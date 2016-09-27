Boys junior varsity soccer

The boys’ junior varsity soccer team came from behind to defeat a good Adirondack team last Friday, Sept. 23, on the North Street Field. The final score of this thrilling game was, 3-2.

Old Forge never led in this contest until the final seconds of the game when Austin Ludwig slammed home the winning goal on a great shot from his right wing position. It ended a game that was the most exciting we have seen this year.

Adirondack scored the first goal of the game and then proceeded to miss many golden opportunities to stretch that lead from missed open shots on goal to a missed penalty shot. To top that off, Bradley Sexton scored the tying goal just before the end of the half. Sexton’s goal was a great shot from his left wing position and gave his team a tie at halftime. We were most fortunate to be tied.

Adirondack scored the first goal of the second half to give them a 2-1 lead which many thought would be enough as they continued to control the play. About halfway through the second half, Old Forge started to play much better. The defense came alive and it sparked the offense since they had the ball in their territory more. It finally culminated into a goal as Sexton sent a beautiful pass over to Nolan Fenton who scored the tying goal.

The game went back and forth until, with less than a minute to play, Ludwig scored his dramatic game winner.

A team does not win on the strength of a few players. Tyler Rudolph, who has never played soccer before this year, was outstanding on defense and saved the day with great aggressive plays throughout the contest. If the ball got by Rudolph, David Ehrensbeck was there to stop most of the shots that Adirondack had–which were many. I liked the way the rest of the team picked up their play and all contributed to the victory. The way they played in the last part of the game was good to see and I hope they realize just what they can do if they continue playing like that.

The stats of the game certainly favored Adirondack as they dominated the first half and much of the second. They out shot us by a 25-12 margin. Which means Old Forge was more on target with their shots. Ehrensbeck had eight saves in goal, many of them were very good saves, and he helped the defense in other ways even though he did not get credit for a save. The Adirondack goalie only had to make two saves for the game.

In last week’s article I expressed a hope that our teams would break out this past week with some victories. They have done that.

Girls varsity soccer

The girls’ varsity soccer team played two games this past week and are still looking for their first victory.

Monday, Sept. 19, the team hosted an excellent Poland team on the North Street Field and lost to their powerhouse opponent in a one-sided affair.

Poland came in ranked number one in the state and didn’t take too long to prove their ranking to the Old Forge team and fans. They jumped to a quick 4-0 lead and coasted the rest of the way. They field a very good goalie, a great defense and the midfield and line pass the ball better than any team I have seen play this year–boys or girls. They have no weaknesses and are helped by a fine coach.

Poland had only given up one goal coming into the game and that was a goal by Emily Greene in the game at Poland. However, in their next game against Remsen, they gave up one more in a 9-1 victory over the Rams.

In their next game at West Canada last Wednesday, Sept. 21, they lost a heart breaker to a good West Canada team when West Canada scored a goal with less than two minutes left to play in the game. The final score was 2-1.

The game was tied at the half at 1-1 thanks to a fine goal by Laura Levi. It stayed tied until that final score. Old Forge played a good defensive game which was supported by some fine goal tending by Mackenzie LaPorte. Overall, it was probably their best game of the season.

With their improved confidence due to their fine play at West Canada, the team was ready to win their first game of the year at ODY on Friday, However, that game was postponed to the end of the season–mid-October — as ODY did not have a full team to play that game.

The team has two away games to play this week at Dolgeville and at Remsen.

Boys varsity soccer

Last week I mentioned that we expect to finally see some victories coming this week and the boys’ varsity soccer team took that seriously as they won both games they played this past week. It did not come easily, but, in the end, they had the wins.

Thursday, Sept. 22, they hosted ODY in a league game and a game they hoped to win. After dominating the first half and not scoring a goal, coach, Tanner Russell had some words of advice. It took the team 37 seconds to get their goal to go ahead 1-0. Charlie Uzdavinis worked the ball past the defense and scored the goal unassisted. However, later in the half, Old Forge was called for a penalty area infraction and ODY scored on the ensuing penalty kick to tie the game. The two teams battled the rest of the half without scoring which sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, it took Old Forge just 23 seconds to score the game winner. Josh Kelly got the game deciding goal and Old Forge got their first victory of the season.

