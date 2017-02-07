Alpine skiing

The girls’ and boys’ alpine ski teams recently took part in an invitational meet at Lake Placid in connection with their winter carnival. Tuesday, Jan. 31, they skied at Whiteface and competed in two runs of the giant slalom. Wednesday, Feb. 1, they competed at Pisqah in Saranac Lake with two runs at the slalom skill.

In the boys’ competition, after the two runs of the giant slalom were run, the Old Forge boys had the following places after they totaled the two runs into a combined score. Charlie Uzdavinis placed ninth, Calvin Barkauskas was 12th, Tyler Kane was 16th and Noah Lamphear was 17th.

The boys’ combined times and their finishing places for the slalom run the next day found Uzdavinis in eighth place, Barkauskas in tenth, Kane in 12th, Lamphear in 15th and Thailer Ehrensbeck in 16th.

No team score was given, but based on the information that I saw, it looks like Saranac Lake would have won.

In the girls’ competition, there was no doubt as to who won. Alexis Hollister won both the giant slalom and slalom races to lead her team to an impressive victory. Not only did Hollister win the combined times of each skill being tested, but she won all four runs.

In the giant slalom, Hollister was first, Alex Sutherland was fourth, Sydney Payne was fifth, Hanna Kane was 7th, Lauren Beckingham was 9th, Alex DiOrio was tenth, Johanna Lutz was 12th, Paige Schweinsberg was 13th and Abby Kelly was 14th.

In the slalom race, Hollister was first, Sutherland was third, DiOrio was sixth, Beckingham was seventh, Payne, eighth; Kane, ninth; Schweinsberg was 11th and Kelly, 15th.

It was a dominating show put on by these Old Forge girls and hopes are now high for some great things to come. The next big event will be the Section III Championships held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14 and 15. The competition will be held at McCauley Mountain both days and will start at one p.m. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will be favored to win the meet.

Cross country ski teams

The cross country ski teams continued to be very competitive in their last two meets, both at McCauley Mountain.

Saturday, Jan. 28, the team hosted the other Section III teams. The varsity boys skied over a 10k course with the varsity girls over a 7.5k course.

In the girls’ modified race, Renee Smith was fourth and in the boys’ modified race, Dawson Dunn finally got that elusive first place honor in a close one second victory.

In the boys’ varsity race, Jack Rivet led his team with a strong third place finish with Macgregor Ritz-Kenny placing eighth. Old Forge had only two skiers and could not count in the team score which was won by Camden.

The girls’ varsity followed the same order as they have had all season with a sweep of the top three positions to easily win the team scoring. Emily Greene was first followed by Laura Levi in second and Rachel Smith in third. Emily Rudolph was seventh, Mikeeli Hanson was eighth and Julie Brosemer was 15th.

Friday, Feb. 3, Old Forge, again, hosted the race. In the modified race, Smith was third in the girls race and Dunn was second in the boys race.

The varsity race was set up as a 10k and 7.5 skate race as opposed to last Saturday’s classic race.

Rivet, only a ninth grader, had his best showing as he won the race. Tyler Rudolph placed fifth and Ritz-Kenny was 12th.

In the team scoring, Camden totaled 17 points, Old Forge had 18 and Whitesboro had 21. Holland Patent was far back in fourth with Adirondack a no-show.

In the girls’ race, for the first time this year, the girls did not sweep the competition. Greene placed first, Levi, second and Smith was fourth for a winning team score of seven. In addition, Rudolph was ninth, Hanson, tenth and Brosemer was 21st. Camden was second as the two front runners dominated the competition. No other school was close.

With the Section III Championships coming up, the girls should be heavily favored to win and the boys will have to perform well to win, but they certainly have a fair chance to do just that.

Boys basketball

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, all three teams went to West Canada to play. It was the season opener for the young modified team.

In the first game, a very nervous modified team took the court and fell behind by 14 points in the first period of play. Nerves, yes. They played much better ball in the next three periods and only ended up losing, 31-22.

Clifford Donovan led his team with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals. Cedric Barkauskas had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; George Uzdavinis had three points, four rebounds and four steals; Porter Kelly had six rebounds and one steal; Zach Quinn had five rebounds, one block and three steals; Brady Payne had three steals and Ethan Ehrensbeck had three points, 19 rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Ehrensbeck’s 19 rebounds helped keep his team in the game.

Losing to a larger school and being very competitive should give this team the confidence they need to know that they can be very competitive.

The junior varsity team was the next game and it was not a good game as West Canada won the game easily. I did not see the game, but, if our team played hard all the way, they have nothing to be ashamed of.

