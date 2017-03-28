The School of the Old Forge Ballet Company is pleased to announce that classical ballet, tap and piano classes will be offered this spring and summer in both Inlet and Old Forge studio locations.

The Cecchetti Method of classical ballet is taught at the school. Considered the creme de la creme of ballet training, it takes the student from pre-ballet to a professional with graded syllabus, each year building on the level before. Pre-ballet, children’s classes and pre-professional to advanced are offered for male and female beginners and students with previous training in dance from ages four years to adult. Ballet is the ultimate exercise for all ages and physiques. It increases strength and improve balance, grace and stamina while promoting mental relaxation.

It can help the footwork of the soccer player, agility of the football player, and stamina of the downhill skier. Balance, coordination and music appreciation are all improved through dance.

Each beginner class will include an introduction to piano, ballet and tap basics. Workshops in musical theatre tap and jazz, ballroom, contemporary, Latin and hip hop are scheduled with sufficient interest.

Instructors include Sue Ann Lorenz-Wallace, and Linda Lorenz LaDue. They successfully passed extensive Cecchetti Method examinations held by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, London, England to the advanced level. Both are former members of New York State Ballet Association. Mme. Wallace has an extensive background in music, piano and nursing. Mme. LaDue background also includes music and the visual arts.

Guest teachers includes professional dancers Curtis Stedge, Whitney Denesha and Abhishek Sharma who will teach workshops in classical ballet, contemporary, Latin, and hip hop.

Free trial class is available for new students.

The School of the Old Forge Ballet Co. is located at the North Woods Community Center, 110 Crosby Boulevard in Old Forge and at St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Rt. 28 in Inlet.