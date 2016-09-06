Girls Varsity Soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team used a tuneup practice against another team in getting prepared for their season opener this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Poland. Poland should be the heavy favorites to win the league again this year as many of their fine players from last year are returning.

The team passed the ball very well and were just too quick and good for the opposing team. They played hard and seemed to be together in their plays. Defensively, not much had to be done as the goaltender for Old Forge, Mackenzie LaPorte, only had to make one save. Offensively, the team looked in mid-season form with the play from their opponents having something to do with that. The final score means nothing, but, the following girls scored at least one goal: Dayna DeAngelo, Alex Hollister, Laura Levi, Sydney Payne, Emily Greene and Fern Bailey.

Week’s sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 6

BVS vs. Holland Patent at home 4:30 p.m.

GJVS at Poland at 4:30 p.m.

GVS at Poland at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

BJVS vs. Clinton at home 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

GVS vs. Dolgeville at home 4:30 p.m.

GJVS vs. Dolgeville at home 4:30 p.m. (School Field)

Saturday, Sept. 10

GJVS vs. Little Falls at home 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

BVS at Remsen at 4:30 p.m.

GJVS vs. Adirondack at home 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

BJVS vs. Cooperstown at home 4:30 p.m. (School Field)

GVS vs. Remsen at home 4:30 p.m.