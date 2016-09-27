By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

The Kinderwood Preschool Program kicks off the school year with some changes as they bid a fond farewell to their assistant teacher Amy Bartel. Bartel will be relocating to Ohio to be closer to her family,

“I am so sad that she is leaving, the whole family was apart of the family of the community. Amy will dearly be missed, you work with someone and really become close,” said Diane Heroux, head teacher at Kinderwood.

According to Kinderwood’s website, reaching high but rooted in the Adirondacks, is the Kinderwood way, “I think it’s the greatest thing about living in the Adirondacks, we are so connected to each other,” Heroux said.

Heroux will remain head teacher at Kinderwood and will participate in online Montessori training through the fall from the North American Montessori Center.

Barbara Uzdavinis is the new assistant teacher in Bartel’s place at Kinderwood. Uzdavinis has already served at Kinderwood as the teacher’s aide for 17 years so the transition from teacher’s aide to assistant should be seamless, “I’ve been doing this for a bit now, I really love the kids,” said Barbara. Barbara holds an associate degree from North Country Community College.

The newest face at Kinderwood is April Hance. Hance has accepted the position as this year’s teacher’s aide and will be working alongside Uzdavinis and Heroux. Hance holds a Bachelor’s of Early Childhood Development Degree and has been working in the child development field for 20 years. April is from the Boonville area and has relocated to Big Moose Lake in recent years, “The beauty of this area, and the people of the community have made me feel so welcome, it is the reason I live here,” she said.

More information about Kinderwood may be found through the new website, designed by Kurt and Ximena Gardner, at www.kinderwood.org.