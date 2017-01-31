Authors, outdoor writers, and artists will be featured at the CNY Sportsman Show scheduled for Feb. 4 in Oneida.

The artists and authors who will be present for book signings are: internationally published photographer Eric Dresser, outdoor columnist and editor Leo Maloney, Adirondack adventures author Jay O’Hern, fishing guide author Dick Borden, Adirondack cookbook author Nancy Pulling Best, freelance outdoor writer and photographer “Spider “ Rybaak, deer hunting author Bob Elinskas, outdoor columnists and authors Dave Figura and John Pitaressi, and award winning decoy artist Tom Van Valkenburg.

The new book release “Adirondack Deer Trackers” by Jim Massett, Joe DiNitto, Dave Williams, and Steve Grabowski, will also be available from its authors.

The show for outdoor enthusiasts will be held at the Kallet Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call (315) 363-1669 or visit holycrossacademy.com.