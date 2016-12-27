Boys junior varsity basketball

The junior varsity basketball team played one game this past week and that was played last Monday, Dec. 19, at Owen D. Young in Van Hornesville.

After a 20-20 tie at the half, ODY opened up a nine point lead by the end of the third period and went on to win the game 49-38. One bad period was the ball game and if the players learned anything, it would have to be that you can never let up in any game you play. If you cannot play as hard as you can all the way, you are not helping the team.

Jim Connell led all scorers with 17 points. Connell also had three rebounds, two assists, two steals, six deflections and two blocked shots. Shane Hulser had his best outing of the year with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and one blocked shot. Wyatt Beckingham had three points and Tyler Pittarelli had two points, three rebounds and three assists.

Boys varsity basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team lost to ODY last Monday, Dec. 19, by the score of 49-46 in a game they should have easily won. The team must take a long hard look at why they lost and what they can do to not let this happen again. It is not just the effort you put out in a game but, how hard you prepare for each game. An old saying is that you “play the game as you practice it.”

Old Forge led at the end of the first three quarters. They only had a 17-16 lead at the half, a poorly played half. They played their best ball for part of the third period and went into the fourth period with a 32-23 lead. What happened in that fourth period needs to be looked at by all of the players. ODY scored 23 points in three periods of play and then they scored 26 points in the fourth period to win the game.

Josh Kelly led the Eskimos with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals; Erik Lenci had eight points, two rebounds and one steal; Tyler Kearns had eight points, seven rebounds and one steal; TJ Hulser had five points and 10 rebounds; Waddie Kalil had six points and five rebounds; Carter Kelly had five points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block; and Sully Ulrich had two points, three rebounds one assist and one steal.

They have most of their schedule in front of them and anything less than their best is unacceptable. Lets hope that they turn this season around and make it a season that they can be proud of.

Girls modified volleyball

I have the results of the girls’ modified volleyball team’s last three games to get you caught up with their progress.

Saturday, Dec. 10, they played a home game against Adirondack. The A team lost 25-10, 25-12 and 25-22. Whenever you see three games played with one team winning all three, the third game is just for extra practice and game time for the girls who played the least time in the first two games. In this game, the team did not work as a team as well as Coach, Kristin Armendola would like and thus, a poor game.

Cameron Gribneau was 8/10 in serving with five aces, one kill and two digs. Other aces were served by Alana Haehl, Alison Russell, Elsa Vellone and there was an assist by Rachelle Manzi.

The B team lost 25-16, 23-25 and 25-18. They played very well with a few missed serves being the difference. Sarah Beck had a great game serving the ball as she was 20/20 with nine aces. Other aces were served by Amanda Huber, Kathryn Kelly, Chelsea Clark and Reagan Ehrensbeck.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, they played at Clinton. The A team played very well, but, lost 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. Like the B team, a few missed serves cost them the game. Aces were by Alyssa Green, Gribneau, Haehl, Manzi, Saige Rowe and Vellone. Assists were by Laura Bogardus, Manzi, Rowe and Vellone and kills by Green, Gribneau, Manzi and Rowe with a dig by Green.

The B team played their best game of the year and it paid off with a 26-24, 25-22, 14-25 victory. Serving was the key to their victory as Beck was 11/12 with six aces and Huber was 9/12 with four aces. Skyler Madtes, Russell, Kelly, Clark and Ehrensbeck also had aces.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, they hosted Westmoreland and the A team came away with a great victory; 25-13, 25-11 and 27-25. This was another excellent game for the team.

Alexandria Aliasso, playing in her first came since an early concussion, sparked the team with 9/10 serving with five aces. Other aces were by Green, Gribneau and Haehl. Kills were recorded by Bogardus, Green, Rowe, Vellone and Aliasso. In addition, Green, Gribneau and Haehl had digs.

The B team lost 25-23, 7-25 and 25-13. This was another good game played by this young team.

Beck, who has been a very consistent server all season, was 14/15 with 10 aces. Beck had 12 successful serves in a row. Madtes also had a good game at the serving line with 13/15 with 10 aces. Huber, Russell, Kelly and Clark had aces, Clark and Madtes had assists and Madtes and Russell had kills.

Girls varsity volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team played two league games this past week against Morrisville-Eaton and Remsen.

Monday, Dec. 19, the team took the long trip to Morrisville. The team seemed not ready for a contest and I don’t know if it was the long trip or getting the Christmas spirit which lost their focus. Anyway, they lost 3-0 and were never too competitive in any of the games.

Mackenzie LaPorte had one ace and five digs; Laura Rubyor had two assists, Ashley Eisenhart had one ace and one dig and Dayna DeAngelo had one kill, one assist, one block and one dig.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, they hosted Remsen, last years champions and played a good match against a strong team and lost 3-1. The scores were: 25-18, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-22. The longer the match, the better our team was playing and if they could have won the fourth game, a big upset was a strong possibility going into the fifth and deciding set. After a poor outing on Monday, it was nice to see them come back with a strong performance.

Mickayla Abrial had one ace, one kill, one assist and six digs; DeAngelo had five aces, 11 kills, two blocks and 12 digs; Eisenhart had one ace, one kill and three digs; LaPorte had one kill and three digs; Katie Ludwig had four assists and seven digs; Natasha Manktelow had one kill and three digs; Rubyor had three aces, four assists and four digs and Erin Timmerman had two kills and two digs.

Girls junior varsity volleyball

The girls’ junior varsity, following the same schedule as the varsity, played two league games this past week.

Monday, they played at Morrisville-Eaton and lost in a very competitive match, 25-18 and 25-22.

Natalie Brownsell had one ace as did Brooke Dolan and Brittany Johnston and Caitlin Russell each had two aces.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, they hosted the Remsen Rams and had another good competitive game. The team played well and Russell had, perhaps, her best game of the season as she hustled all over the court to set up her team. Eventually, the Rams won, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-14.

Shelby Mayeu had one kill and three digs; Brownsell had two aces and two digs, Russell had two aces, three kills, four assists and three digs; Megan DeFilipps had one dig, Dolan had eight aces, two kills and two assists and Melissa Hoffman had one kill.