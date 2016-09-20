Photo submitted JV team plays The JV team celebrates a goal.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team lost both home games played this past week to Remsen and Oriskany–both league games.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, they lost to Remsen by the score of 8-0. After watching the first 20 minutes of the game, one would not believe that the final score would be so bad. Old Forge did a good job of moving the ball and controlling the play–especially midfield. They missed several golden opportunities to score including a missed penalty shot.

Once the Rams scored a goal it seemed to ignite them and they had a quick 4-0 lead at the half. One girl, Elisha Hamilton, a left winger on the team, scored all four goals.

In the second half, Remsen outscored Old Forge by the same amount with Hamilton assisting on two of the goals. During that stretch, Old Forge mounted little in terms of scoring drives. Remsen outshot the Eskimos, 28-8. Mackenzie LaPorte had 11 saves to only six for the Ram goalie.

Thursday, Sept. 15, they hosted Oriskany. This was closely played throughout the contest. Oriskany had the better play in the first half, but, it ended in a 0-0 tie. We were fortunate as they missed several easy scoring opportunities including a missed penalty shot that LaPorte made a good save on. We played better in the second half and it finally paid off when Laura Levi scored off a fine corner kick from Emily Greene to give Old Forge the first lead of the season. Not much time later, Remsen tied the game and sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, the girls play two-10 minute periods even if a team scores. After one overtime period with no scoring, Old Forge took charge in the second overtime period, but, missed several great scoring opportunities. Late in the period. Oriskany had one of their few drives into our defensive end and promptly scored the winning goal.

It was another heartbreaking loss for our teams this year who have not won a game yet. They simply must get enough confidence to be able to finish their plays.

I might add that the overtime for boys soccer has not changed. It is still two-10 minute “sudden victory” periods. In the overtime loss to Holland Patent in the boys varsity game, the head official made me take off the 10 minute time I had put on the clock and explained that it is now a 15 minute “sudden victory” period. I have to do what they tell me, but, it was a big mistake. If you remember, Holland Patent scored with a little over four minutes left in the period–after the 10 minute time had elapsed. Nothing can be done about it. You can’t penalize the winning team for a referee’s mistake. Both teams knew what they had to do.

Cross country

running

The girls and boys cross country teams took part in their first CSC meet of the young season at Adirondack this past Wednesday, Sept. 14. Other schools that took part in this meet were Little Falls, Sauquoit and Westmoreland. None of the schools are in our division as they are in the larger school divisions I and II.

The boys’ team defeated Little Falls–by one point– and Westmoreland and lost to Adirondack and Sauquoit. Jack Rivet, a ninth grader, led his team with a 26th place. Following Rivet, in order, were the following boys: Brendan Kelly, Nick Olsen, Mac Ritz-Kenny, Tyler Rudolph, Ryan Johnston and Collin Weedmark.

It was the girls’ team that had people talking as the Old Forge girls team defeated all of the teams including a rare win over Sauquoit, a perennial power in this sport. They defeated Sauquoit, 25-32; Little Falls 17-Inc.; Adirondack, 22-33 and Westmoreland who also had an incomplete team.

The girls placed four of their five in the top six runners. Laura Levi led all runners with a first place finish. Rachel Smith was third, Emily Rudolph was fifth and Emily Greene was sixth. Brittany Johnston was the other counter for the team.

The boys lost to Holland Patent and the girls defeated Holland Patent, 20-35.

It was a great start for this young team with no seniors on the team. How they do against Class D schools and their Division III foes will be interesting to see.

Two girls took part in the modified race which was only a scrimmage. Amanda Huber placed 16th and Natalie Herron was 19th in the first competitive race for these girls.

Laura Levi places sixth in New Hartford Invitational

Laura Levi, a member of the Old Forge cross country team, wanted another race this past week and she chose a very tough one. Saturday, Sept. 17, she ran in the 45th running of the New Hartford Cross Country Invitational.

The race was divided into two divisions, large and smaller school races. Levi ran in Division II and placed fifth. However, her time would have placed second in the large school race–strangely enough. That meant that Levi placed sixth overall in a very competitive meet.

That good showing, coupled with her willingness to compete in such competitive meets, speaks very well for her desire to keep on improving as a runner. I will keep close tabs on her races and make sure that you readers can follow of the results of this fine athlete.

Boys varsity soccer

The boys’ varsity soccer team played two league games away from home this past week and continued to have a “hard luck” season, losing both games by one goal.

Monday, Sept. 12, they traveled to Remsen and lost, 2-1, in a very closely played game throughout. The only goal for Old Forge came late in the game by Nikolai Orekhov on an assist from Noah Lamphear.

Many members of the team had trouble coping with the aggressive play of the Rams and it showed in the final results. Lamphear played an outstanding game for the Eskimos. Waddie Kalil had 14 saves in goal for Old Forge.

Friday, Sept. 16, the team lost another heartbreaker, this time to the undefeated Poland team, 1-0. Poland, no matter what kind of team they have, always seem to give our team trouble. However, in this game, Old Forge played their best ball of the year and could have easily been the victor. Missed chances cost them. Even if you pass the ball sharply and have it on your offensive end of the field, you must finish the play. This is some of their problem. Their defense played, by far, their best ball of the season and were very impressive. Perhaps, this game should be marked down as the game that may have turned the season around. I hope to be writing about some victories from our teams next week. We are two weeks into the season and not one victory has been recorded by any of the four high school teams. That may be the longest stretch that we have ever gone without victory.

The boys varsity plays two home games next week. Thursday, they host ODY in a league game and Saturday at 11 a.m., they host Adirondack in a non-league game. Please try to get out and support this team and all of the other teams. Your support means a lot to these young athletes.

Girls junior varsity soccer

The girls’ junior varsity soccer team is still looking for its first win of the season, as all of our teams are doing, as they still are having trouble scoring and stopping the other team from that.

Monday, Sept. 12, they fell behind Adirondack, 7-0, by halftime. They ended up losing the game, 8-0. A much better second half. Part of that was an increased aggressiveness by the girls and part was due to a very kind coach at Adirondack who did not feel the need to hit double figures in the game. Nevertheless, the girls did show improvement in the second half.

The team played another home game on Friday, Sept. 16 against Dolgeville. Dolgeville rolled to a lopsided and easy victory over the host team. They continued to increase the lead throughout the game. However, the girls did show some improvement on offense. By halftime, they had more shots on goal than their total for the previous games played. It helped as they got a goal midway through the half by Leah Easton.

In this game, you could see how some of the girls have improved. A couple of them displayed good speed, but, speed is still not their strength. The confidence gained by having some success in hustling will only spread as they continue to improve. Aggressiveness is what they need to improve.

Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys junior varsity soccer team played their best game of the young season last Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a game against Cooperstown on the high school field.

In a game that the kids felt that they should have won, a missed penalty shot and some missed good chances at scoring cost them in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their visitors. Nolan Fenton scored the goal for Old Forge assisted by Josh Huber.

David Ehrensbeck played a good game in the goal and in the field, Thailer Ehrensbeck and Nick Olsen played very good games.

The team played their second game of the week at Poland last Thursday, Sept. 15, and lost that game, 4-0.

The team was slow in getting started in this game and never did get much going in the game. They all know that they can play better and we hope their next game will show improved effort.