Season finale

The girls’ varsity soccer team played their last game Friday, Oct. 14, against ODY. Here the Eskimos pose with their coach, Kerrin Ehrensbeck. Good season girls!

Cross country running

The boys and girls cross country teams took part in a CSC meet held at Mount Markham last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Canastota, Hamilton and Little Falls also competed in the meet.

Girls varsity only had two runners competing due to a soccer game conflict and could not compete as a team. Emily Rudolph placed sixth in the run and Brittany Johnston placed 16th.

The boys had their full team available and were led by Brendan Kelly in fifth and Jack Rivet in sixth. Following Rivet were Tyler Rudolph in 12th, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny in 22nd, Collin Weedmark in 24th, Ryan Johnston in 28th and Nick Olsen in 30th. The places were good enough to defeat Mt. Markham and Little Falls and a close loss to Hamilton by only three points.

The girls modified team had most of their runners out due to a soccer game and only Maria Lutz was available to run. Lutz, running in her first meet of her young career, placed 13th.

Boys modified

soccer

The boys’ modified soccer team played three games this past week, all on the road.

They tied West Canada on their field last Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1-1, on a goal by George Uzdavinis. Thursday, Oct. 13, they traveled to ODY and gained another win with a 3-1 victory. Still maintaining a fine winning record, the team was paced by Brady Payne, Clifford Donovan and Ethan Ehrensbeck with each scoring one goal.

I have no stats on their loss to Adirondack on Saturday, Oct. 15. This was probably their poorest effort this year. Maybe three road trips in one week took its toll. They still are sporting a winning record.

Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys’ junior varsity soccer team played only one game this week–their last game of the season–at Adirondack, Saturday, Oct. 15.

Old Forge had the benefit of the strong wind and scored the first goal of the game by Austin Ludwig. With some fine goal tending by David Ehrensbeck, the team held on to lead at the half, 1-0. Adirondack did outplay Old Forge in that half but could not get the ball past Ehrensbeck.

Once Adirondack had the benefit of the wind in the second half, they really took charge. They scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull out the victory, 3-1.

The boys did not have a winning season, but they were competitive in most of their games. Two freshmen and one sophomore were members of the varsity team and they also had some key injuries. I still feel that the team, when they become members of the varsity, will have a fine competitive team in their last years at the Town of Webb School.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team played two away games this past week at ODY and at Adirondack.

Thursday, Oct. 13, arriving late for the game, the two halves had to be cut to shorter times to get the game in before it became too dark to continue. Sully Ulrich scored the first goal on a well placed penalty kick and Noah Lamphear got credit for the second goal that was deflected in by an ODY defenseman. The final scored was 2-0 and it was a fine effort on a field that is difficult to play on. The win gave the team a final 3-3 record in the league and a third place finish among the four schools in our soccer division. The win also insured a winning season overall.

In their last regular season game, the team just got by a scrappy Adirondack team on Saturday, Oct. 15. Old Forge scored the first goal and only goal of the first half. Carter Kelly got that goal.

Adirondack had the benefit of the wind in the second half and tied the game with the only shot that got by Macgregor Ritz-Kenny, substituting for the injured Waddie Kalil. With 12 minutes to play, Charlie Uzdavinis put in the winning goal to give his team a 2-1 victory. Uzdavinis assisted on Kelly’s goal and Sully Ulrich assisted on Uzdavinis’s goal.

It was not an easy victory and the team had to work hard for it. This is the kind of game that can only help the team as they begin playoff competition this week. The team finished with a fine 8-5-1 record and awaits the results of the seeding meeting which will take place soon after I finish this article.

Girls modified

soccer

The girls’ modified soccer team played three games recently and picked up two victories.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, they journeyed to Oriskany and came away with a great 5-2 victory. It was a fine victory with the entire team contributing to the win. Karleigh Hollister scored three goals and Cameron Gribneau and Alana Haehl each had one goal. Assists went to Alyssa Green and Reagan Ehrensbeck.

The next game they played was at Poland on Thursday, Oct. 6 and was the most exciting game of the season. The teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of the game. Hollister scored both goals for Old Forge and Ehrensbeck assisted on one of them.

In the “sudden Victory” overtime, Ehrensbeck got the winning goal to give her team their second straight victory

Saturday, Oct. 8, they played Holland Patent on the Webb school field. Holland Patent was too strong for our team and they took home a 6-0 victory. It may have been a poorer game for us, but, the opponent was just too fast and they passed the ball extremely well.

Hopefully, I will have the results of their games against West Canada and ODY, played this past week, in next week’s edition of the Express.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team played two league games this past week and had to win both games to qualify for the sectionals.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, they hosted a good West Canada team who they nearly defeated earlier in the season. West Canada took control of the game early and had a 2-0 lead at the half. Old Forge mounted little on the offensive end as they did not have one shot on goal for the half.

The second half was much the same, as West Canada controlled the play and finished with a 4-0 victory.

Friday, Oct. 14, the girls made the long trip to Van Hornesville to take on ODY in their last game of the season.

Led by the teams high scorer, Laura Levi, they carved out a fine 3-0 victory. Levi scored two goals to raise her number to a team high 10 goals. Abby Kelly scored the other goal for Old Forge. Mackenzie LaPorte and Ashley Eisenhart divided the goal keeping chores to share in the shut out. The defense for Old Forge played a solid game allowing their goalies to only record four saves.

The team ended their season of play with four victories. The team has a fine group of players coming back next year, but, they will miss the seniors on the team, Lexie Beal, Shelby Townsend, Alex DiOrio, Sydney Payne, Ashley Eisenhart and Lauren Beckingham.