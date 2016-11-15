High school basketball rosters

The Town of Webb High School basketball teams have been working out for over a week now and the coaches, Tom Greco and Andy Kalil are getting close to naming who is on what team.

Greco, the varsity coach and Kalil, the junior varsity coach, have the following boys out for their teams: TJ Hulser, Carter Kelly, Erik Lenci, Connor Ulrich, Waddie Kalil, Tyler Kearns, Josh Kelly, Ryan Johnston, Josh Huber, Tyler Pittarelli, Skyler Delano, Sully Ulrich, David Ehrensbeck, Shane Hulser, Wyatt Beckingham, Jim Connell, Nolan Fenton, Dylan LaPorte and Collin Weedmark.

The teams will be picked by the time they have a home scrimmage on Nov. 21.

Nordic ski team roster

The Nordic ski team has their rosters all set to go as they build to their opening encounter on Dec. 10 at Osceola. The veteran coach, John Leach, has the following athletes on his roster: Tyler Rudolph, Jack Rivet, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny, Emily Greene, Laura Levi, Rachel Smith, Emily Rudolph, Julie Brosemer and Mikeeli Hanson.

Alpine ski team roster

Terry Murray, coach of the varsity Alpine ski team, has the following boys and girls on his team. Like all rosters at this time, it is always a possibility that changes could be made: Lauren Beckingham, Alex DiOrio, Sydney Payne, Alex Sutherland, Alexis Hollister, Paige Schweinsberg, Abby Kelly, Hannah Kane, Johanna Lutz, Tyler Kane, Charlie Uzdavinis, Noah Lamphear, Calvin Barkauskas, Thailer Ehrensbeck and Dylan LaPorte.

Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 16

GMODVB vs. Remsen at home 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

GMODVB at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

GJVVB at Little Falls 10 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

BJVBB vs. Beaver River at home 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)

BVBB vs. Beaver River at home 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

GMODVB vs. Clinton at home 4:30 p.m.