Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team opened its season of play by playing a non-league contest at home against Holland Patent last Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The team, after playing a very competitive game throughout, lost a heartbreaker, 4-3, when Holland Patent got a goal with four minutes left in the 15-minute overtime period. This year, the boys play a 15-minute, “sudden victory” overtime period to hopefully settle a tie. The girls still play 2-10 minute overtime periods fully played.

Old Forge started fast and dominated the first 25 minutes of the first half. It paid off with a 2-0 lead on a goal by Nikolai Orekhov on an assist from Josh Kelly and a successful penalty kick by Sully Ulrich. After that, they seemed to lose their momentum and allowed Holland Patent back into the game and tie the game at two by halftime.

The second half was opposite of the first half. Holland Patent took control of the first part of the half and finally scored to move out to a 3-2 lead. It appeared like that would hold up until, ninth grader, Dylan LaPorte, took charge and carried the ball down field and scored his unassisted goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Old Forge dominated the first 10 minutes of overtime until Holland Patent broke loose to score the winning goal.

It was interesting to see how the team would play without the many graduating seniors gone from the team. They comprised so much of all of the success we had last year. It was expected that they would not be as strong a team, but, they still were very competitive against a good team.

League play will start this week. Unlike the other sports, the soccer league is not as strong as basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and boys and girls track. The reason, simply, is football. Football is the main sport in all of the larger schools in our division, namely, New York Mills, Oriskany, Morrisville-Eaton and West Canada. In fact, West Canada, who had a decent soccer team last year, had to drop soccer from their program this year. West Canada had a very good football team last year and are hopeful of another solid year, but, that is at the expense of their soccer program.

Cross country

running teams

Tim Leach returns as the girls and boys cross country coach and recently announced who is on his team.

The boys varsity has seven members. You need five to field a full team. They are: Tyler Rudolph, Jack Rivet, Mac Ritz-Kenny, Nick Olsen, Ryan Johnston, Brendan Kelly and Colin Weedmark.

On the girls varsity team are: Laura Levi, Emily Rudolph, Emily Greene, Rachel Smith and Brittany Johnston.

There is only one senior, Kelly, on the two varsity teams and Leach hopes his young team will compete well throughout the season.

As of this writing, there are no boys out for the modified team and two girls are on the modified team, Natalie Herron and Amanda Huber.

The varsity teams begin their season with an invitational meet at Chittenango on Saturday, Sept. 10 and a league match at Adirondack on Wednesday, Sept. 14. At that meet, the modified girls will compete, but only as a scrimmage.

Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys’ junior varsity soccer team lost its opening game at home to a very good Clinton team last Wednesday, Sept. 7.

It was clear, from the start, that Old Forge was over matched, but, they hung in very tough for about 25 minutes. Once Clinton got a goal, more goals followed. They built up a solid 3-0 lead at the half and continued to increase that lead in the second half. Old Forge had no answer offensively or defensively for this fine opponent. Clinton’s defense simply shut down our offense and kept the ball on their offensive end of the field the entire game.

The schedule does not get any easier as they have to play Cooperstown next. The team has a mix of young players and some older inexperienced players. They will improve and, with hard work, will become a competitive team.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team opened their season of play with an away league game at Poland last Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Last week, I mentioned that Poland, in all likelihood, would be the pick to win the league. They certainly made believers out of the Old Forge team as they easily won the game. Emily Greene scored the only goal for Old Forge with Mackenzie LaPorte was credited with 12 saves in goal.

The report I had on the game was that Poland started three freshmen and one eighth grader to blend in with a solid group of returnees from their fine team last year. Poland had a number of girls graduate from last years team including Mikayla Blumenstock who scored a state record of 200 goals in her career at Poland. However, this year’s team seems to simply keep the ball rolling as they look very good again.

The team was supposed to play Dolgeville last Thursday, Sept. 8, but that contest was postponed due to the heavy rain that afternoon. I have not heard when it will be played again, but, I will forward the information as soon as it is known.

Girls junior varsity soccer

The girls’ junior varsity soccer team played two games this past week against Poland and Little Falls.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, they traveled to Poland to take on the always tough Poland team. This year proved no different as Poland easily defeated the young Webb team, 7-0. Brooke Dolan and Hannah Kane shared the goal tending duties and, together, had a total of 20 saves. On defense, Caitlin Russell and Madison Palmer played solid games.

Saturday afternoon, the team hosted a very good Little Falls team. Little Falls had little trouble as they rolled to an easy victory. Old Forge could not get anything going offensively again in this game as they were held to one weak shot on goal for the game. Little Falls outshot Old Forge 36-1 and had a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks. Dolan played well in the goal and recorded 15 saves to no saves for the Little Falls goalie.

In watching this team play, a difficult thing to fix is their lack of team speed. You either have it or you don’t. That, coupled with a lack of aggressiveness, gave Little Falls a great advantage as they beat Old Forge to most of the free balls. They can clearly help themselves by being more aggressive.

Varsity cross country running

The boys’ and girls’ cross country teams began their season with a very difficult large school invitational, hosted by Chittenango, held last Saturday, Sept. 10. Approximately 50 schools took part in the run–mostly AA and A schools.

The boys varsity only had four runners able to run, which meant they could not count as a team. They competed in Section II of the meet and were the only Class D school in that competition. Tyler Rudolph was the first Webb runner to finish followed by Nick Olsen, Mac Ritz-Kenny and Ryan Johnston.

In the girls competition, the team had all five girls at the meet so they did count as a team. Led by Laura Levi, they placed seventh in their division of 16 large schools. It was a fine performance by this young team. Levi was one of the top performers in the race and no smaller school runner defeated her. Levi was followed, in order, by Rachel Smith, Emily Rudolph, Emily Greene and Brittany Johnston.

Fayettville-Manlius, a nationally ranked team, took five of the top six places in this race and were the overall winners of the meet.

Old Forge will compete in the first CSC meet of the year this Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Adirondack. None of the other schools competing that day are in our division of the conference.