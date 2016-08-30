Boy’s soccer

Both the jayvee and varsity soccer teams have been busy working out for the past two weeks in preparation for the beginning of their season. Both teams have new coaches. The junior varsity team will be led by Kevin Kress and the varsity team will be led by Tanner Russell who is also our new athletic director. After seeing the players for some time, they have arrived at who will be on each team. Remember, that can always change as the season wears on.

Kress will have the following boys on his jayvee team: Josh Huber, Tyler Rudolph, Ben Evans, Nolan Fenton, Wyatt Beckingham, Jim Connell, Calvin Barkauskas, Jake Bolton, Grady Boulier, Thailer Ehrensbeck, Shane Hulser, David Ehrensbeck, Bradley Sexton, Austin Ludwig and Nick Olsen.

Russell will have the following boys on his varsity squad: Dylan LaPorte, Sully Ulrich, TJ Hulser, Erik Lenci, Noah Lamphear, Josh Kelly, Charlie Uzdavinis, Macgregor Ritz-Kenny, Ryan Johnston, Waddie Kalil, Tyler Kearns, Brendan Kelly, Carter Kelly, Connor Ulrich and Nikolai Orekhov.

The varsity has a scrimmage against Mount Markham this Friday, Sept. 2, at home starting at 11 a.m. and they open their regular season of play with a non-league home game against Holland Patent at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Summer Olympics

Every four years, I look forward to my favorite sports event–the summer Olympics. This summer the Olympics ran a total of 306 events–something for everyone. The world’s athletes get together to see who can win the gold, silver or bronze medals. Most of the athletes are just happy to be taking part.

There are always the individuals that garner the awards and the publicity. My favorite individual award is whoever wins the decathlon. U.S.’s Ashton Eaton was the winner again and tied an olympic record. This makes him the all time greatest athlete. However, if you go back in history, Eaton was performing on a much better and faster track and with improved techniques in throwing the shot, high jumping and pole vaulting. Whatever, he is still the greatest athlete in the world in my view. Eaton did not get the spotlight over some other individuals who certainly deserved it. What Michael Phelps did in swimming makes him the greatest swimmer of all time–no question. What Katie Ludecky did in swimming as a 19 year old will probably make her the greatest female swimmer of all time. Jamaica’s Usain Bolt proved, again, that he is the greatest sprinter of all time and U.S.’s Simone Biles proved to be the best gymnast ever in the world on the greatest team ever assembled.

But, it is not just about the individuals. They are all competing for a medal for themselves and for their country. The U.S. captured the most gold medals in the world, the most silver medals and the most bronze medals for a total of 121 medals. The count was far ahead of China who came in second with 67 medals. Teams like the women’s gymnastic team, the men and women’s basketball and volleyball teams and the many medals won by both the men and women in swimming and track and field. In addition, many medals were won in a huge variety of sports like the women’s water polo team winning the gold. In fact, without the women, U.S. would not have had nearly the number of medals that they did win. I do not know the actual count, but, the women did outscore the men in medals won. How the times have changed. When the olympics started there was an estimated 1-2 percent of the athletes being women. This present olympics had a total of 45%–the greatest percentage in history. The U.S. had a total of 202 women on their team. This is how it should be and I’m glad to see it.

Finally, the greatest thing to see in the olympics is the love and caring for one another. They showed great team work and truly cared for anyone who may have failed with a quick hug and the same for someone who may have defeated them. This is wonderful to see. That is truly the formula for success. I will admit that there were some lows–there will always be– but, the highs out numbered the lows by a huge margin. If the team went into the olympics affected by what we hear from some politicians, fear, anger and hate, they would have been losers, because that is the formula for defeat. It took the greatest team in the world, representing the greatest country in the world, to make that point very clear. For that, we thank the U.S. Olympic team.

Week’s sports schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 30

GVS Indian Lake at Old Forge 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)

Friday, Sept. 2

BVS Mount Markham at Old Forge 11 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

BVS Holland Patent at Old Forge 4:30 p.m.

GVS at Poland 4:30 p.m.

GJVS at Poland 4:30 p.m.