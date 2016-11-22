Girls volleyball

The girls’ junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams have been selected by their coaches and they are preparing for their first game of the year which will be played on Thursday, Dec. 1 at home against South Lewis. Starting time for the jayvee game will be at 6 p.m. Alicia Burnett will be coaching the jayvee team. It is Burnett’s first volleyball coaching job.

Burnett has the following girls on her team: Britney Levi, Brittany Johnston, Caitlin Russell, Melissa Hoffman, Shelby Mayeu, Natalie Brownsell, Rianna Lindsay, Brooke Dolan, Lili Pittarelli, Madison Palmer, Megan DeFilipps and Trinity Liddle.

Jessica Brownsell returns as the varsity volleyball coach and she has the following girls on her team: Mickayla Abrial, Lexie Beal, Montana Burrell, Dayna DeAngelo, Ashley Eisenhart, Alana Howard, Mackenzie LaPorte, Katie Ludwig, Natasha Manktelow, Laura Rubyor, Erin Timmerman and Shelby Townsend.

Week’s sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 22

GMODVB vs. Clinton at home 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

GMODVB at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.

BJVBB at Little Falls 6 p.m.

BVBB at Little Falls 7:30 p.m.