Dylan LaPorte led his team with a double-double as he scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds. Skyler Delano had five points, Jimmy Connell had five points, six rebounds, one assist and four blocks and Ryan Johnston had three points.

In the boys varsity game, a bad third period was the difference in this game as West Canada won the game 80-74. After a 34-34 first half tie, West Canada outscored Old Forge 18-6 in the third period. Old Forge came back and had a big fourth period, scoring 32 points, but could not stop West Canada as they scored 26 in that period.

Josh Kelly had a big night as he led his team with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. Sully Ulrich had 11 points and three rebounds; Connor Ulrich had three points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block; Carter Kelly had 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal; TJ Hulser had three points and five rebounds; Waddie Kalil had five points, seven rebounds and one block; Tyler Kearns had eight points and five rebounds and Erik Lenci had nine points, two rebounds and one steal.

Their scheduled home game against ODY on Friday, Feb. 3, was postponed until Feb. 14 starting at 6 p.m. This was the third straight home game that had to be postponed. It does not help as they now have to play back-to-back games twice to finish out the season. That does not help the varsity as they are playing for home court advantage in the first round of the Section III playoffs.

Girls varsity

volleyball

The girls’ varsity volleyball team are nearing the end of their losing season, but they have shown no signs of giving up in the three league games they played this past week.

The girls played at Remsen last Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Rams are leading the league again this year and they defeated Old Forge, 3-0. But the scores of the games showed that Old Forge was very competitive with them. Remsen had to battle hard to win, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19. Our team has not won much, but they showed great improvement.

Lexie Beal had one kill, one assist and two digs; Laura Rubyor had five aces, one kill, one assist and three digs, Dayna DeAngelo had three kills, two blocks and nine digs; Natasha Manktelow had 11 digs; Mackenzie LaPorte had one block and two digs and Ashley Eisenhart had two aces.

The next night, Wednesday, Feb. 1, the team hosted ODY and hoped to get back at them in their loss on their court. That they did. Old Forge won the match, 3-1 by the scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-19. A very competitive, but convincing win.

Mickayla Abrial had three aces, two kills and two digs; DeAngelo had five aces, 13 kills two blocks and 10 digs; LaPorte had one kill and one dig; Katie Ludwig had one ace, three assists and two digs; Manktelow had one ace and three digs; Rubyor had four aces, 11 assists and two digs; Erin Timmerman had three kills and one dig; Eisenhart had one kill, four assists and two digs, Beal had four digs and Montana Burrell had one ace and two digs.

Thursday, Feb. 2, their third straight game without a break, ended up with a very exciting game against New York Mills played on the Old Forge court. The match was closely contested all the way through five games. In the past, Old Forge always found it hard to get a win out of their close games, but not this night. Old Forge won their second game in a row and played their third straight strong game, by defeating the Mills, 3-2. The scores will show just how close this contest was: 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25 and 26-24. It was a wonderful way to close out their season of league play by winning their last two league games.

Abrial had six aces, six kills and 10 digs; Beal had eight digs; Burrell had two aces; DeAngelo had three aces, 18 kills, three assists, two blocks and eight digs; Eisenhart had one ace, two kills, one assist and two digs; LaPorte had two kills; Ludwig had one ace, seven assists and one dig; Manktelow had six digs and Rubyor had seven aces, one kill, 11 assists and eight digs.

Girls junior varsity volleyball

The girls’ junior varsity volleyball team played three games this past week as they continue to show improvement in their play.

Monday, Jan. 30, they played at Remsen and after a slow start, defeated the Rams, 2-1. The scores of the games were: 6-25, 25-21 and 25-22. To come back from that first game and win the match showed a very good attitude from this team. Never give up.

Shelby Mayeu had five digs, Britney Levi had one kill and seven digs; Nat Brownsell had one ace; Brittany Johnston had one ace and four kills; Lili Pittarelli had one kill and one dig; Caitlin Russell had two aces and seven assists; Trinity Liddle had five aces and three digs and Melissa Hoffman had three aces, one kill and two digs.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, they hosted Owen D. Young and they continued to play solid ball in winning that contest, 25-23 and 25-18.

Mayeu had one ace, Levi had one dig, Brownsell had one ace; Johnston had four aces and four kills, Russell had three aces and two assists and Hoffman had two aces and one kill.

Thursday, Feb. 2, they hosted New York Mills and they did not have their “A” game as they lost a heartbreaker, 26-24 and 25-22. They were, obviously, very competitive, but not sharp.

Mayeu had two digs, Levi had five aces one kill and six digs, Brownsell had three aces, Madison Palmer had five digs; Johnston had one kill and one dig and Russell and Liddle each had one dig.

Old Forge came close to closing out the week with all three wins, but it was nice to see how they have improved their game.