Old Forge clearly had control of the play, but, had trouble finishing the offensive drives. They out shot ODY, 28-6, Waddie Kalil had three saves to 17 for the ODY keeper which gives you an idea of how this game was played. They played a good game and the defense was very good except for that one play in the penalty area.

Saturday, Sept. 24, Old Forge hosted Adirondack in a non-league game. Again, Old Forge had the better play of the game and soon into the game, Uzdavinis scored an unassisted goal. Things looked good. But, Adirondack took advantage of a couple sloppy plays on defense and scored the next two goals to hold a 2-1 lead at the half. Typical soccer, we out play them and they have the lead.

Things certainly balanced out in the second half as Old Forge played a very good second half. I could say that it was the Josh Kelly show, but, it would be better to say it was the Old Forge show–featuring Josh Kelly. Old Forge dominated the second half with good defense and a more aggressive offense in outscoring Adirondack 3-0 in the half to win their second straight game, 4-2. It was the first game of the season that was not decided by one goal. Kelly scored all three goals and assists went to Erik Lenci, Uzdavinis and Carter Kelly. It was the best half of ball that I have seen from this team this year.

The wins bring the season’s record to 1-2 in the league and 2-3 overall. It also should give the team the confidence they need to know that they can win. They have two games this week at Waterville and a home league game against Remsen on Friday, Sept. 30.

Girls modified soccer

Kristen Armendola will be back again as the coach of the girls’ modified soccer team and she has the following girls on her team: Lexi Aliasso, Julia Bernard, Laura Bogardus, Reagan Ehrensbeck, Alyssa Green, Cameron Gribneau, Karleigh Hollister, Amanda Huber, Rachelle Manzi, Skyler Madtes, Brooke Schweinsberg, Chelsea Clark, Alana Haehl, Alexis Heath, Katie Huber, Katie Kelly, Saige Rowe, Alison Russell, Renee Smith and Elsa Vellone.

Cross country

Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took part in a CSC meet held at Little Falls last Wednesday, Sept. 21. Oriskany, West Canada and Waterville were also competing that day.

The varsity girls team had only two competitors as there was a girls varsity soccer game that day which meant that Laura Levi, Rachel Smith and Emily Greene could not run. With only two members, the girls could not compete as a team.

Individually, the two girls did quite well as Emily Rudolph placed third and Brittany Johnston placed eighth.

The boys varsity had a complete team and they ended up defeating Little Falls and Waterville and losing to Oriskany and West Canada. Oriskany was the overall winner as they placed four members of their team in the top five.

Brendan Kelly was the top finisher for Old Forge with a 16th place finish and Jack Rivet was right behind him. After Rivet, came the following boys in the order that they finished: Nick Olsen, Tyler Rudolph, Mac Ritz-Kenny, Ryan Johnston and Collin Weedmark.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the boys and girls cross country team members took part in the 74th running of the annual EJ Herrmann Cross Country Invitational held at Proctor Park in Utica. Annually, this is one of the largest invitationals held in our area during the running season.

Two modified running girls were eligible to take part in the special modified race. Rachelle Manzi placed 65th and Amanda Huber 84th among over a hundred runners.

The boys varsity took part in the Varsity I race with much larger schools competing in the Varsity II race. The Old Forge team did not have a full team and could not count as a team. Brendan Kelly was the top finisher for Old Forge finiishing in the top half of the 141 runners in this race. . Kelly was followed by Jack Rivet, Nick Olsen and Tyler Rudolph, in that order.

In the girls varsity race, Laura Levi placed third and Rachel Smith, fifth, to complete the best individual result that I remember Old Forge having. In addition, Emily Rudolph was 14th, Emily Greene, 22nd and Brittany Johnston was 63rd. There were 107 runners in this race

As a team, Old Forge the smallest school participating, came in fourth place out of 20 schools. When they merged the team results with the large school section, Old Forge was ninth — a result that the team should be very proud of.