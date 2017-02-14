Boys Modified Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 2, the boys’ modified basketball team went to Boonville to take on a fine Adirondack team. They played hard and were competitive with the difference being a very strong big player for Adirondack who scored 18 points. The final score was 48-32.

Ethan Ehrensbeck led his team with a strong double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Monday, Feb. 6, the team journeyed to Poland to take on a league foe. Being a league game does not mean anything on the modified level, but it does mean we are playing a Class D opponent. That is something we saw little of in the last five years as the league sets up the schedule with little thought to the sizes of the schools.

Old Forge got their first victory of the season with a fine display of offense and defense culminating into a 32-15 victory. Clifford Donovan and George Uzdavinis, two seventh graders, led the team with 10 points each. Ehrensbeck was the leading rebounder in the game.

Alpine Ski Team

The Alpine ski team had a meet at Snow Ridge last Saturday, Feb. 4. The meet was mainly a Section III meet and did not include Lake Placid and Saranac Lake. Each skier had two runs in the giant slalom skill and the top three skiers for each school determined the team places.

Calvin Barkauskas was the only boy competing for Old Forge in this race and he had a did not finish in the first run and he placed fifth in the second run. Holland Patent was the winning team.

In the girls’ competition, it was no contest as Old Forge dominated the race. Their main competition was between themselves.

In the first run, Alex Sutherland was first; Hanna Kane, third; Sydney Payne, fourth; Lauren Beckingham was fifth; Alex DiOrio was sixth; Abby Kelly was ninth; Johanna Lutz, tenth; and Paige Schweinsberg, 11th.

In the second run, Sutherland was second; Kane, third; Payne, fourth; Beckingham, fifth; DiOrio, seventh; Kelly, ninth and Schweinsberg, 12th.

When a team places six or seven skiers in the top ten–it is true domination.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the boys’ modified basketball team played their first home game of the season against Remsen. After a closely played game, the Rams put on a late spurt to win the game 38-25.

Old Forge led at the half, but they had a very poor second half of shooting the basketball. Sometimes, that ball doesn’t want to go in the basket. Still, the team played well and have nothing to feel bad about in the loss.

Cedric Barkauskas had eight points, two rebounds and two assists; George Uzdavinis also had eight points with one rebound and three assists; Clifford Donovan had two points, one rebound and two steals; Brady Payne had two points, one rebound and one steal, Porter Kelly had four rebounds, one assist and two steals; Zach Quinn had three points, one rebound, three blocks and one steal and Ethan Ehrensbeck had two points, seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks.

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

The boys’ jayvee basketball team played three games this past week with some good playing but, a continuation of losses.

Monday, Feb. 6, they lost a heart breaker to Remsen by the score of 46-42. Poor shooting was the main problem for this team as they tried hard, but, could not get the victory.

Shane Hulser played a very good game and helped keep his team in the game. Hulser ended up with 24 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and five blocks. Jimmy Connell had six points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals; Dave Ehrensbeck had four points; Dylan LaPorte had two points, seven rebounds and four steals; Ryan Johnston had two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal and Nolan Fenton had two points.

Friday, Feb. 10, they lost at New York Mills, 69-39. They started poorly, but they played and shot better in the second half. LaPorte led the team with 16 points, 13 rebounds, yes, a double-double, three steals and one block, Ryan Johnston had his best night of the season with eight points, nine rebounds and one block; Fenton had a good night with eight points, four rebounds and one steal, Ehrensbeck had two points, Tyler Pittarelli had one point, Connell had four points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks and Skyler Delano had seven rebounds.

They played a good game against Poland on Saturday, Feb. 11, but they fell short by a 49-37 count. LaPorte had 12 points, 10 of them in the fourth period, seven rebounds and four steals. Connell had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds plus six blocks; Pittarelli had a good night with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Johnston had four points, seven rebounds and one block.

They had a game scheduled with Adirondack on Sunday, Feb. 12, but, that game was called off due to bad weather conditions.

Boys Varsity Basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball team played three league games this week and had a non-league home game with Adirondack postponed due to the weather. Weather problems has been a constant problem for all teams this past two weeks and they were all supposed to get their season finished by Tuesday, Feb. 14, because the Section III Seeding Meeting will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15. I doubt if Old Forge and Adirondack can get their game in.

Monday, Feb. 6, our team hosted Remsen, a team they soundly defeated earlier in the season. However, this was a different night and in sporting events, anything can happen.

Old Forge may have come out too sure of an easy victory, I don’t know, but they fell behind a scrappy Ram team and were down 32-22 at the half. I would guess that coach, Tom Greco, had a few words for them at the half because they came out fired up and rattled off 13 straight points to start the second half and take the lead. They then started to stumble again and Remsen regained the lead by the quarter’s end. Some key baskets and a very important 3-pointer by Carter Kelly followed by clutch free throws by Sully Ulrich allowed Old Forge to finally put Remsen away, 54-50. It was an important victory for their seeding, but nevertheless, it was an ugly game.

Sully Ulrich had a very good game as he scored 21 points to lead his team, Ulrich also had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Ulrich was 9/9 at the foul line which was a key to our victory. Carter Kelly had 12 points, seven rebounds and one block; Josh Kelly had six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; Connor Ulrich had five points, six rebounds, three steals, four assists and one block; Tyler Kearns had three points and two steals; Waddie Kalil had two points, seven rebounds and one block; TJ Hulser had four points, 14 rebounds and one steal and Erik Lenci had one point and one rebound.

The team’s next game was at New York Mills, a team they upset earlier in the season and one waiting to avenge that loss. There was no stopping a much improved Mills team this time as they won the game, 63-31. After falling behind by two points after one period of play, the Mills came out strong in the second and controlled the play and outscored Old Forge, 17-4 in that period. With another dominant period to start the second half, they simply coasted to their victory in the fourth period.

Sully Ulrich had 11 points and one rebound; Josh Kelly had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks; Carter Kelly had eight points, five rebounds and one assist; Connor Ulrich had two rebounds, one assist and one steal; TJ Hulser had three points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block; Shane Hulser had two rebounds and one steal; Kearns had two points, six rebounds and one steal; Lenci had one point and one rebound and Kalil had two rebounds.

They had to make another trip the next night to play Poland in another key league game. They played an excellent first half and had a comfortable 34-17 halftime lead. Poland never gave up and had that lead down to 10 points by the end of the third period. They then had one of their best quarters of the year as they scored 21 points in the fourth period, but, they gave up 14 to Old Forge as the Eskimos were very happy to walk out with a fine 57-54 victory.

Carter Kelly led his team with 24 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Kelly had four 3-pointers and was 12/14 on the foul line to cap his biggest night as a varsity player. Sully Ulrich had eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals; Josh Kelly had two points, one rebound four assists and one steal; Connor Ulrich had four points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals; TJ Hulser had two points and nine rebounds; Kearns had six points and two rebounds; Lenci had seven points, three rebounds and four steals and Shane Hulser had four points and seven rebounds.

The team has one more game to play before the seeding meet in Wednesday and that is a home game against Owen D. Young tonight, Feb. 14. The junior varsity team will start the nights activities at 6:00 p.m.

The varsity now stands at 6-5 in the league and 10-8 overall. That league mark already surpasses last years total wins in the league which were five. The team will know Wednesday who, when and where they open the playoffs. They are hoping for a home court advantage and will probably have to defeat ODY tonight to have a chance, Not being able to play Adirondack hurt their chances.