-scoring girls modified race, the top three runners for Old Forge were Rachelle Manzi, Alyssa Green and Amanda Huber in that order.