Nordic ski team results

The Nordic ski teams, minus four of their top performers who were at a ski school at Lake Placid, took part in an Section III meet hosted by Adirondack.

In the girls’ modified race, Renee Smith took a third and Dawson Dunn placed second in the boys’ race only two seconds off the winning time.

The boys’ varsity team only had two skiers, one shy of having a team, and did not qualify for team scoring. However, Tyler Rudolph placed fourth and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny was seventh. Camden was the top team in the team competition.

Boys varsity basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team recently took part in the Adirondack Holiday Hoop Tournament held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28. Besides Adirondack and Old Forge, Poland and Sauquoit also took part.

Tuesday, Sauquoit defeated Poland to move on to the championship game. Later, Old Forge and Adirondack locked up to see who would move to that same championship game. The game was close throughout the contest. Old Forge had a 25-23 edge at the half and managed to outscore Adirondack by a small margin in each quarter of the second half to win the game, 56-49.

Carter Kelly led the scoring for the Eskimos with 16 points on five, three-pointers. Kelly also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sully Ulrich had six points, three rebounds, four steals and three assists; Tyler Kearns had two points and three rebounds, Josh Kelly had 10 points, four steals and five assists, Waddie Kalil had five points, three rebounds and three assists; Erik Lenci had five points and TJ Hulser had his biggest night of his career with 12 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots. What a great time for Hulser to rack up a strong double-double.

Wednesday, Poland defeated Adirondack by five points to win the consolation game. Old Forge had to play a very strong Sauquoit team for the championship later in the day. Sauquoit proved why they were the favorite to win the tourney as they opened a big lead in the first quarter on their way to an impressive 68-41 victory. For Old Forge, it was great to get to the title game, but, it is hard to defeat two larger schools in a row.

Kearns was the top scorer in this game for the Eskimos as he had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals for his best game in a varsity uniform. Josh Kelly had six points, four rebounds and two assists; Sully Ulrich had three points, two rebounds, assists and steals; Kalil had four points and four rebounds, TJ Hulser had two points, six rebounds and two assists, Lenci had two points and one rebound, Jimmy Connell had two points and four rebounds and Shane Hulser had one point, five rebounds and two steals.

Both TJ Hulser and Carter Kelly were selected to the tournament all-star team.

Today, Jan. 3, you will finally get a chance to see the jayvee and varsity teams play a home game against Poland. Get out and give your support to the teams as they will have a number of home games this month.