Girls modified volleyball

The girls’ modified volleyball team, always the first team to get started in the winter sports season, has begun practice preparing for their first game on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at home. Kristin Armendola is the coach as she stepped down from the jayvee team to take over the modified team.

Armendola has a large squad and will be hard pressed to play all of her team in the games. Members of her team are: Laura Bogardus, Reagan Ehrensbeck, Alyssa Green, Cam Gribneau, Alana Haehl, Amanda Huber, Shelly Manzi, Saige Rowe, Alison Russell, Brooke Schweinsberg, Elsa Vellone, Katie Kelly, Skyler Madtes, Sarah Beck, Chelsea Clark, Chloe Clark, Katie Case, Katie Huber and Lexi Aliasso.

Fall Sports Awards ceremony

The Falls Sports Award ceremony was held last Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Town of Webb School Gymnasium. President of the Varsity Club, TJ Hulser, introduced the coaches and welcomed all of the guests present that night. As usual, the coaches talked about their team and announced some individual awards.

Tim Leach, coach of the boys and girls cross country running teams, had one runner who made the league all-star team and was ranked in the top 10 of all Section III, Class D runners. To no one’s surprise, it was Laura Levi.

Alicia Burnett, coach of the girls junior varsity soccer team, gave out individual awards to all members of her team.

Kevin Kress, coach of the boys junior varsity soccer team, was unable to attend and Tanner Russell stepped in to give out Kress’s awards. David Ehrensbeck was named the most improved player on the team and Tyler Rudolph was named the most valuable member of the team.

Kerrin Ehrensbeck, coach of the girls varsity soccer team, announced that four members of her team were chosen to the all-star team and honorable mention team. Dayna DeAngelo and Alexandra Sutherland were selected to the honorable mention team and Laura Levi, the team’s high scorer and Sydney Payne, a strong and aggressive defensive player, were both selected to the all-star team. In addition, Payne was named as the most improved player on the team and Emily Greene was the recipient of the Coach’s Award.

Tanner Russell, coach of the boys varsity soccer team, gave out the most improved player award to Connor Ulrich and the Coach’s Award to TJ Hulser. Josh Kelly and Charlie Uzdavinis were picked to the honorable mention team and the strong duo defensemen, Tyler Kearns and Dylan LaPorte, were selected to the all-star team.

Soccer playoff results

When the girls number one team in the state meets the number two seeded team, one would expect a very good competitive game. Often that is not the case, but in this matchup between Poland and South Kortright last Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fulton, it was an overtime game and one filled with excitement.

Section IV’s champion, South Kortright, scored the first and only goal in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. That goal was the first goal allowed by the stingy Poland defense. Quickly into the second half, coach Tom Basel’s daughter, Leah, only a freshman, scored the tying goal. Poland controlled much of the second half without another goal and the game went into overtime.

Overtime is when Poland seems to really go to work as attested by their 2-0 victory over Cincinnatus in the semi-final round of the Section III playoffs. Poland was even better this time as they scored three goals in the two 10-minute overtime periods played to give them a 4-1 victory. In girls soccer, it is not a “sudden victory” overtime as in the boys rules as they must play the full two periods.

Poland now heads to Homer High School Saturday, Nov. 12, for a 10 a.m. semifinal game against Bolton/Warrensburg. They need two more victories to be crowned the state champions. The Bolton team is no stranger to the Old Forge fans as they competed in the Columbus Day tournament this year.

The scary thing about the Poland team for all opponents next year is that they start three freshmen and three sophomores. In addition, their high scoring sophomore, Keara Blumenstock, was not able to compete this entire season due to a torn ACL. They will be happy to see her return next year.

Mt. Markham soccer

The Mt. Markham boys soccer team lost their championship game to Bishop Ludden, 2-0, this past week ending their coach, Charlie Engle’s soccer coaching career.

Engle finished his career atop of the NYSPHSAA wins list with 654 victories over a 49 year coaching stint. That is an average of over 13 victories every year he coached. A sensational career.

Engle started coaching when soccer was starting to be more competitive in New York. He had to adjust his style of coaching through the years to keep up with the new soccer alignments. Soccer continued to become a much more competitive sport as more schools started their soccer programs and they were guided by better coaching. It didn’t matter to Engle, his teams just kept on winning.

Cross country running

The boys and girls varsity cross country running teams competed in the Sectional Championships this past Saturday, Nov. 5 at Chittenango. Hundreds of runners representing the Section III schools took part. In cross country, many class C schools drop down to Class D–just like they did in track years ago–and they divided the race into D1 and D2. Old Forge, the smallest school competing, naturally was a D2 team.

The girls were missing one girl and could not compete as a team. Laura Levi led her team with a 22nd place finish counting both the D1 and D2 runners. Her place was not good enough to move on to state competition, but Levi will be back next year knowing what has to be done to take the next step. Rachel Smith was next followed by Emily Greene and Brittany Johnston. The entire girls team will be back next year.

The varsity boys team did have enough for a team with five boys available to run. As a D2 team, they were led by Brendan Kelly who came in 28th place just ahead of his teammate, Jack Rivet who finished in 29th. Nick Olsen was next followed by Macgregor Ritz-Kenny and Ryan Johnston. There were a total of 175 runners in the combined D1, D2 race. Beaver River won the D2 race with Old Forge in eighth place among the 15 schools that competed in that race. Sauquoit Valley won the D1 race. In the girls race, Beaver River won the D2 race and South Lewis won the D1 race.

That is the official ending of the season for these runners as they get set to play volleyball, basketball or skiing starting Monday, Nov. 7.